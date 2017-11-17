Tesla Unveils Their Electric Semi Truck

We never thought that we would ever see the day that a semi truck would get as much hype as an upcoming sports car or one of Tesla's new models. But that's the case with Tesla's new semi truck that debut last night.

The design reminds us of GM's original 'dustbuster' vans with a clean shape and wide glass area. Tesla says the overall drag coefficient of their semi is 0.36, making it more aerodynamic than a Bugatti Chiron. The interior follows the look of the Model 3 with a minimalistic design and large screens providing key information and controls for various functions. The driver is positioned in the middle to provide a commanding view of the road.

Under the semi's skin, Tesla employs the same chassis design as their passenger vehicles with the batteries sitting low in the chassis to improve the center of gravity. Power comes from four electric motors from the Model 3 for the rear wheels. Tesla isn't saying how much power the motors produce, but went into full detail about performance.

0-60 mph in 5 seconds when towing an unladen trailer (How many fleet operators care about this? -WM)

When at its max gross weight of 80,000 pounds, the truck can hit 60 mph in 20 seconds

Traveling up a 5 percent incline, the Tesla semi can up to 65 mph, 20 mph more than a standard diesel semi

Maximum range of 500 miles

Tesla is planning to have a network of "Megachargers," DC charging stations along common routes, and the origin and destination points. The chargers can provide a 400 mile range within 30 minutes.

For safety, all Tesla Semi trucks will come with an enhanced version of Autopilot, cameras around the vehicle to provide a surround view, a jackknife prevention system that uses sensors to detect instability and adjust the power of each electric motor, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Tesla is also touting the low operating costs of their new semi. Per mile, the Tesla semi is said to cost $1.26, while rival diesel trucks cost $1.56 per mile. This is due to Tesla's semi having less moving parts than a standard semi truck and lower fuel costs. We're wondering how Tesla came to this number.

Production is expected to begin in 2019 and if you're interested, you can place a $5,000 deposit.

Time to address the elephants in the room. Tesla hasn't said where they plan on building their new semi truck as Freemont will be at its capacity if the company reaches their passenger car production goals. Then there are production issues with the Model 3 which has caused the automaker to push back their production ramp-up to next year. That's not including Tesla's track record of missing production dates. They're also burning through cash at a very alarming rate to work various issues. We haven't even gotten to talking about the 'Megachargers' which needs to be built out.

How Tesla plans to achieve these goals remains to be seen.

Source: Tesla

Press Release is on Page 2

