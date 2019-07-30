Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Porsche Taycan Pre-Orders Top 30,000

      ...Already 10,000 more than the initial planned figure...

    It hasn't even been officially unveiled yet, but the Porsche Taycan has already secured more than 30,000 pre-orders, 10,000 more than the initial estimates. Porsche initially set production at 20,000 per year but later raised it to 40,000 per year. The extra €2,500 deposits support this raise in production.  Porsche has been recruiting for 1,500 new positions to support the manufacturing process.  If Porsche does sell 40,000 Taycans in the first year, it will eclipse Porsche's famous 911 in sales.

    The Taycan is Porsche's EV rival to the Tesla Model S. Porsche is installing fast chargers at all of its dealerships in the U.S. and Europe that can add 62 miles of range in just 4 minutes. The Taycan's total range is around 310 miles.  In addition, the first 3 years of charging will be free at Electrify America charging stations.

    The Taycan's starting price is expected to be arount $90,000. 

     

    Source: Bloomberg
    Image: Porsche

    dfelt

    Very excited to see this in production form and to see the excitement for this sedan. I suspect Tesla is going to hurt from the sales of a vastly superior built auto.

    smk4565

    Porsche build quality is on point so Tesla better be ready.  Will be interesting to see how Tesla does once the Taycan is out an Mercedes EQ S a year later.

    balthazar

    ^ Wait. Tesla certainly outsells all other EVs. Model 3 has moved 67K units thru June by itself. If it maintains pace, it;ll have moved 135K to Porsche's projected 30,000.

    surreal1272
    13 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    STOP COPYING ME

    Just repeating your wise words. You should be flattered. 

     

    Oh and fix your CAPS LOCK key. It appears to be broken. 

    Edited by surreal1272
