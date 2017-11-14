Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Mercedes-Benz Hopes X-Class Can Be As Successful As Their SUVs

      Will pickup trucks become a status symbol like SUVs in Europe? Mercedes hopes so.

    SUVs at one time were seen as utility vehicles that could get you through the worst mother nature had on offer. Now SUVs have moved upmarket, becoming a status symbol at the school's parking lot and not tacking some off-road trail. Mercedes-Benz believes something similar could happen with pickup trucks.

    "SUVs are elegant lifestyle products with a high-quality finish to them. Not every customer takes them into the wilderness anymore. We believe pickups could go in a similar direction," said Volker Mornhinweg, Mercedes-Benz vans boss to Automotive News.

    Mercedes-Benz will soon be launching their first truck, the X-Class in a number of markets. Certain markets such as Europe and South Africa, Mercedes hopes to capture "trend-conscious individuals".

    There is a big pitfall to Mercedes' prediction. JATO Dynamics wrote in a research note that the X-Class will face "several challenges" in Europe where many customers see pickup trucks as work vehicles, not something like a daily driver. But that might be changing. As we reported last week, sales of pickup trucks in Europe have been climbing steadily.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    smk4565

    I think there are a good number of people that will buy a pickup, even in Europe and it has a 3 pointed star on the front so people will want it.  I don’t expect it to be a top seller of theirs by any means but I am sure they will turn profit on it.

    dfelt

    Money will be made, but Europe will probably stay mid size as the biggest for now till they finally rebuild all those old roads. I doubt in our lifetime we will ever see full size American trucks common on European roads.

