  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    April 2019 Sales Figures

      ...who flourished and who was foolish in April...

    Quarterly:
    Ford Motor Company - Not reported
    General Motors Co. - Not Reported
    Tesla Not Reported
    FCA has announced that beginning October 2019, they will be reporting sales quarterly

    Monthly:
    Audi of America -  Down 21% for the month, Down 8.7% for the year
    BMW of North America -  Down 2.9% for the month, Down 2.1% for the year
    FCA US LLC -  Down 6% for the month, Down 4% for the year
    Genesis Motor America - 
    Honda Motor Co.     Up 0.1% for the month,  Up 1.5% for the year
    Hyundai Motor America -  Up 0.7% for the month, Up 1.7% for the year
    Jaguar Land Rover North America - 
    Kia Motors America - Up 1.6% for the month, Up 5.9% for the year
    Mazda North American Operations - Down 14.5%  for the month, Down 15.4% for the year
    Mercedes-Benz USA - Down 14.6% for the month, Down 10.7% for the year
    Mitsubishi Motors North America -  Down 12.9% for the month, Up 12% for the year
    Nissan Group - Up 9.0% for the month, Down 8.4% for the year
    Porsche Cars North America Inc. -  
    Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 7.7% for the month, Up 5.5% for the year
    Toyota Motor North America - Down 4.4% for the month, Down 4.8% for the year
    Volkswagen of America -      Up 8.7% for the month, Up 3.9% for the year
    Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 0.4% for the month, Up 7.1% for the year

    Brands (Quarterly):
    Buick -  Not Reported
    Cadillac -  Not Reported
    Chevrolet - Not Reported
    GMC - Not Reported
    Ford - Not Reported
    Lincoln - Not Reported
    Tesla - Not Reported

    Brands (Monthly):
    Acura - Down 1.7% - 11,687 MTD / 48,072 YTD
    Alfa Romeo - Down 14% - 1,584 MTD / 5,870 YTD
    Audi - Down 21% 15,024 MTD / 63,139 YTD
    BMW - Up 1.4% - 23,816 MTD / 97,704 YTD
    Chrysler - Down 37% - 9,987 MTD / 40,578 YTD
    Dodge - Down 24% - 31,262 MTD / 141,779 YTD
    Fiat - Down 34% - 931 MTD / 3,145 YTD
    Genesis - 
    Honda - Up 0.2% - 114,088 MTD / 447,490 YTD
    Hyundai - Up 0.7% - 55,420 MTD / 203,005 YTD
    Infiniti - Down 5.2% - 8,491 MTD / 42,806 YTD
    Jaguar - 
    Jeep - Down 8% - 76,325 MTD / 289,129 YTD
    Kia - Up 1.6% - 51,385 MTD / 187,981 YTD
    Land Rover -
    Lexus - Down 1.3 - 21,360 MTD  / 88,151 YTD
    Mazda - Down 14.5% - 19,702 MTD / 90,535 YTD
    Mercedes-Benz - Down 15.7% 22,949 MTD / 94,120 YTD
    Mercedes-Benz Vans - Down 4.7% - 2,682 MTD / 10,158 YTD
    MINI - Down 29.8% - 2,621 MTD / 11,526 YTD
    Mitsubishi - Down 12.9% - 6963 MTD / 49,030 YTD
    Nissan - Up 10.7% - 87,207 MTD / 418,743 YTD
    Porsche - 
    Ram Trucks - Up 25% - 53,811 MTD / 190,824 YTD
    Smart - Down 8.6% - 85 MTD / 316 YTD
    Subaru - Up 7.7% - 57,288 MTD / 214,042 YTD
    Toyota - Down 4.8% - 162,506 MTD / 639,431 YTD
    Volkswagen - Up 8.7% - 31,309 MTD / 117,181 YTD
    Volvo - Up 0.4% - 8,367 MTD / 30,425 YTD

    Drew Dowdell
    22 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    If not for RAM sales, FCAs losses would be even more devastating that they already look. Just brutal. 

    It's interesting that the small Asian brands are doing really well while the big ones are flat or down. 

    I take that back as new numbers come in. 

    smk4565

    Fiat, Alfa and Chrysler sales are just miserable.  This is why Sergio wanted to merge and dump some brands.

    Drew Dowdell
    45 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Fiat, Alfa and Chrysler sales are just miserable.  This is why Sergio wanted to merge and dump some brands.

    The problem was he wanted to dump the wrong brands.  He wanted to save the Italian brands and kill off the american ones except Jeep.

    smk4565
    44 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The problem was he wanted to dump the wrong brands.  He wanted to save the Italian brands and kill off the american ones except Jeep.

    Ram and Jeep are the only 2 American brands they need.  Alfa Romeo  products should probably be merged into Maserati as their luxury brand.  They really only need one luxury/performance brand, just pick one.  Too many weak brands in FCA, it is like early 2000s GM.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Ram and Jeep are the only 2 American brands they need.  Alfa Romeo  products should probably be merged into Maserati as their luxury brand.  They really only need one luxury/performance brand, just pick one.  Too many weak brands in FCA, it is like early 2000s GM.

    Dodge is the everyman brand
    Chrysler is the premium brand like a cross between Buick and Lincoln.
    Fiat - kill in the US
    Alfa - Merge with Maserati
    Maserati - Ultra luxury brand
    Ram - Trucks
    Jeep - just be jeep.

    smk4565
    5 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Dodge is the everyman brand
    Chrysler is the premium brand like a cross between Buick and Lincoln.
    Fiat - kill in the US
    Alfa - Merge with Maserati
    Maserati - Ultra luxury brand
    Ram - Trucks
    Jeep - just be jeep.

    Chrysler is a North America only brand with low volume, they don't need that.  I could see keeping Dodge for North America and Fiat for Europe, but I feel like 2030 onward when ride sharing and autonomy goes up and car sales go down, regional brands won't survive, only global ones will.

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Chrysler is a North America only brand with low volume, they don't need that.  I could see keeping Dodge for North America and Fiat for Europe, but I feel like 2030 onward when ride sharing and autonomy goes up and car sales go down, regional brands won't survive, only global ones will.

    Chrysler needs product. Jeep and Ram are thriving because they actually have new product. Chrysler will to if given the chance.

    smk4565
    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Chrysler needs product. Jeep and Ram are thriving because they actually have new product. Chrysler will to if given the chance.

    And what product will sell there?  There is no point in making 3 SUVs for Chrysler as they have Jeep for SUV and Jeep sales are down.  Sedans don't sell, FCA could spend $2 billion on a new mid-size sedan and the Camry will outsell it 5 to 1, so that would be a total waste of money.  The brand is just a dead brand, Pontiac had more mojo in 2007 than Chrysler has in 2019.

    riviera74
    10 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    And what product will sell there?  There is no point in making 3 SUVs for Chrysler as they have Jeep for SUV and Jeep sales are down.  Sedans don't sell, FCA could spend $2 billion on a new mid-size sedan and the Camry will outsell it 5 to 1, so that would be a total waste of money.  The brand is just a dead brand, Pontiac had more mojo in 2007 than Chrysler has in 2019.

    Jeep sells real honest-to-God SUVs that are supposed to go off-road.  Chrysler does NOT have those.  The Pacifica is a really good if not great minivan.  A very good FWD crossover or two can do Chrysler some good.  Just don't mess it up like they did with the Dodge Journey.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    Jeep sells real honest-to-God SUVs that are supposed to go off-road.  Chrysler does NOT have those.  The Pacifica is a really good if not great minivan.  A very good FWD crossover or two can do Chrysler some good.  Just don't mess it up like they did with the Dodge Journey.

    Renegade, Compass and Cherokee are all front drive crossovers, all of those are down this year.  Wrangler is down, but I think they just overpriced the new one, that is a different issue.

    FCA has bad reliability.  They can give Chrysler all the crossovers they want to, but until they fix the reliability and build quality they aren't going to make a dent in Rav4 and CR-V sales, not to mention the 7 SUVs over at Hyundai.  The Pacifica is down 30% this year, the 300 is down 40% for the year, 50% last month, and probably what they did sell is fleet sales.  Chrysler is basically one product and that product is hemoraging 30% losses despite not being that old on the market.  They invented the mini-van and can't even win in that segment, why on earth would the dump money into crossovers to take on the Rav4 and Highlander, they have no shot there.  Likewise with Dodge, their sales are tanking and they have no new product on the horizon.

    balthazar

    Chrysler is in the sale volume tent as Acura & infiniti and it's 25% higher than volvo.
    No way that's 'miserable' volume unless those other premium brands are also. Are they?

    I agree with DD; we read certain people claim Lincoln was "a dead brand" but all it took was product to revive it. Chrysler has far greater potential than fiat or alfa romeo has, it just needs the right product.
     

