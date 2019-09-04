Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Porsche Puts Tesla in the Crosshairs

      ...After 4 years of Mission E, we get the real thing...

    After four years of watching Porsche's Mission E concept go through the stages to production, the final product has finally arrived in the Porsche Taycan. In doing so, Porsche has its sights set directly on Telsa. 

    P19_0637_a4_rgb.jpgAt launch, the Taycan will be available only in the top trims of Taycan Turbo and Turbo S.  Being fully electric, neither of them actually has a turbo of course. Packing a 93.4 kWh battery pack in its floor, the Taycan has a lower center of gravity than a Porsche 911. The top-line Turbo S can generate up to 750 horsepower with overboost mode engage and that will get the 5,100 lb car from 0 to 60 in 2.6 seconds. The standard Turbo makes do with 670 horsepower and a 0 to 60 of 3.0 seconds. Top track speed is limited to 161 mph for both. The Taycan is AWD using a dual motor system with one motor at each axle. Unlike EVs from Tesla and Nissan, Porsche uses a two-speed transmission to gain maximum acceleration and easy highway cruising.

    The Taycan is the first production EV with an 800 volt system instead of the more common 400 volts for other electric cars. With the fastest charging available on the market, the Taycan can recharge from 5% to 80% in just 22.5 minutes under ideal conditions when connected to a 270 kW charger that will be found at all Porsche dealerships.  Home chargers will use a more common 9.6 kW charger.  Higher speed charging using Electrify America's network is available for free for the first 3 years. While EPA ratings for range have yet to be released, the Turbo is rated for 236 miles to 279 miles on the EU cycle and the Turbo S is rated for 236 miles to 256 miles on the same cycle. Assume somewhere in the mid-250s once the EPA gets their hands on one. 

    P19_0569_a4_rgb.jpgWhile the Taycan does get a traditional hydraulic braking system, Porsche says that the regenerative system can handle 90 percent of all braking. A standard adaptive air suspension is also there with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control. 

    On the interior Porsche mounted 5 screens that surround the front occupants with tech. Up front is a 2.8 cubic foot glove box storage space, and out back is a bit more roomy 12.9 cubic foot storage. Porsche put indents into the floor for rear passengers to give more legroom. 

    The Taycan is expected to go on sales towards the end of this year.  Launch pricing is $154,660 for the Turbo and thP19_0577_a5_rgb.jpge Turbo S starts at $186,350.  Cheaper models will come later. 

    Source and Images: Porsche

    • Upvote 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    dfelt

    :metal: EXCITEMENT!!! :metal:

    Tesla is going to have to really step up their game as I believe this car will be way superior than a Tesla S.

    Tesla has their Ludicrous mode. I wonder what Porsche will eventually come out with? 🤔

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    The advantage I see for the Taycan is branding and Porsche's build quality.  The disadvantage seems to be interior room.  The Model S is a spacious car.  If Porsche had to put indents in the floor for your feet just to increase legroom a bit, that tells me it's not really roomy inside. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    3 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    :metal: EXCITEMENT!!! :metal:

    Tesla is going to have to really step up their game as I believe this car will be way superior than a Tesla S.

    Tesla has their Ludicrous mode. I wonder what Porsche will eventually come out with? 🤔

    As it says in the article, 'overboost mode'.. 

    Interesting, but these trims start considerably higher than the Model S tops out I think...so this is playing at a higher price point..

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    2 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The advantage I see for the Taycan is branding and Porsche's build quality.  The disadvantage seems to be interior room.  The Model S is a spacious car.  If Porsche had to put indents in the floor for your feet just to increase legroom a bit, that tells me it's not really roomy inside. 

    That seems to be on par for me with the Tesla S, as I got into one and out of it, but lucky me I am flexible. I do agree with you that I wonder about that comment also on the Porsche. Tesla X is not roomy either but to me and yes I am big. Yet still excited for these auto's as this is the start of all things EV eventually.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    As it says in the article, 'overboost mode'.. 

    Interesting, but these trims start considerably higher than the Model S tops out I think...so this is playing at a higher price point..

