Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Tesla Seeks To Raise More Cash

      ...Tesla seeks to recharge a red balance sheet...

    Tesla is seeking to raise nearly $2.7 billion to add to its sagging balance sheet according to a filling.  It would offer 3.5 million shares priced at $243 per share and a $1.6 billion convertible debt. Elon Musk will be buying $25 million in shares and currently owns around a 20 percent stake in the company.

    Wall Street seemed to find this capital raise promising as it boosted shares 1.5% before the opening bell.  Analysts were calculating that Tesla, which burned $1.5 billion in Q1-2019 alone, would not have enough cash to continue working on its Model Y crossover and the new Tesla Semi-truck, and also getting production rolling in China. 

    In the backdrop of a sagging US auto market, Tesla has seen demand for its cars soften dramatically in the US over the past two quarters, though demand for EVs in Europe has increased.

     

    Source: Reuters

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    Elon should just buy all 3.5 million shares.    More importantly this company needs to sell cars at a profit.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    $25M did seem like a pittance in the grand scheme of things.   But I wonder if he's relatively cash poor out of his billions in assets.

    He'd probably have to sell off stakes in other entities to buy all of the Tesla shares. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    Not being a financial wizard at long term planning of a major company. At the rate of sales to costs to R&D, I wonder what the analytics would say is the year of profitability now? 🤔

    2020, 2025, 2030, 2035?????????

    I bet Rivian has a better idea than Tesla, but I do wonder how long before someone buys them up.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    15 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Not being a financial wizard at long term planning of a major company. At the rate of sales to costs to R&D, I wonder what the analytics would say is the year of profitability now? 🤔

    2020, 2025, 2030, 2035?????????

    I bet Rivian has a better idea than Tesla, but I do wonder how long before someone buys them up.

    I think Tesla made 2 big mistakes.

    1. getting way overly complicated on the Model X with the doors -  It would have sold just as well without them, possibly at a lower price (higher volume), and it wouldn't have been delayed a year.

    2. Doing the Model 3 before the Model Y - That was just a very poor reading of the direction of the product mix out there as far as sedans go.  Still build a sedan of course, but the Model Y should have been the priority. 

     

    I do wish Rivian well, but I wonder if they'll be priced too high to make a big impact on the market.  If they price their SUV at the same price as the Model X, they'll probably kill Tesla in sales, but I get the impression that they'll be higher priced than that. 

    • Thanks 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    WOW. Poor cash management indeed.

    So Tesla needs $2.7 Billion for its cash flow issues.  Elon Musk needs a much better CFO STAT.

    As for product, Tesla needs to build more crossovers please.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Posts $722M First Quarter Loss
      By Drew Dowdell
      Tesla posted a $722M loss for the first quarter of 2019, higher than analysts expectations.  This was a swing from a 4th quarter 2018 profit of $139.5M.  Cash on hand is $1.5B lower than end of 2018, now $2.2B, partially due to a one time payment of $920M in convertible bonds that came due.
      Tesla says that is built 63,000 model 3s in the first quarter gearing up for overseas sales, though only 12,100 of those vehicle were delivered. Tesla is maintaining its projections of 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles total for the year. 
      Tesla recently announced updates to its Model S and Model X vehicles that allow them to travel further on a single charge and also charge up to 50% faster than before. These updates require the purchase of a new vehicle and cannot be simple downloads over the air.  They are also offering current owners who purchase a new Model S or Model X Performance model a free upgrade to Ludicrous Mode. Part of the reason for this upgrade is that the Model S, Model X, and Model 3 now share drive components and that simplification could yield big savings for the company. 
      Tesla is also preparing for the launch of the Tesla Model Y small crossover based on the Model 3 sedan, but deliveries of that vehicle do not start until Fall 2020

