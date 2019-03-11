Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Tesla Reverses Plan to Close Stores

      Will raise prices on certain models and trims 3% to compensate.

    On February 28th, Tesla announced that they would be closing most of their retail locations and moving to an online sales model in order to cut costs.  In a blog post yesterday, Tesla has reversed course on that position somewhat, and will not only close a portion of their stores. 

    Some of their locations, around 10%, have already closed and Telsa said they would have closed anyway due to low foot traffic.  Another 20% of locations are currently under review and depending on performance will be decided on in the next few months. 

    All sales will still remain online only, and customers who come into the stores will be shown how to order their vehicle online.  The 1000 mile or 7 day return policy (minus the non-refundable delivery charge) will remain in effect for any customer who has doubts about their purchase.  The remaining Tesla stores will have cars available for test drive and will keep a small number of vehicles in stock for people who want to take delivery immediately. 

    To compensate for this change in direction, Tesla will be raising prices by 3% on the more expensive trims of Model 3, and the Model S and Model X.  The base Model 3 remains $35,000 plus $1,200 delivery charge. Current prices are valid until March 18th.

    Source: Tesla Blog

    ccap41

    They are ALL OVER THE PLACE with their pricing. In the last year, I feel like they've adjusted prices three or four times. 

    Drew Dowdell
    12 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    They are ALL OVER THE PLACE with their pricing. In the last year, I feel like they've adjusted prices three or four times. 

    That's not really any different than the other manufacturers. They just do it with incentives instead of adjusting the MSRP.  I think the Tesla system is simpler and more straightforward. 

    Paolino

    I was JUST talking about this last night with my friend in his Tesla 3.  I was asking if they shut the stores, how do people test drive cars?!  Meet at a park?  Does Tesla go to their house?

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, Paolino said:

    I was JUST talking about this last night with my friend in his Tesla 3.  I was asking if they shut the stores, how do people test drive cars?!  Meet at a park?  Does Tesla go to their house?

    They weren't going to do test drives anymore.  They offer the 7 day/1000 mile return policy instead.

    Now, test drives will remain and so will the return policy. (except for the $1,200 delivery charge, I imagine to keep away people who are just trying to get a free rental car)

    Paolino
    13 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    They weren't going to do test drives anymore.  They offer the 7 day/1000 mile return policy instead.

    Now, test drives will remain and so will the return policy. (except for the $1,200 delivery charge, I imagine to keep away people who are just trying to get a free rental car)

    Not to get off topic, but it still infuriates me to no end how 99% of the controls are in the screen.  I mean, seriously, goddaughter is in the back seat and wants her heated seat on... driver has to go into the climate menu, then tap her seat to the desired level of heat.  C'mon.  So much unnecessary time looking away from the road.  I was amused at the Yulelog you can play on the screen.

    dfelt
    21 minutes ago, Paolino said:

    Not to get off topic, but it still infuriates me to no end how 99% of the controls are in the screen.  I mean, seriously, goddaughter is in the back seat and wants her heated seat on... driver has to go into the climate menu, then tap her seat to the desired level of heat.  C'mon.  So much unnecessary time looking away from the road.  I was amused at the Yulelog you can play on the screen.

    And they say that is supposed to be safer than having a butt warmer seat switch in the back for the person to do it themselves. Riiiigggghhhhhttttt!

    I honestly while loving their tech, have come to hate the way they are running sales. Would rather deal with a traditional auto dealer than have to deal with Tesla mess of auto purchasing and ownership.

    Right now the stores have not impressed me, the auto's are all way too small.

    All I want is a full size SUV EV.

    Drew Dowdell
    29 minutes ago, Paolino said:

    Not to get off topic, but it still infuriates me to no end how 99% of the controls are in the screen.  I mean, seriously, goddaughter is in the back seat and wants her heated seat on... driver has to go into the climate menu, then tap her seat to the desired level of heat.  C'mon.  So much unnecessary time looking away from the road.  I was amused at the Yulelog you can play on the screen.

    That's a common complaint for the Model-3

    Paolino
    7 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That's a common complaint for the Model-3

    It is absurd.  Even the image on the screen is rotated to a sideview of the interior of the car... so you have to mentally rotate your head to imagine which seat she's sitting in based on the image rather than a top-down view which in my opinion would make more sense.

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That's not really any different than the other manufacturers. They just do it with incentives instead of adjusting the MSRP.  I think the Tesla system is simpler and more straightforward. 

    They also make it public that they're making the changes. I don't recall Ford, GM, Mercedes, or anybody else making these kinds of press releases three or four times a year. 

    31 minutes ago, Paolino said:

    It is absurd.  Even the image on the screen is rotated to a sideview of the interior of the car... so you have to mentally rotate your head to imagine which seat she's sitting in based on the image rather than a top-down view which in my opinion would make more sense.

    That seems so absurdly stupid that it's funny to me. 