    It's a Porsche, of course it plays at a higher price point.  However, once the base models come out, it's supposed to be in the $75k-$80k range. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    4 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    As it says in the article, 'overboost mode'.. 

    Thank you Robert, the overboost mode did not register with me when I read it the first time. Would have loved it to be Warp mode :P  

    Maybe they will offer an Infinity and Beyond mode! 😆

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    Isn't this also much more expensive than a Model S along with much less range? Those are two pretty big disadvantages of the Taycan. 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    Just now, ccap41 said:

    Isn't this also much more expensive than a Model S along with much less range? Those are two pretty big disadvantages of the Taycan. 

    Yes, but I can see people paying a premium for the badge...

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    26 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Isn't this also much more expensive than a Model S along with much less range? Those are two pretty big disadvantages of the Taycan. 

    Actually this is on par with what Tesla did when they first came out and I would be willing to bet that as Porsche gets their battery tech ramp'ed up especially in regards to solid state you will see more battery options over the next few years.

    Porsche is playing catch up, but I expect as a Premium brand they will surpass Tesla in a much shorter time frame.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, dfelt said:

    Actually this is on par with what Tesla did when they first came out and I would be willing to bet that as Porsche gets their battery tech ramp'ed up especially in regards to solid state you will see more battery options over the next few years.

    Porsche is playing catch up, but I expect as a Premium brand they will surpass Tesla in a much shorter time frame.

    I don't think they'll surpass Tesla in volume. They're not going for a volume model like the 3 and S. 

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    Shouldn't a car 10 years newer be the most advanced tech and not behind the 10 year old car? 

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    20 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Shouldn't a car 10 years newer be the most advanced tech and not behind the 10 year old car? 

    There is a size difference here.... so you can only put so much battery in a specific space. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    33 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    There is a size difference here.... so you can only put so much battery in a specific space. 

    Good point.. The Taycan is a whole 0.3in shorter and 0.1in wider. 

    Maybe they should have sacrificed the 0.3in for more range. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    4 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Good point.. The Taycan is a whole 0.3in shorter and 0.1in wider. 

    Maybe they should have sacrificed the 0.3in for more range. 

    It's also 5100lbs, while the Model S is a svelte 4950lbs.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    27 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    It's also 5100lbs, while the Model S is a svelte 4950lbs.

    Even worse.. 10 years newer and it has a smaller battery, less range, and weighs more.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    2 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Even worse.. 10 years newer and it has a smaller battery, less range, and weighs more.

    Probably better built, though...high strength steel and CF instead of Tesla's glued-together cardboard , plastic and aluminum (Teslas seem poorly assembled with subpar materials).

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    I definitely believe it will be put together better. 

    2 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    But it's a Porsche. 

    Jennifer Lopez Applause GIF by NBC World Of Dance

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    The battle is on now, Porsche build quality is top notch, Tesla not so much.  The multiple touch screens is cool, this interior is way better than a Tesla.  Mercedes EQ S debut next week so then there will be 3 and more will follow.  Will be interesting to see how Tesla responds to the competition.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    I like how the dash has a very 911 style gauge cluster.. and the use of the touch screens is better integrated than Tesla's giant screen.   Looking forward to seeing this in person along w/  the Audi etron GT.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    When do price tiers go away? 
    It's been repeated stated that a -say- 30% price difference means those 2 vehicles aren't competing with each other. IE; a $30K and a $40K vehicle.

    Here we have a 100% price difference- Model S starts at $81K, the Taycan is going to start at $154K. (Frankly, I don't believe they will be a $75K version- how much de-contenting is going to happen there?)

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    38 minutes ago, balthazar said:


    Here we have a 100% price difference- Model S starts at $81K, the Taycan is going to start at $154K. (Frankly, I don't believe they will be a $75K version- how much de-contenting is going to happen there?)

    The Turbo version starts at $154k...like other Porsches, there will probably be many variations..probably a base Taycan will be around $100k..

