  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Porsche Introduces the Cayenne Coupe

      ....A more athletic version of the Cayenne SUV.

    Porsche showed the Cayenne Coupe at an event in Stuttgart yesterday.  The Cayenne Coupe is a more athletic version of the Cayenne SUV already on sale. The more steep roofline tumbles to the rear in an elegant fashion.  An adaptive roof spoiler as on the Cayenne Turbo helps with aerodynamic stability at higher speeds.  The spoiler extends by 135 mm (5.3 in) at speeds over 90 km/h.  In addition to increasing rear axle pressure, the spoiler improves fuel efficiency.

    Standard on the Cayenne Coupe is a panoramic fixed glass roof, but buyers can also option a lightweight carbon roof as part of one of three lightweight sport packages.  The roof edge of the coupe has been lowered by 20 mm.  On the glass roof versions, an integrated roller blind helps to protect passengers from sun and cold.

    Two engine options will be available at launch. A 6-cylinder 3.0 liter turbocharged engine with 335 hp and 331 lb-ft of torque is standard while a Cayenne Coupe Turbo gets a 4 liter twin-turbo V8 with 541 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque.  Top speed on the Turbo is 286 km/h (178 mph) and acceleration to 62 mph happens in just 3.9 seconds. 

    Source: Porsche Newsroom

    smk4565

    AMG gives you more power.  

    This is one of the better looking crossover coupes.  It seems that there is no end in sight to crossover coupes or calling every thing with 4 doors a coupe.

    Frisky Dingo

    We all knew this was coming. It does look very good. But I have to say, the standard Cayenne has such a sloping roofline as it is, this loses it's drama a bit, I think. 

    Though it's nothing I'd be interested in buying, as long as it is successful and contributes more profits to Porsche so they can continue to build the best sports cars on the planet, they can knock themselves out.

    dfelt

    Pass

    The coupe thing has really made me realize unless it is 2 doors, coupes are so tiring on everything else.

    Plus as you all know being such a big guy, I want a REAL SUV, not this toy!

    oldshurst442
    32 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    If you wanted a "more athletic" Cayenne, you could just get a 911.

    That is the idea. The sheeple and pawns buy CUVs from Porsche so the REAL car guys could buy the 911. 

    And I think THAT is a good thing as the TRUE Porschefiles will ALWAYS buy a Caymen or Boxster or 911.  As a car guy, I dont want for the Caymen, Boxster or 911 be watered down just because a bunch of fake badge snob  douches  will buy a Porsche sports car and change the dynamics of those cars  just because they arent REAL sport car guys. Just for them to buy a Porsche just because "Porsche". Leave the badge snobs to continue to buy the CUVs so that the hot blooded Porsche sport cars be left alone so the REAL sports car guys could continue to buy the REAL sport cars! 

    As long as Porsche does NOT eff up their brand image to become a CUV brand imaged company...we all good! 

    Edited by oldshurst442

    oldshurst442
    42 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    They should do a 2dr coupe version of the Panamera and call it 928..

    I was about to say...good idea...but after writing my rant above, I dont think I could agree with that philosophy.

    A 928 SHOULD be made by Porsche. But not as a CUV. As a GT sports car that how it once was. 

    Porsche SHOULD do a REAL 2dr CUV, they should call it something else other than a 928. It will maybe sell (2dr coupes ARE a hard sell nowadays) and if there is a market for another GT somewhat affordable Porsche sports car, then expand the sports car product line and call THAT a 928. 

    I dont want Porsche to muddle their sports car image.  I feel that they are doing a fantastic job so far in selling us luxury, (because a 911 was far from luxury as one could get, worse than Corvette if we are honest!) and I feel that they are doing a fantastic job in selling SUVs and CUVs, capable SUVs and CUVs and I feel that their sports cars are better than ever and I feel they are managing their image just fine. 

    Something I wish Cadillac head honchos could take a look and learn from. 

    Edited by oldshurst442

    Robert Hall
    1 minute ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I was about to say...good idea...but after writing my rant above, I dont think I could agree with that philosophy.

    A 928 SHOULD be made by Porsche. But not as a CUV. As a GT sports car that how it once was.  

    That's why I said 2dr version of the Panamera, their V8 hatchback sports sedan. Make a big GT hatchback coupe...

    oldshurst442
    12 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    That's why I said 2dr version of the Panamera, their V8 hatchback sports sedan. Make a big GT hatchback coupe...

    Panamera...

    Image result for sure gif

    I must go back to grade school and learn how to read properly. 

    So yeah! Panamera as a 2 dr would be GREAT being called a 928.  

    Minus the mistake about the Panamera part. The rest of the rant stills stays as  THAT is how I feel about Porsche and CUVs and Porsche sports cars...

     

     

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    Robert Hall

    SUVs are Porsche's moneymakers..without them, the brand would have been dead 15 years ago.  I figure making lots of performance SUVs enables them to build sports cars, which is a good thing...

    smk4565

    They make a lot of revenue and have volume off those SUVs, but the 911 has some crazy profit margins, so I don't think Porsche would have been dead, just small.

    Also remember Porsche owns 30% of the shares of Volkswagen.  Owning 1/3 of maybe the world's largest automaker gives Porsche some money.

    Robert Hall
    11 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

     

    Also remember Porsche owns 30% of the shares of Volkswagen.  Owning 1/3 of maybe the world's largest automaker gives Porsche some money.

    And vice versa, doesn't VW own a majority stake in Porsche? 

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    And vice versa, doesn't VW own a majority stake in Porsche? 

    They do, and I had to look it up, VW owns 52% of Porsche.  

