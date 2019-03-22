Porsche Introduces the Cayenne Coupe

Porsche showed the Cayenne Coupe at an event in Stuttgart yesterday. The Cayenne Coupe is a more athletic version of the Cayenne SUV already on sale. The more steep roofline tumbles to the rear in an elegant fashion. An adaptive roof spoiler as on the Cayenne Turbo helps with aerodynamic stability at higher speeds. The spoiler extends by 135 mm (5.3 in) at speeds over 90 km/h. In addition to increasing rear axle pressure, the spoiler improves fuel efficiency.

Standard on the Cayenne Coupe is a panoramic fixed glass roof, but buyers can also option a lightweight carbon roof as part of one of three lightweight sport packages. The roof edge of the coupe has been lowered by 20 mm. On the glass roof versions, an integrated roller blind helps to protect passengers from sun and cold.

Two engine options will be available at launch. A 6-cylinder 3.0 liter turbocharged engine with 335 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque is standard while a Cayenne Coupe Turbo gets a 4 liter twin-turbo V8 with 541 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque. Top speed on the Turbo is 286 km/h (178 mph) and acceleration to 62 mph happens in just 3.9 seconds.