Tesla Model 3 "Recommended" Rating Rescinded by Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports has rescinded the "Recommended" rating after a high number of survey responses came back with reliability complaints. Survey respondents have indicated that the electronics in the car have issues such the screen freezing or acting as though it was being touched rapidly in multiple locations. This issue would cause music to play, volume to increase to maximum, or the navigation map panning and resizing.

Some owners reported issues with trim and paint, with a few, including CR themselves, experiencing a large crack in the rear glass.

When the Model 3 came out in 2017 it received an initial rating of average based on the fact that it shares so much technology with the then average rated Model S. Some early adopters reported issues with braking that dropped the score to below average. Telsa issued an over-the-air update to correct the braking issue and the score returned to average.

The Model S's rating has been inconsistant as Telsa has made hardware changes over the years. CR dropped the "Recommended" rating from the Model S in the fall of 2018 due to issues with the suspension. Tesla made AWD and air suspension standard on the Model S for model year 2017.

The Model X has always had a below average rating and has never earned a "Recommended" largely due to problems with its falcon-wing doors.

Tesla is expected to debut a new crossover this year along with the production version of its Semi-truck.