  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    The Volkswagen Emblem Will Be Getting A Makeover

      Just how much change are we talking about...

    The Volkswagen emblem is easily one of the most recognizable emblems in the auto world, next to Chevrolet's bowtie and Mercedes-Benz's three-pointed star. But the German automaker is planning to make some tweaks for a new future.

    At a press briefing in Berlin, Volkswagen's chief marketing officer Jochen Sengpiehl said the new logo would debut next year. Details about what the emblem will look like are being kept close to the chest, but Sengpiehl did say it would be updated to look good on their vehicles and smartphone screens.

    “The brand is not in good shape compared to previous years,” as the marque lost some of its emotional appeal by trying to be “too German. It’s not only because of the diesel scandal,” said Sengpiehl.

    The goal is to try to and make Volkswagen more approachable and less stiff consumers and "highlight innovations to justify a higher price tag" on their vehicles. 

    Sengpiehl is also planning to change up the company's marketing. To this end, Volkswagen is inviting advertising agencies to pitch ideas in the coming months. Volkswagen is also planning on setting up 'marketing hubs' in key markets that will tailor messages to their respective markets.

    Source: Bloomberg


    dfelt

    New modern logo that is not Bland, Generic German is a Good thing. 

    New Marketing that actually is regional focused, what a concept! 🙄

    One would have thought they would have clued into this 20 years ago when they were so bland. VW could have done so much more in the US but has always been a wallflower.

    Time for a 21st century makeover!

