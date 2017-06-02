Spying: This Is the Next Volkswagen Touareg, Not Tiguan

You might think the vehicle caught by a spy photographer is a Volkswagen Tiguan mule. But you would be incorrect. What you're looking at is the next-generation Volkswagen Touareg.

While Volkswagen has been clever with applying camouflage strategic points, the longer length and taller body give away its true identity. Is it expected that the Touareg will be similar in design to the Tiguan. Car and Driver reports the next Touareg will transition to the MLB Evo platform that currently underpins the Audi Q7. Unlike the Q7, the Touareg will cut a few inches out of the wheelbase as it will only come with two rows of seating.

V6 power is expected, though it is unclear whether it will be the 3.6L VR6 found in the Atlas or Audi's 3.0L supercharged V6. An eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive will come standard. Expect a plug-in hybrid down the road.

Expect to see the Touareg to debut sometime later this year in Europe, followed by the U.S. next year.