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Posts $722M First Quarter Loss
      By Drew Dowdell
      Tesla posted a $722M loss for the first quarter of 2019, higher than analysts expectations.  This was a swing from a 4th quarter 2018 profit of $139.5M.  Cash on hand is $1.5B lower than end of 2018, now $2.2B, partially due to a one time payment of $920M in convertible bonds that came due.
      Tesla says that is built 63,000 model 3s in the first quarter gearing up for overseas sales, though only 12,100 of those vehicle were delivered. Tesla is maintaining its projections of 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles total for the year. 
      Tesla recently announced updates to its Model S and Model X vehicles that allow them to travel further on a single charge and also charge up to 50% faster than before. These updates require the purchase of a new vehicle and cannot be simple downloads over the air.  They are also offering current owners who purchase a new Model S or Model X Performance model a free upgrade to Ludicrous Mode. Part of the reason for this upgrade is that the Model S, Model X, and Model 3 now share drive components and that simplification could yield big savings for the company. 
      Tesla is also preparing for the launch of the Tesla Model Y small crossover based on the Model 3 sedan, but deliveries of that vehicle do not start until Fall 2020
    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Model S and X Long Range, Now With Longer Range
      By Drew Dowdell
      We reported earlier in April that Tesla was preparing more efficient versions of their Model S and Model X.  Yesterday Tesla announced improvements to the Model S and Model X Long Range models that will increase range to 370 miles and 325 miles respectively, based on EPA testing cycle.  The vehicles will still use the same 100 kWh battery pack.
      Unfortunately, customers will only get this upgrade when they purchase a new vehicle.   The upgrade changes the drive hardware to the latest version of Tesla's motor technology.  Now using a permanent magnet synchronous reluctance motor, silicon carbide power electronics, improved lubrication, cooling, bearings, and gear designs achieve a 10% improvement in range.  This improvement works both during supplying power to the vehicle and during times of regenerative braking.  In addition to adding range, power and torque has increased for all Model S and Model X versions, resulting in even better 0-60 times.
      Along with this new more efficient powertrain, the Model S and Model X are now capable of 200kW charging on V3 Superchargers and 145 kW on V2 Supercharger. This enables drivers to charge 50% faster.
      Tesla has also upgraded the air suspension system to be fully-adaptive. It will give an ultra-cushioned feel when cruising on the highway for firm up during more aggressive driving behavior.  The adaptive suspension can receive over the air updates so that Tesla owners always have the latest technology. 
      Tesla will also be bringing back their standard range versions of these cars at a lower entry price that includes the latest motor and suspension updates. Any existing Model S or Model X owners who purchase a new Performance model of these cars will get a free upgrade to Ludicrous Mode at no additional charge.
      The changes go into production this week and can be ordered today.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Model S and X Long Range, Now With Longer Range
      By Drew Dowdell
      We reported earlier in April that Tesla was preparing more efficient versions of their Model S and Model X.  Yesterday Tesla announced improvements to the Model S and Model X Long Range models that will increase range to 370 miles and 325 miles respectively, based on EPA testing cycle.  The vehicles will still use the same 100 kWh battery pack.
      Unfortunately, customers will only get this upgrade when they purchase a new vehicle.   The upgrade changes the drive hardware to the latest version of Tesla's motor technology.  Now using a permanent magnet synchronous reluctance motor, silicon carbide power electronics, improved lubrication, cooling, bearings, and gear designs achieve a 10% improvement in range.  This improvement works both during supplying power to the vehicle and during times of regenerative braking.  In addition to adding range, power and torque has increased for all Model S and Model X versions, resulting in even better 0-60 times.
      Along with this new more efficient powertrain, the Model S and Model X are now capable of 200kW charging on V3 Superchargers and 145 kW on V2 Supercharger. This enables drivers to charge 50% faster.
      Tesla has also upgraded the air suspension system to be fully-adaptive. It will give an ultra-cushioned feel when cruising on the highway for firm up during more aggressive driving behavior.  The adaptive suspension can receive over the air updates so that Tesla owners always have the latest technology. 
      Tesla will also be bringing back their standard range versions of these cars at a lower entry price that includes the latest motor and suspension updates. Any existing Model S or Model X owners who purchase a new Performance model of these cars will get a free upgrade to Ludicrous Mode at no additional charge.
      The changes go into production this week and can be ordered today.
    • William Maley
      The Disappearing $35,000 Tesla Model 3
      By William Maley
      It was only eight weeks ago when Tesla finally announced that the $35,000 Model 3 would be available to order. This news caused the internet to go crazy on this news as it would become the most affordable model in Tesla's lineup. But late this week, the Californian automaker made some changes to the Model 3 ordering process to "simplify vehicle choices and make Autopilot more affordable."
      On Thursday, Tesla said in a blog post that the $35,000 Model 3 - known as the Standard Range - would not be available to order online. If you want one, then you need to either find Tesla store that is still open or call the company directly. Why is this happening?
      (Author's Note: A quick refresher; the Model 3 Standard Range gives you 220 miles, while the Standard Plus offers 240 miles. -WM)
      There is some dispute to the claim of the Standard Plus outselling the Standard. In late March, The Drive reported that a number of customers have gotten text messages from Tesla saying their deliveries have been pushed back without a new delivery date. Several have reported getting calls from Tesla trying to upsell them into the Standard Plus model.
      In Tesla's blog post, the off-menu version of the Model 3 will see its range decreased by 10 percent when compared to the Plus model, along with "several features will be disabled via software (including our onboard music streaming service, navigation with live traffic visualization, and heated seats)." Tesla also announced that Standard customers will have the option to upgrade to the Plus at any time, along with the option for Standard Plus owners to convert their model to the Standard and get a small refund "for the difference in cost." 
      As for pricing, the Standard Plus will now set you back $39,500 - up $2,000 over the previous Standard Plus. This is due to Tesla making Autopilot standard on all of their models. No pricing was given for the secret Model 3 Standard.
      “Tesla is now facing a reckoning. Between the cost cuts, waning demand for its vehicles and now making the $35,000 Model 3 much harder to buy, the company is now quietly realizing it has to play by the same rules as every other automaker,” said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds.
      But wait, there's more!
      Tesla also announced that it would be offering a lease for Model 3. It is a 36-month lease with mileage options ranging from 10,000 to 15,000 miles per year. But there is a big caveat to this. Unlike most leases where you can buy the car at the end of the lease, Tesla is not allowing any Model 3 customer to buy their vehicle after the lease. The automaker is planning to use them in their upcoming ride-hailing network.
      Source: Tesla, Bloomberg (Subscription Required)
      Photo by Vlad Tchompalov on Unsplash

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. And the beat goes on
      And the beat goes on
      (25 years old)
    2. Blinds Adelaide
      Blinds Adelaide
      (39 years old)
    3. Mach5GTP
      Mach5GTP
      (48 years old)
    4. wildpaws
      wildpaws
      (70 years old)
    5. womensshoes
      womensshoes
      (26 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...