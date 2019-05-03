Tesla Seeks To Raise More Cash

Tesla is seeking to raise nearly $2.7 billion to add to its sagging balance sheet according to a filling. It would offer 3.5 million shares priced at $243 per share and a $1.6 billion convertible debt. Elon Musk will be buying $25 million in shares and currently owns around a 20 percent stake in the company.
Wall Street seemed to find this capital raise promising as it boosted shares 1.5% before the opening bell. Analysts were calculating that Tesla, which burned $1.5 billion in Q1-2019 alone, would not have enough cash to continue working on its Model Y crossover and the new Tesla Semi-truck, and also getting production rolling in China.
In the backdrop of a sagging US auto market, Tesla has seen demand for its cars soften dramatically in the US over the past two quarters, though demand for EVs in Europe has increased.
