In a couple of weeks, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will roll out the 2019 Ram 1500 at the Detroit Auto Show. Before this, a fresh stack of spy photos have made their way online revealing the front end.

The biggest change is Ram dropping the oversize, rectangular grille that has been a key part of their trucks for a number of years. In its place is a hexagonal grille with a narrow bar and 'RAM' name. We're thinking this could be one of a range of different grille inserts for the truck. There are square headlights featuring some sort of LED lighting. The rest of the front looks to be an evolution of the current model.

From a previous report, we're possibly expecting some sort of split tailgate for the rear, along with the return of the RamBox storage system.

