Mercedes-Benz Hopes X-Class Can Be As Successful As Their SUVs

SUVs at one time were seen as utility vehicles that could get you through the worst mother nature had on offer. Now SUVs have moved upmarket, becoming a status symbol at the school's parking lot and not tacking some off-road trail. Mercedes-Benz believes something similar could happen with pickup trucks.

"SUVs are elegant lifestyle products with a high-quality finish to them. Not every customer takes them into the wilderness anymore. We believe pickups could go in a similar direction," said Volker Mornhinweg, Mercedes-Benz vans boss to Automotive News.

Mercedes-Benz will soon be launching their first truck, the X-Class in a number of markets. Certain markets such as Europe and South Africa, Mercedes hopes to capture "trend-conscious individuals".

There is a big pitfall to Mercedes' prediction. JATO Dynamics wrote in a research note that the X-Class will face "several challenges" in Europe where many customers see pickup trucks as work vehicles, not something like a daily driver. But that might be changing. As we reported last week, sales of pickup trucks in Europe have been climbing steadily.

