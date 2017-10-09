  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Rumorpile: Porsche Demands $234 Million From Audi Over the Diesel Emission Mess

    By William Maley

      • Just what Volkswagen needed, family members fighting

    As if the Volkswagen Group needed more headaches, a new report says there's a bit of infighting between Audi and Porsche.

    German tabloid Bild reports that Porsche is seeking 200 million Euros (about $234 million) from Audi to cover costs from the diesel emission scandal. Reportedly, Porsche management delivered this claim in a letter to their counterparts at Audi. Bild doesn't mention any source, so take this report with a fair amount of salt.

    When reached for comment by Reuters, a Porsche spokesman said internal issues were not open for public discussion. An Audi spokesperson declined to comment.

    This dispute stems from Audi admitting back in November 2015 that its 3.0L TDI V6 was fitted with a defeat device. One of those models using the V6 was the Porsche Cayenne.

    Source: Bild, Reuters


      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Porsche

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell

    The ownership structure set up between Porsche, VW, and Audi is so confusing, I'd have to whiteboard it out to fully understand it.  There are no less than three companies in Germany named Porsche.  

    Porsche SE owns 52% of VW AG... Porsche SE is a holding company.

    VW AG owns 100% of Porsche AG... Porsche AG is a company that builds cars.

    Porsche AG owns 100% of Porsche Consulting GmbH..... not sure what Porsche Consulting GmbH does.

    Audi AG (which trades under the stock ticker NSU, an old company Auto Union acquired) is 100% owned by VW AG, but is legally a separate company from VW.   

    Audi AG also owns Ducati, Lamborghini, and... curiously... Audi Sport GmbH (formerly Quattro GmbH).  Never heard of that last one?  They build cars, but they don't sell to the public.  Audi Sport GmbH builds all of the RS models, sells them to Audi AG who then distributes and sells the vehicles. They also make the S-Line parts for the Audi AG cars.   Why they need this super confusing structure, I don't know.....

     

    So... when the article says Porsche is demanding money from Audi.... it still doesn't narrow down enough who is demanding money from whom.

    I wonder if VAG could shave a bunch more costs by simplifying their corporate structure(s) substantially. 

    • Confused 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    50 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The ownership structure set up between Porsche, VW, and Audi is so confusing, I'd have to whiteboard it out to fully understand it.  There are no less than three companies in Germany named Porsche.  

    Porsche SE owns 52% of VW AG... Porsche SE is a holding company.

    VW AG owns 100% of Porsche AG... Porsche AG is a company that builds cars.

    Porsche AG owns 100% of Porsche Consulting GmbH..... not sure what Porsche Consulting GmbH does.

    Audi AG (which trades under the stock ticker NSU, an old company Auto Union acquired) is 100% owned by VW AG, but is legally a separate company from VW.   

    Audi AG also owns Ducati, Lamborghini, and... curiously... Audi Sport GmbH (formerly Quattro GmbH).  Never heard of that last one?  They build cars, but they don't sell to the public.  Audi Sport GmbH builds all of the RS models, sells them to Audi AG who then distributes and sells the vehicles. They also make the S-Line parts for the Audi AG cars.   Why they need this super confusing structure, I don't know.....

     

    So... when the article says Porsche is demanding money from Audi.... it still doesn't narrow down enough who is demanding money from whom.

    I wonder if VAG could shave a bunch more costs by simplifying their corporate structure(s) substantially. 

    WOW :omfg: That is just one big mess and me think the unions is just as much responsible for the mess as the mgmt.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×