    Edited by Robert Hall

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    57 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    When do price tiers go away? 
    It's been repeated stated that a -say- 30% price difference means those 2 vehicles aren't competing with each other. IE; a $30K and a $40K vehicle.

    Here we have a 100% price difference- Model S starts at $81K, the Taycan is going to start at $154K. (Frankly, I don't believe they will be a $75K version- how much de-contenting is going to happen there?)

    Sure they can do a $75K version by just taking 1 motor away for RWD only.

    But will they is the question I ask. Probably not for the first few years.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Honda News: Honda E Released for Europe
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ahead of its official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Honda has unveiled the full specs of their Honda E small electric car. Honda developed the E with a focus on design simplicity and usability for the needs of modern urban lifestyles.  The clean external lines are helped by the use of exterior cameras replacing the traditional side mirrors.  The mirrorless design allows for better aerodynamics.  The interior has a full width digital dashboard with dual 12.3 inch LCD touch screens for infotainment and driver information. Owners are able to access the car via a digital key on a smartphone app.  The app can also report on things like battery charge control, range monitor, and navigation search results can be sent from the phone to the vehicle or have control of remote climate control.
      The Honda e makes use of contextual speech recognition to use natural language to provide access to a range of online services.  Occupants can activate the system by saying "Okay Honda"
      The power for the Honda E comes from a choice of two motors driving the rear wheels with either 134 horsepower or 151 horsepower. Torque comes in at 232 lb-ft. The 35.5 kWh battery is among the smallest in its class but still offers a range of about 137 miles. The e can recharge up to 80-percent of its battery in 30 minutes. The 0-62 mph run takes about 8 seconds. 
      Pricing has yet to be announced, but interested buyers in UK, Germany, France, and Norway and reserve their car online. The car remains Forbidden Fruit for the US. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Honda E Released for Europe
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ahead of its official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, Honda has unveiled the full specs of their Honda E small electric car. Honda developed the E with a focus on design simplicity and usability for the needs of modern urban lifestyles.  The clean external lines are helped by the use of exterior cameras replacing the traditional side mirrors.  The mirrorless design allows for better aerodynamics.  The interior has a full width digital dashboard with dual 12.3 inch LCD touch screens for infotainment and driver information. Owners are able to access the car via a digital key on a smartphone app.  The app can also report on things like battery charge control, range monitor, and navigation search results can be sent from the phone to the vehicle or have control of remote climate control.
      The Honda e makes use of contextual speech recognition to use natural language to provide access to a range of online services.  Occupants can activate the system by saying "Okay Honda"
      The power for the Honda E comes from a choice of two motors driving the rear wheels with either 134 horsepower or 151 horsepower. Torque comes in at 232 lb-ft. The 35.5 kWh battery is among the smallest in its class but still offers a range of about 137 miles. The e can recharge up to 80-percent of its battery in 30 minutes. The 0-62 mph run takes about 8 seconds. 
      Pricing has yet to be announced, but interested buyers in UK, Germany, France, and Norway and reserve their car online. The car remains Forbidden Fruit for the US. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Porsche News: Porsche Taycan to Overboost to 700 HP
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Porsche Taycan, which is due to be officially revealed next week, got some track time with a reporter from Autocar.  The Taycan will be Porsche's offering to compete with the Tesla Model S, and like the Model S will come in a variety of flavors.  No matter which Taycan chosen, it will come with a 90 kWh battery pack capable of recharging up to 60 miles of range in just 4 minutes and free high speed charging for the first 3 years. 
      On the faster of the Taycan flavors, there will be an overboost option that will hold for two and a half seconds that boost the horsepower to "well over" 700 hp and over 750 lb-ft of torque. That power will rocket the Taycan from 0-62 mph somewhere under 3 seconds. 
      For those who miss the sounds of a car, the Taycan will offer something new.  It will electronically enhance the sound of the electric motors' whine and pump it into the cabin. 
      Base price for the Taycan will be around the $75,000 mark, but expect the model with the overboost to be substantially more. 

      View full article

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Akhaim
      Akhaim
      (35 years old)
    2. coolchevy
      coolchevy
      (66 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...