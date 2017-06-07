  • Sign in to follow this  
    Porsche Accused of Using Illegal Software

    By William Maley

      • Porsche now under investigation for a piece of illegal emission software

    As if the Volkswagen Group hasn't had enough bad news, there are new accusations of cheating involving Porsche.

    German weekly Wirtschaftswoche reports the German transport authority KBA is investigating Porsche for possibly using a piece of illegal software to cheat emission tests. The software in question detects movements in the steering wheel and will turn the emissions control off if the steering wheel is turned 15 degrees or more. This is the same software Audi was accused of using in certain models last year.

    "We can confirm for all Porsche models: We are not using steering movements for the sake of detecting a test bench driving cycle and reacting to it," Porsche said in an email to Reuters.

    Source: Wirtschaftswoche, Reuters

     

    dfelt

    Like anyone is going to believe that since the rest of the parent company has cheated, why not Porsche also. For sure this will hurt sales.

    A Horse With No Name
    41 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Like anyone is going to believe that since he rest of the parent company has cheated, why not Porsche also. For sure this will hurt sales.

    The whole thing si going to devolve into a crap show....

    smk4565

    All fodder for the green movement to mandate electric cars.  Even the car makers that don't cheat will get accused that they did cheat so they get pressured into making electric cars.

    once all the cars are running on electric, then people will complain about cheat software in power plants.  

    And Porsche probably did cheat since VW and Audi did.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    once all the cars are running on electric, then people will complain about cheat software in power plants.  

    Cheat Software in Power Plants???????:huh:

    Drew Dowdell
    14 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Cheat Software in Power Plants???????:huh:

    I think he was suggesting that people are just looking to complain without evidence of wrongdoing. 

    A Horse With No Name
    58 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Cheat Software in Power Plants???????:huh:

    Having built control panels and done control work in power plants, certainly possible but highly unlikely.

    smk4565

    I know some car makers cheated emissions, but it also opens the door for environmentalists to assume all car makers cheated.  And once cars are all electric, then the emissions just got transferred to the tail pipe to the power plant.  So people will complain about the pollution from the power plant.  Until the power plants are all zero emission too.

