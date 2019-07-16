Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mercedes X-Class to be Xed Out

      ...well that didn't last long...

    The Best or Nothing.... Or A Nissan.  Almost exactly two years ago we showed you pictures and a report of the forthcoming Mercedes-Benz X-Class. Now unnamed sources have told Germany's Automobilwoche (Automobile Week) that Mercedes' recent profit warning and a board review of the portfolio have caused the company to put the X-Class on the chopping block.

    The X-Class is based in the Nissan Navara with some upgrades to the suspension and a Mercedes-esque interior.  Much of the interior bits are straight from the Mercedes parts bin. The X-Class starts at about $41,000 in base trim and goes up to about $66,000 in top trim, quite a lot of coin for a small pickup.

    Pricing wasn't the only factor limiting sales.  The X-Class was never offered in the biggest truck market, the U.S., instead it was only sold in Europe, Australia, and South Africa.  In those three markets, the company moved only 16,700 units last year.  The X-Class is built at Nissan's plant in Barcelona, Spain where the Nissan Navara and Renault Alaskan are built.

    Mercedes backed out of plans to build the X-Class for South American markets in Argentina back in February, perhaps signaling then the truck's fate.  Further, Daimler may end their partnership with Nissan - Renault as part of a cost saving measure. This would largely be achieved by ending shared projects like the X-Class and the Smart For Two which shares platforms with the Renault Twingo.  The Infiniti QX30 which shares with the Mercedes-Benz GLA has already been canceled

    Daimler is trying to save $6.75 billion by 2021 with another $2.25 billion from the Daimler trucks division. In doing so, 10,000 jobs could be cut.

    Source: Carscoops

    riviera74

    Oh well.  I doubt the X-Class would have made a dent in sales here, regardless of where it was built.  Chicken Tax or no, few people here are willing to pay for a Honda Ridgeline, let alone a Nissan-based Mercedes-Benz unibody "truck".

    surreal1272

    Oh the excuses we will hear lol. 

     

    The best or nothing still can’t solve the “lowly” pick up market without borrowing someone else’s truck and still can’t figure that out. I seem to recall this type of scenario playing out when this overdressed Nissan was first announced. 

    • Upvote 2

    ccap41

    I am eagerly awaiting @smk4565's response to this. 

    "They have cash out the @ss" 

    "money is never an issue" 

    "They'll just throw money at it until it works" 

    the simpsons waiting GIF

    • Upvote 2

    Drew Dowdell
    22 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I am eagerly awaiting @smk4565's response to this. 

    "They have cash out the @ss" 

    "money is never an issue" 

    "They'll just throw money at it until it works" 

    the simpsons waiting GIF

    They're in the same contraction of the industry that everyone else is. They're trying to save over $8 billion and shaving off 10,000 jobs.

    ccap41
    14 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    They're in the same contraction of the industry that everyone else is. They're trying to save over $8 billion and shaving off 10,000 jobs.

    Oh, i understand that. I'm just..uhh..uhhhh.. picking on somebody... ;)

    • Haha 1

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, ccap41 said:

    Oh, i understand that. I'm just..uhh..uhhhh.. picking on somebody... ;)

    I know... I was just backing you up.

    • Haha 1

    dfelt

    This does make one wonder what their Hybrid and EV portfolio will become. They also have the over rated Hyper Fluff Vapor Car that still is not a saleable product. It might be time to just kill the Money Pit and admit they cannot make an F1 engine work on normal roads.

    • Haha 1

    ocnblu

    Dfelt, this thread is not about hybrids and EV's.  Good Lord man.

     

    Looks like Benz is finding out that a li'l hustle will get you nowhere.  You've got to go all-in.  Didn't they learn ANYTHING from Chevy's Nissan collab... the brill City Express?

    William Maley
    5 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Oh well.  I doubt the X-Class would have made a dent in sales here, regardless of where it was built.  Chicken Tax or no, few people here are willing to pay for a Honda Ridgeline, let alone a Nissan-based Mercedes-Benz unibody "truck".

    So the X-Class isn't Unibody. It is based on the Nissan Navara, which is body-on-frame.

    Also, I think the Ridgeline is one of the best pickups - unibody or not. 

    • Upvote 1

    riviera74
    1 hour ago, William Maley said:

    So the X-Class isn't Unibody. It is based on the Nissan Navara, which is body-on-frame.

