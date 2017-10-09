Rumorpile: Porsche Demands $234 Million From Audi Over the Diesel Emission Mess

As if the Volkswagen Group needed more headaches, a new report says there's a bit of infighting between Audi and Porsche.

German tabloid Bild reports that Porsche is seeking 200 million Euros (about $234 million) from Audi to cover costs from the diesel emission scandal. Reportedly, Porsche management delivered this claim in a letter to their counterparts at Audi. Bild doesn't mention any source, so take this report with a fair amount of salt.

When reached for comment by Reuters, a Porsche spokesman said internal issues were not open for public discussion. An Audi spokesperson declined to comment.

This dispute stems from Audi admitting back in November 2015 that its 3.0L TDI V6 was fitted with a defeat device. One of those models using the V6 was the Porsche Cayenne.

Source: Bild, Reuters