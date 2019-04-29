Jump to content
    Electrics Soar In EU while Diesel Fades

      ...in a market that continues to decline, EVs are doing well...

    The European car market as a whole has been in decline for six consecutive months as of March 2019 with 19 out of 27 markets posting declines.  March numbers were down 3.6 percent over the same month in 2018.  Looking at the first quarter of 2019 paints an even bleaker picture with only 6 countries recording growth.

    While overall demand is down, the demand for electric vehicles grows. The sales of EVs exceeded 100,000 units for the first time ever with a total of 125,400 EV and PHEVs sold.  That is an increase of 31%, mostly in Germany, Norway, Spain, and the Netherlands.  Much of that growth is attributed to the Tesla Model 3 entering the market and becoming Europe's top selling electric car.  Model 3 sales jumped from 3,747 units in February to 15,755 units in March. It was also the best selling premium mid-size car in the EU. 

    Diesel on the other hand is facing continuing losses. Registrations of new diesels have moved from 44.8 percent of all registrations in March 2017 to 31.2 percent of all registrations in March 2019. Analysts expect diesel to continue to fade as more cities put in diesel bans and stricter emissions regulations come into effect. 

    Source: Newspress.co.uk

    riviera74

    I hope this accelerates the embrace of BEVs, especially once solid state batteries show up in new vehicles.

    When you make future remarks about others trolling, I want you to look back on posts like this as to why it is hypocritical. Oh and you're not the only person on this planet I have talked to about EVs and who has a problem with them. It a blanket statement about those who refuse to see progress. Not everything is about you. 

Now do you have anything non-trolling to add here or is that all? 

     

    Now do you have anything non-trolling to add here or is that all?

    surreal1272

    Other than the natural progression of EVs in the marketplace, it seems that the negative PR that comes with diesel these days is probably playing a big part in the increase in sales there. 

    The EU is a fractured entity, insignificant and losing steam, overrun by immigrants who will not assimilate.  Look at France.  Look at Britain, desperate to break away, desperate to return to sovereign status over its own people.  A failed experiment.

    You are owed nothing from me and both of my posts about EVs here were of the positive. If all you want to do is focus on my signature because you seemingly have the notion that it's all about you, then that is our problem. The only one inciting here is you. I love your little "since you're one of those people" jab like that is supposed to be an insult. Not taking your bait ocnblu so get over it and move on. 

Now, about the actual subject,

The politics (or how you perceive them) have nothing to do with the growing sales of EVs while sales of other cars have been sagging or flat. 

     

    Now, about the actual subject,

     

    The politics (or how you perceive them) have nothing to do with the growing sales of EVs while sales of other cars have been sagging or flat. 

  Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Google Maps Now Shows EV Charger Availability
      By Drew Dowdell
      Google has released an update for the Google Maps Navigation app when searching for Electric Vehicle charging locations. Now when a user searches for a charging location, the app will show how many ports are currently in use out of the total in real time. This way, the driver no longer needs to physically check the location to see if charging is available without a wait.  It will also give information like charge port type, charge speed, and ratings from other drivers. 
      The feature works with ChargeMaster, EVgo, SemaConnect, and Chargepoint."  At the moment, Tesla Supercharging is not yet compatible with the feature.  Searching is available on Android, iOS, Desktop, and Android Auto. Availability in Android Auto means that drivers of cars equipped with Android Auto now have real time charging information available directly on their car's infotainment system. 
      The feature is available now on the latest version of the apps. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Google Maps Now Shows EV Charger Availability
      By Drew Dowdell
      Google has released an update for the Google Maps Navigation app when searching for Electric Vehicle charging locations. Now when a user searches for a charging location, the app will show how many ports are currently in use out of the total in real time. This way, the driver no longer needs to physically check the location to see if charging is available without a wait.  It will also give information like charge port type, charge speed, and ratings from other drivers. 
      The feature works with ChargeMaster, EVgo, SemaConnect, and Chargepoint."  At the moment, Tesla Supercharging is not yet compatible with the feature.  Searching is available on Android, iOS, Desktop, and Android Auto. Availability in Android Auto means that drivers of cars equipped with Android Auto now have real time charging information available directly on their car's infotainment system. 
      The feature is available now on the latest version of the apps. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Model S and X Long Range, Now With Longer Range
      By Drew Dowdell
      We reported earlier in April that Tesla was preparing more efficient versions of their Model S and Model X.  Yesterday Tesla announced improvements to the Model S and Model X Long Range models that will increase range to 370 miles and 325 miles respectively, based on EPA testing cycle.  The vehicles will still use the same 100 kWh battery pack.
      Unfortunately, customers will only get this upgrade when they purchase a new vehicle.   The upgrade changes the drive hardware to the latest version of Tesla's motor technology.  Now using a permanent magnet synchronous reluctance motor, silicon carbide power electronics, improved lubrication, cooling, bearings, and gear designs achieve a 10% improvement in range.  This improvement works both during supplying power to the vehicle and during times of regenerative braking.  In addition to adding range, power and torque has increased for all Model S and Model X versions, resulting in even better 0-60 times.
      Along with this new more efficient powertrain, the Model S and Model X are now capable of 200kW charging on V3 Superchargers and 145 kW on V2 Supercharger. This enables drivers to charge 50% faster.
      Tesla has also upgraded the air suspension system to be fully-adaptive. It will give an ultra-cushioned feel when cruising on the highway for firm up during more aggressive driving behavior.  The adaptive suspension can receive over the air updates so that Tesla owners always have the latest technology. 
      Tesla will also be bringing back their standard range versions of these cars at a lower entry price that includes the latest motor and suspension updates. Any existing Model S or Model X owners who purchase a new Performance model of these cars will get a free upgrade to Ludicrous Mode at no additional charge.
      The changes go into production this week and can be ordered today.

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Tesla Model S and X Long Range, Now With Longer Range
      By Drew Dowdell
      We reported earlier in April that Tesla was preparing more efficient versions of their Model S and Model X.  Yesterday Tesla announced improvements to the Model S and Model X Long Range models that will increase range to 370 miles and 325 miles respectively, based on EPA testing cycle.  The vehicles will still use the same 100 kWh battery pack.
      Unfortunately, customers will only get this upgrade when they purchase a new vehicle.   The upgrade changes the drive hardware to the latest version of Tesla's motor technology.  Now using a permanent magnet synchronous reluctance motor, silicon carbide power electronics, improved lubrication, cooling, bearings, and gear designs achieve a 10% improvement in range.  This improvement works both during supplying power to the vehicle and during times of regenerative braking.  In addition to adding range, power and torque has increased for all Model S and Model X versions, resulting in even better 0-60 times.
      Along with this new more efficient powertrain, the Model S and Model X are now capable of 200kW charging on V3 Superchargers and 145 kW on V2 Supercharger. This enables drivers to charge 50% faster.
      Tesla has also upgraded the air suspension system to be fully-adaptive. It will give an ultra-cushioned feel when cruising on the highway for firm up during more aggressive driving behavior.  The adaptive suspension can receive over the air updates so that Tesla owners always have the latest technology. 
      Tesla will also be bringing back their standard range versions of these cars at a lower entry price that includes the latest motor and suspension updates. Any existing Model S or Model X owners who purchase a new Performance model of these cars will get a free upgrade to Ludicrous Mode at no additional charge.
      The changes go into production this week and can be ordered today.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford Invests $500M in Rivian to Gain Platform Access
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford announced today that it would be investing $500 million in Electric Vehicle startup Rivian.  The move will gain Ford access to Rivian's flexible skateboard platform.  Ford will co-develop the vehicle with Rivian and will join the already planned Ford F-150 EV and a Mustang inspired crossover EV.  Ford will provide Rivian with industrial expertise and resources.
      Rivian will remain an independent company and the investment is subject to regulatory approvals.
      Rivian has shown concept versions of the Rivian R1T, an electric pickup and Rivian R1S SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show. It plans to put these vehicle into production at its plant in Normal Illinois.
      Ford's investment comes just two months after Rivian landed $700m in investment commitments from Amazon and others.  The talks between Rivian and General Motors have apparently collapsed. 

