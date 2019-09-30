Rivian To Try Out Subscription Model

Rivian says it is interested in pursuing a subscription model as one of the ways you can get into a Rivian truck or SUV. Subscription programs include all maintenance and insurance requirements in a single payment. Rivian sees potential for customers who want to use one vehicle for daily commuting and another vehicle for weekend jaunts. Traditionally, the subscription model has been geared towards the affluent with brands such as Cadillac, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, and Lincoln. The only mid-price brand to try subscriptions in the U.S. has been Ford.
Aside from the subscription option, customers will also be able to purchase directly from the company. Like Tesla, Rivian is eschewing the traditional dealership model and doing direct sales only. How Rivian will run the same gauntlet that Tesla did with state dealership associations is something that is still a mystery.
Rivian has received large investments from outside firms such as Amazon, Ford, Cox Automotive, and others. Amazon recently announced that they placed an order for 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian.
