Porsche Taycan Pre-Orders Top 30,000

It hasn't even been officially unveiled yet, but the Porsche Taycan has already secured more than 30,000 pre-orders, 10,000 more than the initial estimates. Porsche initially set production at 20,000 per year but later raised it to 40,000 per year. The extra €2,500 deposits support this raise in production. Porsche has been recruiting for 1,500 new positions to support the manufacturing process. If Porsche does sell 40,000 Taycans in the first year, it will eclipse Porsche's famous 911 in sales.

The Taycan is Porsche's EV rival to the Tesla Model S. Porsche is installing fast chargers at all of its dealerships in the U.S. and Europe that can add 62 miles of range in just 4 minutes. The Taycan's total range is around 310 miles. In addition, the first 3 years of charging will be free at Electrify America charging stations.

The Taycan's starting price is expected to be arount $90,000.