Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    PSA CEO says No Brands Let Go

      ...plans to keep them all going...

    PSA CEO Carlos Tavares said on the BFM Business radio station none of the brands would be let go after the merger of PSA and FCA is complete.  He said it will be a challenge to manage all of the brands to cover the market, but that he sees "that all these brands, without exception, have one thing in common: they have a fabulous history."

    While acknowledging that the combined companies would have a significant number of brands, it would still be lower than the number Volkswagen manages. 

    The combined companies would field Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Opel, Vauxhall, Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa-Romeo, Maserati, and Lancia. 

    Both companies will aim for efficiencies of scale and are are willing to make concessions to the European Union in order to get the okay to merge. 

    Source: Carscoops

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    USA-1

    Appeasing all the share holders. Changes have to be made and the guillotine has to drop eventually.

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    7 minutes ago, USA-1 said:

    Appeasing all the share holders. Changes have to be made and the guillotine has to drop eventually.

    Right, this is the truth, get the merge done, then start by looking at what needs to be cut to stop blood loss or kill off non-profit generating products. 

    Dell Technologies like any other mega merging company did this with keeping everything till the merge was done, then reviewing everything and spinning the marketing story on how we can serve you better with this selection of products and that the few features missing are on the road map to be added to the new focused product line.

    I say in 2 to 3 years after the merger is finished, we will see the Guillotine start happening to the product line.

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    2 hours ago, USA-1 said:

    Appeasing all the share holders. Changes have to be made and the guillotine has to drop eventually.

    Once the merger is complete, which brands get whacked first?  Place your bets now. . . . . .

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...