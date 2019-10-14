Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Taycan 4S expands Porsche's Electric Line

      ...a new, lower price model...

    Last month, Porsche unveiled the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, the two top trims of the Taycan, priced starting around $155,000.  Now, Porsche is debuting the Taycan 4S, a new lower price model. 

    The Taycan 4S comes with a single-layer performance battery with 79.2 kWh as standard, the two-layer performance battery plus from the Taycan Turbo is available as an option.  Regardless of which battery is chosen, the Taycan can accelerate to 60 in as little as 3.8 seconds.  As of yet, range estimates for the U.S. have not been published, but assume somewhere north of 250 miles on the performance plus battery.

    All-wheel drive is standard on the 4S, with a dual motor setup and a 2-speed transmission on the rear motor, the overall motor package is smaller and lighter than in the Turbo and Turbo S.

    The Taycan can charge at up to 800 volts at a high-speed DC charging station. That can bring the charge from 5% to 80% in as little as 22.5 minutes. Porsche has partnered with Amazon to have 240 volt home chargers installed at customer's homes for an additional charge. 

    The Taycan 4S will start at $103,800 for the base model and $110,380 for the model with the performance plus battery.

    Ordering of the Taycan 4S is available immediately.

    Source: Porsche Media

    • Like 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Cool, while not a car fan, I am happy this is out. Looking forward to what GM and others roll out in the SUV category. Still hoping to get to try and fit in a Rivian.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Anthony Fongaro

    I do love the Taycan. Still disappointed about the range but I'm sure with time, it'll get much better. At $110,000 for the performance plus battery is a steal! (Porsche pricing, naming and performance. Makes sense)

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      September 2019: Porsche Cars North America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Model
      September Sales
      Year-to-Date
       
      2019
      2018
      2019
      2018
      ALL 911
      911
      733
      6,321
      7,013
      ALL 718
      271
      329
      3,203
      4,300
      ALL PANAMERA
      377
      651
      5,016
      6,369
      ALL CAYENNE
      1,512
      1,157
      14,331
      6,841
      ALL MACAN
      2,142
      2,232
      16,191
      18,103
      GRAND TOTALS
      5,213
      5,102
      45,062
      42,626
    • Drew Dowdell
      Volvo News: Volvo Teases XC40 EV
      By Drew Dowdell
      Volvo has released some teaser images of the upcoming Volvo XC40 EV crossover. This will be the brand's first full EV as the other EVs the Volvo has released are going to its Polestar brand.  What we did know was that Volvo's first EV was going to be based on an existing model. Volvo is expecting to make the XC40 EV one of the safest vehicles ever built.
      The XC40 rides on Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) that was designed with multiple different modes of propulsion in mind. It's the same platform found in the Polestar 2.  As it was planned from the start to be capable of being an EV, it wasn't that hard to convert it over from gasoline. Like most EVs, the battery pack is in the floor, but being in such a small package, it required some extra aluminum crumple zone shielding to prevent puncture in an accident.  Being mounted in the floor lowers the center of gravity to reduce the risk of a rollover.  With no 4-cylinder engine up front, the space under the hood is mostly empty. Volvo took the opportunity to reinforce the front to further protect passengers in a front end collision. 
      A whole suite of safety tech will come along with the XC40 that includes sensors, cameras, and radar to allow the vehicle to "see" around itself and take action if needed.  It's not going to have autonomous driving, but since the platform is modular, autonomy could be added on later. 
      We don't have any details on price or power, but that will come when the XC40 debuts on October 16th. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Volvo Teases XC40 EV
      By Drew Dowdell
      Volvo has released some teaser images of the upcoming Volvo XC40 EV crossover. This will be the brand's first full EV as the other EVs the Volvo has released are going to its Polestar brand.  What we did know was that Volvo's first EV was going to be based on an existing model. Volvo is expecting to make the XC40 EV one of the safest vehicles ever built.
      The XC40 rides on Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) that was designed with multiple different modes of propulsion in mind. It's the same platform found in the Polestar 2.  As it was planned from the start to be capable of being an EV, it wasn't that hard to convert it over from gasoline. Like most EVs, the battery pack is in the floor, but being in such a small package, it required some extra aluminum crumple zone shielding to prevent puncture in an accident.  Being mounted in the floor lowers the center of gravity to reduce the risk of a rollover.  With no 4-cylinder engine up front, the space under the hood is mostly empty. Volvo took the opportunity to reinforce the front to further protect passengers in a front end collision. 
      A whole suite of safety tech will come along with the XC40 that includes sensors, cameras, and radar to allow the vehicle to "see" around itself and take action if needed.  It's not going to have autonomous driving, but since the platform is modular, autonomy could be added on later. 
      We don't have any details on price or power, but that will come when the XC40 debuts on October 16th. 

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. SobeSVT
      SobeSVT
      (43 years old)
    2. zaweqilu
      zaweqilu
      (32 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...