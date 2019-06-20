Jump to content
    Kia Unveils the Seltos

      ...this tiny crossover is likely coming to the U.S....

    In Delhi, India today Kia has taken the wraps off their tiny SUV calling it the Seltos.  While this model signals Kia's entry into the Indian market, it is highly likely that the Seltos will be sold in the U.S.  Kia is planning a massive launch in India with the most dealerships ever seen for a new brand entry.  

    The Seltos is essentially a production version of the Kia SP Signature Concept that debuted in March of 2019. While it is a small crossover, the Seltos design affords a sporty look with a relatively long hood and strong character lines. LED lights surround the exterior. In the Indian market, the Seltos comes with 16", 17", or 18" wheels, however the US market model may skip the base 16" wheels. 

    Depending on the market (read: the U.S. isn't getting the diesel), the Seltos is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder making about 175 horsepower, a 2.0 liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder making 147 horsepower, or a 1.6 liter diesel with 134 horsepower. Transmission choices are a 7-speed dual clutch, a 6-speed auto, or a CVT.   The driver can select different powertrain modes of normal, ECO, and Sport. 

    Inside the Kia's UVO infotainment system is there with a 10.25 inch screen that feature split screen ability to display up to 3 different applications on the screen at the same time. Unfortunately, we don't have any images of the interior yet. But it does come with a "Sound Mood Lighting" option with 6 themes and 8 colors that synchronizes to the beat of the music. 

    The Kia Seltos will be built in India and Korea.

     

    Source and Pictures: Kia Media

    I gotta say, the Hyundai Venue is cute, but this is really handsome and much more attractive!  Kia and Hyundai are doing a good job keeping their brands distinct from each other and not being just badge jobs. 

    I saw somewhere last week this was coming to the US and was to target Millennial buyers.   I like the front end detailing.

    Is it me of does those headlights and the front say ACURA!

    I agree with Drew, this is a sharp looking auto for the size.

    LOVE the attention to detail such as the colored Calipers on the brakes. This really sets them apart from companies like Ford with rusty calipers on their Mustang unless you buy the performance package with brakes and then you get painted calipers.

    The Koreans are really paying attention to not only quality, but the little details that does set them apart from the rest.

    Interesting drawings online of the interior.

    See the source image

    Very Sparse.

    See the source image

