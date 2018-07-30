Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Porsche Reveals Some of the Technical Specs of Taycan

      Some new details come to light

    Porsche has been hard at work on their first electric vehicle, the Taycan (formally known as Mission E). With just under a a year to go before Porsche unveils the final product, the German automaker decided to release some technical information.

    Beginning with the powertrain, the Taycan will use two permanently synchronous motors (one mounted on each axle). This will produce a combined output of 600-plus horsepower. Porsche claims a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) time of under 3.5 seconds. The large lithium-ion battery pack provides overall range of 600 kilometers (about 310 miles). When the battery does become depleted, it will only take 15 minutes for an 80 percent charge when plugged into an 800-volt charger. The Taycan will also support 400V chargers, though Porsche hasn't revealed how long it will take for a recharge.

    Porsche is looking to build 20,000 Taycans per year at their Zuffenhausen facility in Germany when production kicks off next year.

    Source: Porsche


    Go to articles Porsche

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    So a $100,000 EV auto with a 25% tariff charge so $125,000 auto.

    Thanks for nothing Potus, you really are screwing up the auto world.

    Excited for the 800V chargers to get installed. I hope other auto companies move to this charging level ASAP.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept