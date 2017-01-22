Lamborghini's CEO Doesn't Rule Out Adding Another Model After Urus

Before too long, Lamborghini will have three models in its lineup; Aventador, Huracan, and the Urus SUV. But there is talk about another model joining the lineup.

Let us set the scene. Motoring reports that Lamborghini's new CEO Stefano Domenicali wants to see the brand's sports cars to use a single platform as a way to share parts and reduce costs in development. The current Aventador and Huracan share very little and Domenicali believes this is unworkable.

“If we talk about super sports cars we need to consider that the right approach would be to be modular. We cannot have two models with two power units, two gearboxes, two chassis, honestly it’s not viable in terms of business case,” said Domenicali.

“That’s something we need to think about for the future.”

How does this connect to adding a new model? Motoring asked if Lamborghini was to develop a modular platform, would they consider doing a smaller sports car?

“I think the answer is possibly yes. But so far we need to make sure the third model [Urus] will be stable enough to think about a fourth model,” said Domenicali.

If Lamborghini was to go forward with this, expect sometime after 2022.

Source: Motoring