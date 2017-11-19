Toyota Prius V To Cease Sales In U.S.

The Toyota Prius V is an odd duck in the Prius family. The wagon/van shape offered buyers more space to carry stuff while returning high fuel economy numbers. But its run in the U.S. will be coming to a close at the end of this year.

"After six years and nearly 160,000 units sold in the U.S., the decision was made to end Prius V production for the U.S. and Puerto Rico this December," said Toyota's East Coast communications manager Corey Proffitt to Green Car Reports.

Proffitt went on to say the Prius V would continue to be sold in other markets around the world, but it is unclear whether Canada will be part of that or not.

Declining sales is the key reason Toyota is pulling the Prius V out of the U.S.

2011: 8,399

2012: 40,669

2013: 34,989

2014: 30,762

2015: 28,290

2016: 14,840

2017 (YTD): 8,299

The reason for the massive drop-off in 2016 is due to Toyota launching the RAV4 Hybrid with sales of 45,000 models. In 2017, Toyota has moved around 41,400 units.

Source: Green Car Reports