Porsche Accused of Using Illegal Software

As if the Volkswagen Group hasn't had enough bad news, there are new accusations of cheating involving Porsche.

German weekly Wirtschaftswoche reports the German transport authority KBA is investigating Porsche for possibly using a piece of illegal software to cheat emission tests. The software in question detects movements in the steering wheel and will turn the emissions control off if the steering wheel is turned 15 degrees or more. This is the same software Audi was accused of using in certain models last year.

"We can confirm for all Porsche models: We are not using steering movements for the sake of detecting a test bench driving cycle and reacting to it," Porsche said in an email to Reuters.

Source: Wirtschaftswoche, Reuters