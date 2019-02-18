Jump to content
    Kia Soul EV get 243 Mile Range Rating

      Slightly more range than the Kia Niro Electric

    The EPA has released the estimated range rating for the 2020 Kia Soul EV and the results look good.  With its 64 kWh battery, the Kia Soul EV should be able to travel 243 miles on a single charge.  That's down 15 miles from the more aerodynamic Hyundai Kona EV with the same battery and up 4 miles from the slightly larger and heavier Kia Niro EV.  It also manages to beat the Bolt EV with its 60 kWh battery and the Nissan Leaf E+ with its 62 kWh battery.  Most importantly, it handily beats the 111 mile range the 2019 Kia Soul Electric was capable of.

    Opera Snapshot_2019-02-18_110408_www.fueleconomy.gov.png

    The Soul EV is capable of using DC fast charging to get to 80% charge in as little as an hour.  Level 2 charging from empty will take 9 hours, while charging on a standard household plug will take 59 hours from zero.  Buyers of the Kia Soul EV will want a Level 2 charger at their house. 

    The Soul EV packs an electric motor rated for 201 HP and 291 lb-ft of torque, a substantial upgrade from the prior model's 109/210 respectively. 

    While we don't have pricing yet, we do know that the Soul EV will be a limited release model, selling mostly to drivers in California. 

    A Horse With No Name
    15 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    This would be compelling as a CPO vehicle.

    dfelt

    This is awesome and I actually expect this to sell well for them. I see plenty of the ICE version on the roads, I expect people will scoop up the EV version especially here on the west coast.

    A Horse With No Name
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Hard to find unless you live on the west coast.

    They will sell more and more nationwide as time passes.

    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    This is awesome and I actually expect this to sell well for them. I see plenty of the ICE version on the roads, I expect people will scoop up the EV version especially here on the west coast.

    ...and the funky green paint is awesome also.

