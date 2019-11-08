PSA CEO says No Brands Let Go

PSA CEO Carlos Tavares said on the BFM Business radio station none of the brands would be let go after the merger of PSA and FCA is complete. He said it will be a challenge to manage all of the brands to cover the market, but that he sees "that all these brands, without exception, have one thing in common: they have a fabulous history."

While acknowledging that the combined companies would have a significant number of brands, it would still be lower than the number Volkswagen manages.

The combined companies would field Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Opel, Vauxhall, Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa-Romeo, Maserati, and Lancia.

Both companies will aim for efficiencies of scale and are are willing to make concessions to the European Union in order to get the okay to merge.