April 2019 Sales Figures

KIA MOTORS AMERICA ANNOUNCES APRIL SALES Year-to-Date Sales Up 5.9-Percent

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2019 – Kia Motors America today announced April sales of 51,385 vehicles. Sales were led by Soul which posted an 18-percent increase over the same period last year. Telluride sales remained strong with 5,570 units sold during the model’s second full month of availability.



“Telluride is Kia’s fastest turning vehicle in America right now and its popularity is driving new customers into Kia showrooms on a daily basis,” said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. “When you add the new 2020 Soul launch campaign which is airing now and Kia’s Summer Sales Program which is set to kick off, we’re confident Kia’s momentum will continue to grow as we move swiftly into the summer sales season.”



About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.





MONTH OF APRIL

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2019

2018

2019

2018

Rio

2,082

1,964

7,926

6,989

Forte

7,336

9,199

28,710

32,930

Optima

8,411

8,276

31,079

27,886

Cadenza

117

510

528

2,689

Stinger

939

1,378

4,166

5,298

K900

43

40

145

131

Soul

10,431

8,825

35,984

30,243

Niro

1,839

2,340

7,185

8,675

Sportage

6,077

7,653

25,275

27,112

Sorento

7,473

8,915

31,092

30,301

Telluride

5,570

N/A

10,965

N/A

Sedona

1,067

1,485

4,926

5,276

Total

51,385

50,585

187,981

177,530

