  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Tesla Model 3 "Recommended" Rating Rescinded by Consumer Reports

      Electronics, paint, and trim at fault.

    Consumer Reports has rescinded the "Recommended" rating after a high number of survey responses came back with reliability complaints.  Survey respondents have indicated that the electronics in the car have issues such the screen freezing or acting as though it was being touched rapidly in multiple locations.  This issue would cause music to play, volume to increase to maximum, or the navigation map panning and resizing. 

    Some owners reported issues with trim and paint, with a few, including CR themselves, experiencing a large crack in the rear glass. 

    When the Model 3 came out in 2017 it received an initial rating of average based on the fact that it shares so much technology with the then average rated Model S.  Some early adopters reported issues with braking that dropped the score to below average.  Telsa issued an over-the-air update to correct the braking issue and the score returned to average. 

    The Model S's rating has been inconsistant as Telsa has made hardware changes over the years.  CR dropped the "Recommended" rating from the Model S in the fall of 2018 due to issues with the suspension. Tesla made AWD and air suspension standard on the Model S for model year 2017.

    The Model X has always had a below average rating and has never earned a "Recommended" largely due to problems with its falcon-wing doors. 

    Tesla is expected to debut a new crossover this year along with the production version of its Semi-truck.

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    
    

    Source: Consumer Reports

    Drew Dowdell
    11 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Waiting to see which established automaker steals Tesla's Mojo. I am convinced it is absolutely going to happen.

    I don't think one will.  People buy Teslas for the same reason they run out and buy the latest iPhone. It's a status and brand snob thing.   I think Rivian could rival Tesla if they can launch without the kwality issues that Tesla has. 

    

    Drew Dowdell
    5 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    I think one advantage Rivian has is they don't have the crazy Elon factor.

    Indeed. They seem to have swagger without having hubris. 

    

    ykX

    ykX

    Posted (edited)

    I think you guys put too much fate into a car manufacturer that built only couple prototypes.  Let Rivian built few thousands vehicles first and than will see.

    Musk is crazy but he also the genius and the driving force for innovation in Tesla.  Without him Tesla will become just like Apple without Jobs, boring corporation controlled by accountants and lawyers.

    Edited by ykX
    
    

    ccap41

    I won't take Rivian serious until they start passing EPA tests. Therefore, true working consumer vehicles. 

    

    Drew Dowdell
    15 minutes ago, ykX said:

    I think you guys put too much fate into a car manufacturer that built only couple prototypes.  Let Rivian built few thousands vehicles first and than will see.

    Musk is crazy but he also the genius and the driving force for innovation in Tesla.  Without him Tesla will become just like Apple without Jobs, boring corporation controlled by accountants and lawyers.

    Sadly, you're probably right that we've got too much hopeful thinking going on.  Still.. if Amazon and GM are putting hundreds of millions into them, there must be something to it. I think one of the things they have going for them is they are not shunning existing methods of manufacturing like Tesla did.  That put a lot of issues into the Model 3 and Model X that didn't need to be there. 

    

    Cmicasa the Great

    Its even worse.. while I thought the Model S at least was as attractive as say a run of the mill Mazda 6.. the Model 3 is awkward and weird looking.. They should have named it the Salamander instead of Model 3.. GIVE IT A NAME.. like U all say Caddy should have

     

    jbareham_180213_2301_0099.0.jpgsalamandra_tigre.png?itok=qzridSsb

    

    Suaviloquent

    Jeff Bezos also helped out Blue Origin. 

    SpacEx is astronomical units ahead there.

    Rivian has a concept. Remember when Faraway Future was making noise? Then some Chinese LeEco guy invested like a billion dollars.

    What about Lucid? There were rumours Ford was taking a look?

    And then there was some controversy with that?

    Rivian is basically a boxy styling Faraway at this point.

    

    dfelt

    Rivian is building brand awareness based on normal people lifestyle something Tesla has NOT achieved.

     

    Plus you also have the fact that Tesla has REMOVED their $35,000 car option from the web site and configuration system. This has raised many concerns among the $1,000 reservation holders.

    Lots of stories from various sites on this:

    https://electrek.co/2019/02/18/tesla-standard-model-3-battery-website-fans-panic/

    https://motorlinks-wp.azurewebsites.net/2019/02/18/tesla-removes-any-mention-of-standard-model-3-battery-from-website-fans-panic/

    https://www.eqmagpro.com/tesla-removes-any-mention-of-standard-model-3-battery-from-website-fans-panic/

    Even YouTube has a story on it:

     

    
    

    ocnblu

    Hmmmmmmmmm... TESLA QUALITY ISSUES.... WHERE have I heard THAT before?  Where are Booyah and Jacket now?

    FAPTurbo

    FAPTurbo

    Posted (edited)

    c&g 2005: CONSUMER REPORTS IS TEH BIASED AGAINST GEE EMM, THEY SHOULD STICK TO REVIEWING DISHWASHERS

    c&g 2019: MY PENIS IS TINY AND THAT MAKES ME HATE PEOPLE WHO HAVE TESLA'S, GO CONSUMER REPORTS LOLOL

    Edited by FAPTurbo
    

    Blake Noble
    3 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Hmmmmmmmmm... TESLA QUALITY ISSUES.... WHERE have I heard THAT before?  Where are Booyah and Jacket now?

    Hello everyone. Don’t mind me. Just felt like I should step in here and point out that the owner of an FCA product (that has had, according to NHTSA, six recalls including one that could cause the vehicle to stall out) is making fun of another automaker for quality issues.

     

    

    balthazar

    Somewhere out on the interwebs there's a discussion board focusing pointedly on genitalia, where a poster shows up bi-monthly to make a random, manic comment on the auto industry.

    

