Kia Unveils the Seltos

In Delhi, India today Kia has taken the wraps off their tiny SUV calling it the Seltos. While this model signals Kia's entry into the Indian market, it is highly likely that the Seltos will be sold in the U.S. Kia is planning a massive launch in India with the most dealerships ever seen for a new brand entry.
The Seltos is essentially a production version of the Kia SP Signature Concept that debuted in March of 2019. While it is a small crossover, the Seltos design affords a sporty look with a relatively long hood and strong character lines. LED lights surround the exterior. In the Indian market, the Seltos comes with 16", 17", or 18" wheels, however the US market model may skip the base 16" wheels.
Depending on the market (read: the U.S. isn't getting the diesel), the Seltos is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder making about 175 horsepower, a 2.0 liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder making 147 horsepower, or a 1.6 liter diesel with 134 horsepower. Transmission choices are a 7-speed dual clutch, a 6-speed auto, or a CVT. The driver can select different powertrain modes of normal, ECO, and Sport.
Inside the Kia's UVO infotainment system is there with a 10.25 inch screen that feature split screen ability to display up to 3 different applications on the screen at the same time. Unfortunately, we don't have any images of the interior yet. But it does come with a "Sound Mood Lighting" option with 6 themes and 8 colors that synchronizes to the beat of the music.
The Kia Seltos will be built in India and Korea.
