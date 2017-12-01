Jump to content

  • William Maley
    By William Maley

    Tesla's Fast Production Hurts Quality

    More than 90 percent of Tesla Model S and X models that roll off the assembly line require fixes before they are shipped. This figure comes from nine former and current Tesla employees that spoke to Reuters this week citing data from the company's internal tracking system.

    At Tesla “so much goes into rework after the car is done ... that’s where their money is being spent,” said a former supervisor.

    Industry experts say it is critical for an automaker to get the quality right before initial production as repairs waste time and money. Other automakers such as Toyota only have an average of "fewer than 10 percent of their cars" requiring some sort of fix.

    Some of this can be attributed to Tesla's pressure to keep the production line moving, even when there was some sort of issue. This caused certain batches of vehicles to not have various parts such as windshields or bumpers. The understanding according to the workers is they would be fixed later.

    Other issues such as doors not closing or missing trim pieces show Tesla is still struggling with getting the basics right.

    Defects included “doors not closing, material trim, missing parts, all kinds of stuff. Loose objects, water leaks, you name it,” another former supervisor said. “We’ve been building a Model S since 2012. How do we still have water leaks?”

    Tesla calls models with quality issues “kickbacks” and are either fixed on the production line or head to one of Tesla’s outdoor parking lots for repair. According to the workers, one of the lots "has exceeded 2,000 vehicles at times".

    “Our goal is to produce perfect cars for every customer. Therefore, we review every vehicle for even the smallest refinement. Most customers would never notice the work that is done post production, but we care about even a fraction of a millimeter body gap difference or a slight paint gloss texture. We then feed these improvements back to production in a pursuit of perfection,” Tesla said in a statement to Reuters.

    The company declined to provide any post-assembly defect rates and denied those repair lots exist.

    Source: Reuters


    dfelt

    Musk thinks he can apply open source software fixes to hardware being auto's. THIS is a FAILURE. Hardware has Alpha and Beta testing for a reason, so you can have near perfect auto's come off the assembly line. On top of this not mentioned is Musk desire for JIT manufacturing when his company does not have the experience to do JIT assembly.

    Musk can make money and build a long lasting company by taking a couple steps backwards to get 5000 cars a week forward in production. As they say in racing, Slower and consistent is faster than balls to the wall scary driving.

    riviera74
    2 hours ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    It is an American car company.  Given my political feelings about the country, they can go bankrupt tomorrow and shut their doors by noon.

    How about this modest proposal: Toyota buys them out and fixes their myriad issues instead.

    riviera74
    3 hours ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Ick...I'd rather see an American company buy them.  

    That is understandable, but who has the expertise to actually fix their production problems?  Toyota is arguably the best choice, even though they are Japanese.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    19 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    That is understandable, but who has the expertise to actually fix their production problems?  Toyota is arguably the best choice, even though they are Japanese.

    True enough..they know large scale production... I would hope anyone that bought them would keep the identity, not blandify or mainstream them into regular brands..