    Also, I think the Ridgeline is one of the best pickups - unibody or not. 

    The fact that the Navara is BOF is actually worse because MB would have tried to sell its truck to the toughest market here: the BOF midsize truck market.  Not a lot of room when the Japanese have made some inroads but have failed to overthrow the domestics like they did with cars and crossovers.  Moreover, even if the X-Class were class-leading there is no guarantee that they would even dent the dominance of the F-series, especially at the price range that Mercedes-Benz usually has their vehicles.  The Ridgeline is still a relative poor seller compared to the competition, regardless of whether it is one of the best (unibody) pickups or not.

    Having said that, if the X-Class were built on the same platform as the GLK/GLS, maybe then MB will have a chance without having to spend too much extra money in development.  But it does look like Daimler is doing some rethinking on a lot of things here.

    smk4565

    With that low of a volume, plus needing the Renault-Nissan alliance to make the truck work, it makes sense to cut it.  

    If they wanted to get into the truck market again they could do that, but they would have to be in the American market where trucks are big and not try to base it in Europe.

    Better for them to focus on their core products though if the market starts to shrink.  Plus they need to put money in EV and autonomous because that is what investors want to see.

    2 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    The fact that the Navara is BOF is actually worse because MB would have tried to sell its truck to the toughest market here: the BOF midsize truck market.  Not a lot of room when the Japanese have made some inroads but have failed to overthrow the domestics like they did with cars and crossovers.  Moreover, even if the X-Class were class-leading there is no guarantee that they would even dent the dominance of the F-series, especially at the price range that Mercedes-Benz usually has their vehicles.  The Ridgeline is still a relative poor seller compared to the competition, regardless of whether it is one of the best (unibody) pickups or not.

    Having said that, if the X-Class were built on the same platform as the GLK/GLS, maybe then MB will have a chance without having to spend too much extra money in development.  But it does look like Daimler is doing some rethinking on a lot of things here.

    The Tacoma is the #4 selling truck in the USA and the super old Nissan Frontier outsells the Ranger and Colorado/Canyon.  

    I do think if Mercedes wanted to do a truck the MRH platform that is under the GLE/GLS is the platform to use.  That platform is only used on 2 vehicles (3 if you count GLE coupe) and it is made in the USA

    • Upvote 1

    surreal1272
    31 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    With that low of a volume, plus needing the Renault-Nissan alliance to make the truck work, it makes sense to cut it.  

    If they wanted to get into the truck market again they could do that, but they would have to be in the American market where trucks are big and not try to base it in Europe.

    Better for them to focus on their core products though if the market starts to shrink.  Plus they need to put money in EV and autonomous because that is what investors want to see.

    The Tacoma is the #4 selling truck in the USA and the super old Nissan Frontier outsells the Ranger and Colorado/Canyon.  

    I do think if Mercedes wanted to do a truck the MRH platform that is under the GLE/GLS is the platform to use.  That platform is only used on 2 vehicles (3 if you count GLE coupe) and it is made in the USA

    Their target market for the X-Class was not Europe. They were gunning for the Asia and South American market that the Navara was occupying. Mercedes just couldn’t pull it off. 

     

    And the Frontier does not such thing. For the year, the Frontier has sold 39K units while the Colorado alone has sold 65K. On what planet is that better sales for the Frontier? The Ranger has sold 30K but hasn’t been on sale everywhere very long. 

    balthazar
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    If they wanted to get into the truck market again they could do that...

    Oh; no! Someone here said ( very recently) that once you get out of a segment, it’s nearly impossible to get back in it!

    • Upvote 1

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    Oh; no! Someone here said ( very recently) that once you get out of a segment, it’s nearly impossible to get back in it!

    Yup although surely he wasn’t talking about Daimler. They can do anything, except build and market their own pick up, of course. 

    78FA6BC9-420D-4C24-88D6-F7E2E149460B.jpeg

    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    Their target market for the X-Class was not Europe. They were gunning for the Asia and South American market that the Navara was occupying. Mercedes just couldn’t pull it off. 

     

    And the Frontier does no such thing. For the year, the Frontier has sold 39K units while the Colorado alone has sold 65K. On what planet is that better sales for the Frontier? The Ranger has sold 30K but hasn’t been on sale everywhere very long. 

    Corrected for fat thumbs on the phone. 

    78FA6BC9-420D-4C24-88D6-F7E2E149460B.jpeg

