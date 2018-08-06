Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Import Tariffs Will Cause A 'Big Impact' At Subaru

      More that 67 percent of the company's revenues come from North America

    While the Trump administration is still deciding whether or not to put tariffs on imported vehicles, certain automakers are bracing for the worst.

    During a briefing in Tokyo, Subaru is predicting a "big impact" if the U.S. does put tariffs into place.

    “It’s a fact that there would be a big impact from a U.S. tariff increase. We’re studying what the impact might be but there are too many unknowns at this point, so we want to refrain from giving a specific figure,” said Toshiaki Okada, Subaru's Chief Financial Officer.

    Of the 670,900 vehicles it sold in the U.S. through the year that ended in March, about half were imported, including the Forester. The rest of the vehicles - Legacy,  Outback, and Ascent - are built in Indiana.

    According to data gathered by Bloomberg, Subaru would be the hardest hit by tariffs as over 67 percent of their revenues from North America. This is more than Honda (52.5 percent), Nissan (48.9 percent), and Toyota (35.2 percent).

    Source: Bloomberg


    Drew Dowdell

    The Forester is one of their best sellers too.  This would put the nail in the coffin for the BR-Z.  I'm surprised the Toyota numbers are as high as they are, but that must include Lexus as well. 

    dfelt

    OUCH, the Tariffs are going to really impact and keep some into older auto's longer. It is going to be very interesting to see the auto landscape at the end of the year here.

    Drew Dowdell

    Even if the administration gets its wish and more vehicles are built here, the cost of those vehicles is going to be higher.   Not all lines can be flex lines that build any vehicle in a manufacturers portfolio.  It's cheaper to have a line that is dedicated to pumping out Camries than it is to have a line that has to do Camry and Corolla and RAV4 and Prius and......

    dfelt

    Sounds like a good time to push into a skateboard platform where you can easily change out the cab of the auto for what you need.

    riviera74

    I honestly thought Toyota (and perhaps Honda) had fixed that already by having really flexible factories that built multiple vehicles on the same platform. 

    As for Subaru, the tariff issue will not hit them unless those tariffs are applied to Japanese imports.  Most Lexus vehicles, like the BR-Z and Forester, are built in Japan and then imported here.

    Drew Dowdell
    10 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    I honestly thought Toyota (and perhaps Honda) had fixed that already by having really flexible factories that built multiple vehicles on the same platform. 

    As for Subaru, the tariff issue will not hit them unless those tariffs are applied to Japanese imports.  Most Lexus vehicles, like the BR-Z and Forester, are built in Japan and then imported here.

    Tariffs on Japanese imports wouldn't make sense... not that making sense is a prerequisite for the latest round of tariffs.

    dfelt

    This is going to be a really interesting watch as Subaru I just read is one of the shortest on lot sits of any automaker. Subarus sit on average of 42 days before being sold in comparison to Fiat the longest of any dealership sitting on the lot for 6 months plus.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Suaviloquent said:

    No exceptions, build the damn car here. )

     

    what happened to building them where you sell them? 

    That makes sense if you sell a ton of specific models, but what if you have a few models that can be profitable but sell in such small numbers that it does not make sense to have an assembly plant in every country. Then you would not want that from a business standpoint and just import them. This is where we see a killing off of a wide diverse options in auto's as it does not make business sense to build every auto in every country. Sometimes importing is the better way to go in regards to giving consumers a wide choice to choose from.

    smk4565

    I agree with defelt, if you only had cars for sale in the US that were made in the US you would have a narrow selection of products.  Each auto maker would cut half their line and just build 4 products and you’d just have to go with it, sort of how cars were in Comminist Russia.

    With all this import tariff talk, the Silverado quad cab is made in Mexico, how would GM like a $10,000 tax on top of the Silverado, seems like that would hurt sales and cost jobs at Chevy dealers.   The whole industry will get screwed if these tariffs go into effect.

