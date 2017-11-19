Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Toyota Prius V To Cease Sales In U.S.

      Blame the RAV4 Hybrid

    The Toyota Prius V is an odd duck in the Prius family. The wagon/van shape offered buyers more space to carry stuff while returning high fuel economy numbers. But its run in the U.S. will be coming to a close at the end of this year.

    "After six years and nearly 160,000 units sold in the U.S., the decision was made to end Prius V production for the U.S. and Puerto Rico this December," said Toyota's East Coast communications manager Corey Proffitt to Green Car Reports.

    Proffitt went on to say the Prius V would continue to be sold in other markets around the world, but it is unclear whether Canada will be part of that or not.

    Declining sales is the key reason Toyota is pulling the Prius V out of the U.S.

    • 2011: 8,399
    • 2012: 40,669
    • 2013: 34,989
    • 2014: 30,762
    • 2015: 28,290
    • 2016: 14,840
    • 2017 (YTD): 8,299

    The reason for the massive drop-off in 2016 is due to Toyota launching the RAV4 Hybrid with sales of 45,000 models. In 2017, Toyota has moved around 41,400 units.

    Source: Green Car Reports


    smk4565

    Rav4 and Highlander hybrid are where it is at.   The Prius serves a mission for being an affordable hybrid, huge mpg for the commuter types that do 95% of their driving alone.  But for families that want crossovers, the answer is already there with their hybrid crossovers, just advertise them more and make them better.  

    They are selling 4,000+ Rav4 hybrids a month and I feel like they don't even advertise that they have it.

    FAPTurbo

    the prius v is a car without a market. the prius c's compact dimensions make more sense for city dwellers, and suburban types gravitating to crossovers would choose the hybrid RAV-4. 

    prius v's do make excellent taxis though, and toyota would be smart to have the vehicle available for livery purchases.

    oldshurst442
    17 minutes ago, FAPTurbo said:

    the prius v is a car without a market. the prius c's compact dimensions make more sense for city dwellers, and suburban types gravitating to crossovers would choose the hybrid RAV-4. 

    prius v's do make excellent taxis though, and toyota would be smart to have the vehicle available for livery purchases.

     Montreal Taxis

     

    bureau-de-taxi-00689.jpg?w=618&h=408&cro

    Launched last year for Montreal's 375th. Our Taxis now adorn Bonjour to welcome the tourists.

    Along with Hybrid Kia Souls and Tesla Model Xs. But the Prius is by far the more popular one.

    Ville_de_Montr_al___Bureau_du_taxi_de_Mo

    Well...the Kia Soul Hybrid is pretty popular too.

    34543497816_b3d400b157_b.jpg

     

