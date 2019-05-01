April 2019 Sales Figures

Quarterly:
Ford Motor Company - Not reported
General Motors Co. - Not Reported
Tesla - Not Reported
FCA has announced that beginning October 2019, they will be reporting sales quarterly
Monthly:
Audi of America - Down 21% for the month, Down 8.7% for the year
BMW of North America - Down 2.9% for the month, Down 2.1% for the year
FCA US LLC - Down 6% for the month, Down 4% for the year
Genesis Motor America -
Honda Motor Co. - Up 0.1% for the month, Up 1.5% for the year
Hyundai Motor America - Up 0.7% for the month, Up 1.7% for the year
Jaguar Land Rover North America -
Kia Motors America - Up 1.6% for the month, Up 5.9% for the year
Mazda North American Operations - Down 14.5% for the month, Down 15.4% for the year
Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 14.6% for the month, Down 10.7% for the year
Mitsubishi Motors North America - Down 12.9% for the month, Up 12% for the year
Nissan Group - Up 9.0% for the month, Down 8.4% for the year
Porsche Cars North America Inc. -
Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 7.7% for the month, Up 5.5% for the year
Toyota Motor North America - Down 4.4% for the month, Down 4.8% for the year
Volkswagen of America - Up 8.7% for the month, Up 3.9% for the year
Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 0.4% for the month, Up 7.1% for the year
Brands (Quarterly):
Buick - Not Reported
Cadillac - Not Reported
Chevrolet - Not Reported
GMC - Not Reported
Ford - Not Reported
Lincoln - Not Reported
Tesla - Not Reported
Brands (Monthly):
Acura - Down 1.7% - 11,687 MTD / 48,072 YTD
Alfa Romeo - Down 14% - 1,584 MTD / 5,870 YTD
Audi - Down 21% 15,024 MTD / 63,139 YTD
BMW - Up 1.4% - 23,816 MTD / 97,704 YTD
Chrysler - Down 37% - 9,987 MTD / 40,578 YTD
Dodge - Down 24% - 31,262 MTD / 141,779 YTD
Fiat - Down 34% - 931 MTD / 3,145 YTD
Genesis -
Honda - Up 0.2% - 114,088 MTD / 447,490 YTD
Hyundai - Up 0.7% - 55,420 MTD / 203,005 YTD
Infiniti - Down 5.2% - 8,491 MTD / 42,806 YTD
Jaguar -
Jeep - Down 8% - 76,325 MTD / 289,129 YTD
Kia - Up 1.6% - 51,385 MTD / 187,981 YTD
Land Rover -
Lexus - Down 1.3 - 21,360 MTD / 88,151 YTD
Mazda - Down 14.5% - 19,702 MTD / 90,535 YTD
Mercedes-Benz - Down 15.7% 22,949 MTD / 94,120 YTD
Mercedes-Benz Vans - Down 4.7% - 2,682 MTD / 10,158 YTD
MINI - Down 29.8% - 2,621 MTD / 11,526 YTD
Mitsubishi - Down 12.9% - 6963 MTD / 49,030 YTD
Nissan - Up 10.7% - 87,207 MTD / 418,743 YTD
Porsche -
Ram Trucks - Up 25% - 53,811 MTD / 190,824 YTD
Smart - Down 8.6% - 85 MTD / 316 YTD
Subaru - Up 7.7% - 57,288 MTD / 214,042 YTD
Toyota - Down 4.8% - 162,506 MTD / 639,431 YTD
Volkswagen - Up 8.7% - 31,309 MTD / 117,181 YTD
Volvo - Up 0.4% - 8,367 MTD / 30,425 YTD
-
By Drew Dowdell •April 2019 Sales Figures
...who flourished and who was foolish in April...
