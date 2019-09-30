Rivian To Try Out Subscription Model

Quarterly:

Ford Motor Company - Not Reported

General Motors Co. - Not Reported

Tesla - Not Reported

FCA US LLC - Not Reported

Monthly:

Audi of America - Up 3.0% for the month, Down 3.9 for the year

BMW of North America - Up 6.6% for the month, Down 0.3% for the year

Genesis Motor America - Not Reported

Honda Motor Co. - Up 17.6% for the month, Up 1.2% for the year

Hyundai Motor America - Up 12.0% for the month, Up 4.3% for the year

Infiniti USA - Down 14.9% for the month, Down 12.7% for the year

Jaguar Land Rover North America - Not Reported

Kia Motors America - Up 12.7% for the month, Up 4.6% for the year

Mazda North American Operations - Up 6.5% for the month, Down 11.5% for the year

Mercedes-Benz USA - 24.9% for the month, Down 0.9% for the year

Mitsubishi Motors North America - Down 3.3% for the month, Up 2.5% for the year

Nissan Group - Up 13.2% for the month, Down 5.9% for the year

Porsche Cars North America Inc. - Up 13.5% for the month, Up 6.2% for the year

Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 9.3% for the month, Up 6.1% for the year

Toyota Motor North America - Up 11.3% for the month, Down 0.7% for the year

Volkswagen of America - Up 9.8% for the month, Up 6.6% for the year

Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 2.5% for the month, Up 4.4% for the year



Brands (Quarterly):

Alfa Romeo - Not Reported

Buick - Not Reported

Cadillac - Not Reported

Chevrolet - Not Reported

Chrysler - Not Reported

Dodge - Not Reported

Ford - Not Reported

Fiat - Not Reported

GMC - Not Reported

Jeep - Not Reported

Lincoln - Not Reported

Ram Trucks - Not Reported

Tesla - Not Reported



Brands (Monthly):

Acura - Up 0.8% - 15,189 MTD / 101,715 YTD

Audi - Up 3.0% - 21,531 MTD / 142,341 YTD

BMW - Up 7.2% - 25,505 MTD / 204,960 YTD

Genesis - Not reported

Honda - Up 19.6% - 158,804 MTD / 990,569 YTD

Hyundai - Up 12.0% - 63,737 MTD / 454,405 YTD

Infiniti - Down 14.9% - 9,185 MTD / 80,903 YTD

Jaguar - Not Reported

Kia - Up 12.7% - 60,730 MTD / 418,979 YTD

Land Rover - Not Reported

Lexus - Up 4.6% - 29,931 MTD / 190,691 YTD

Mazda - Up 6.5% - 27,482 MTD / 189,329 YTD

Mercedes-Benz - Up 21.8% - 24,771 MTD / 196,779 YTD

Mercedes-Benz Vans - UP 43.5% 5,373 MTD / 24,276 YTD

MINI - Up 1.0% - 3,838 MTD / 24,248 YTD

Mitsubishi - Down 3.3% - 8,139 MTD / 85,693 YTD

Nissan - Up 16.2% - 118,045 MTD / 862,243 YTD

Porsche - Up 13.5% - 4,636 MTD / 39,849 YTD

Smart - Down 31.5% - 74 MTD / 626 YTD

Subaru - Up 9.3% - 70,039 MTD / 473,670 YTD

Toyota - Up 12.3% - 248,334 MTD / 1,609,646 YTD

Volkswagen - Up 9.8% - 35,412 MTD / 251,208 YTD

Volvo - Up 2.2% - 8,970 MTD / 65,214 YTD



