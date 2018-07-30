Porsche Reveals Some of the Technical Specs of Taycan

Porsche has been hard at work on their first electric vehicle, the Taycan (formally known as Mission E). With just under a a year to go before Porsche unveils the final product, the German automaker decided to release some technical information.

Beginning with the powertrain, the Taycan will use two permanently synchronous motors (one mounted on each axle). This will produce a combined output of 600-plus horsepower. Porsche claims a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) time of under 3.5 seconds. The large lithium-ion battery pack provides overall range of 600 kilometers (about 310 miles). When the battery does become depleted, it will only take 15 minutes for an 80 percent charge when plugged into an 800-volt charger. The Taycan will also support 400V chargers, though Porsche hasn't revealed how long it will take for a recharge.

Porsche is looking to build 20,000 Taycans per year at their Zuffenhausen facility in Germany when production kicks off next year.

Source: Porsche