Taycan 4S expands Porsche's Electric Line

Last month, Porsche unveiled the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, the two top trims of the Taycan, priced starting around $155,000. Now, Porsche is debuting the Taycan 4S, a new lower price model.

The Taycan 4S comes with a single-layer performance battery with 79.2 kWh as standard, the two-layer performance battery plus from the Taycan Turbo is available as an option. Regardless of which battery is chosen, the Taycan can accelerate to 60 in as little as 3.8 seconds. As of yet, range estimates for the U.S. have not been published, but assume somewhere north of 250 miles on the performance plus battery.

All-wheel drive is standard on the 4S, with a dual motor setup and a 2-speed transmission on the rear motor, the overall motor package is smaller and lighter than in the Turbo and Turbo S.

The Taycan can charge at up to 800 volts at a high-speed DC charging station. That can bring the charge from 5% to 80% in as little as 22.5 minutes. Porsche has partnered with Amazon to have 240 volt home chargers installed at customer's homes for an additional charge.

The Taycan 4S will start at $103,800 for the base model and $110,380 for the model with the performance plus battery.

Ordering of the Taycan 4S is available immediately.