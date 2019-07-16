Mercedes X-Class to be Xed Out

The Best or Nothing.... Or A Nissan. Almost exactly two years ago we showed you pictures and a report of the forthcoming Mercedes-Benz X-Class. Now unnamed sources have told Germany's Automobilwoche (Automobile Week) that Mercedes' recent profit warning and a board review of the portfolio have caused the company to put the X-Class on the chopping block.

The X-Class is based in the Nissan Navara with some upgrades to the suspension and a Mercedes-esque interior. Much of the interior bits are straight from the Mercedes parts bin. The X-Class starts at about $41,000 in base trim and goes up to about $66,000 in top trim, quite a lot of coin for a small pickup.

Pricing wasn't the only factor limiting sales. The X-Class was never offered in the biggest truck market, the U.S., instead it was only sold in Europe, Australia, and South Africa. In those three markets, the company moved only 16,700 units last year. The X-Class is built at Nissan's plant in Barcelona, Spain where the Nissan Navara and Renault Alaskan are built.

Mercedes backed out of plans to build the X-Class for South American markets in Argentina back in February, perhaps signaling then the truck's fate. Further, Daimler may end their partnership with Nissan - Renault as part of a cost saving measure. This would largely be achieved by ending shared projects like the X-Class and the Smart For Two which shares platforms with the Renault Twingo. The Infiniti QX30 which shares with the Mercedes-Benz GLA has already been canceled.

Daimler is trying to save $6.75 billion by 2021 with another $2.25 billion from the Daimler trucks division. In doing so, 10,000 jobs could be cut.