    • Drew Dowdell
      April 2019: Mercedes-Benz
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported April sales of 22,949 Mercedes- Benz models. Mercedes-Benz Vans reported April sales of 2,682 units and smart reported 85, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 25,716 vehicles for the month. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 94,120, adding 10,158 units for Vans and 316 vehicles for smart, bringing the year-to-date sales volume to 104,594.
      "Sales in April were again impacted by model changes and availability constraints of our high-volume SUV and compact model lines," said Dietmar Exler, president and CEO of MBUSA. "We expect increased vehicle availability in the coming months."
      Mercedes-Benz sales leaders in April included the GLC, C-Class and E-Class model lines. The GLC lead totals with 5,378 vehicles followed by C-Class sales of 4,054. The E-Class rounded out the top three with 3,372.
      April sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 2,796 units (+3.3%) with 12,480 vehicles sold year-to-date (+20.9%).
      Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 10,311 vehicles in April, an increase of 10.9% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 40,676 vehicles, an increase of 4.2% from the previous year.
      Mercedes-Benz
      Passenger Vehicles
      Apr-19
      Apr-18
      Monthly %
      YTD 2019
      YTD 2018
      Yearly %
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      A-CLASS
      804
      _
      _
      1,694
      _
      _
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      B-CLASS
      1
      7
      -85.7%
      4
      129
      -96.9%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      CLA
      986
      1,910
      -48.4%
      6,196
      7,365
      -15.9%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      C-CLASS
      4,054
      5,148
      -21.3%
      19,056
      18,498
      3.0%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      E-CLASS/CLS
      3,372
      3,945
      -14.5%
      13,766
      16,380
      -16.0%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      S-CLASS
      958
      1,535
      -37.6%
      4,109
      6,100
      -32.6%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      SLC
      303
      197
      53.8%
      812
      783
      3.7%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      SL
      193
      202
      -4.5%
      629
      842
      -25.3%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      AMG GT
      340
      178
      91.0%
      984
      559
      76.0%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GLA
      1,770
      2,011
      -12.0%
      6,491
      8,535
      -23.9%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GLC
      5,378
      5,853
      -8.1%
      20,744
      22,113
      -6.2%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GLE
      2,566
      4,110
      -37.6%
      9,101
      15,766
      -42.3%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GLS
      1,678
      1,794
      -6.5%
      7,695
      7,290
      5.6%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      G-CLASS
      546
      317
      72.2%
      2,839
      1,321
      114.9%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      TOTAL
      22,949
      27,207
      -15.7%
      94,120
      105,681
      -10.9%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      Vans
      2,682
      2,815
      -4.7%
      10,158
      11,001
      -7.7%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      smart
      85
      93
      -8.6%
      316
      414
      -23.7%
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      MBUSA
      Combined Total
      Apr-19
      Apr-18
      Monthly %
      YTD 2019
      YTD 2018
      Yearly %
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
      GRAND TOTAL
      25,716
      30,115
      -14.6%
      104,594
      117,096
      -10.7%
      1 Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.
    • Drew Dowdell
      April 2019: Kia Motors America
      By Drew Dowdell
      KIA MOTORS AMERICA ANNOUNCES APRIL SALES Year-to-Date Sales Up 5.9-Percent
      IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2019 – Kia Motors America today announced April sales of 51,385 vehicles. Sales were led by Soul which posted an 18-percent increase over the same period last year. Telluride sales remained strong with 5,570 units sold during the model’s second full month of availability.

      “Telluride is Kia’s fastest turning vehicle in America right now and its popularity is driving new customers into Kia showrooms on a daily basis,” said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America.  “When you add the new 2020 Soul launch campaign which is airing now and Kia’s Summer Sales Program which is set to kick off, we’re confident Kia’s momentum will continue to grow as we move swiftly into the summer sales season.”
       
      About Kia Motors America
      Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands and 50 Best Global Green Brands by Interbrand.  Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*
      For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com.  To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
        *The Telluride, Sorento and Optima (excluding Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

         
        MONTH OF APRIL
      YEAR-TO-DATE
      Model
      2019
      2018
      2019
      2018
      Rio
      2,082
      1,964
      7,926
      6,989
      Forte
      7,336
      9,199
      28,710
      32,930
      Optima
      8,411
      8,276
      31,079
      27,886
      Cadenza
      117
      510
      528
      2,689
      Stinger
      939
      1,378
      4,166
      5,298
      K900
      43
      40
      145
      131
      Soul
      10,431
      8,825
      35,984
      30,243
      Niro
      1,839
      2,340
      7,185
      8,675
      Sportage
      6,077
      7,653
      25,275
      27,112
      Sorento
      7,473
      8,915
      31,092
      30,301
      Telluride
      5,570
      N/A
      10,965
      N/A
      Sedona
      1,067
      1,485
      4,926
      5,276
      Total
      51,385
      50,585
      187,981
      177,530

