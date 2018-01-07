The compact crossover arena has become highly competitive in the past couple of years and automakers are pulling all of the stops to draw customers into their showroom. Volkswagen is no exception.

According to Automotive News, Volkswagen told its dealers that it would be cutting the price on several trims of Tiguan effective immediately. The price cuts are as followed,

Tiguan S: $600

Tiguan SE: $2,180

Tiguan SEL: $1,460

This brings the base prices down to $25,495 for the S, $27,650 for the SE, and $31,990 for the SEL. Note: These prices are for the FWD models, AWD models will see the same price cut.

Hinrich Woebcken, CEO of Volkswagen of America told Automotive News that he wants to see Volkswagen become "more of a mass-market automaker in the U.S." To do this, Volkswagen needed to price their vehicles more competitively. Hence why the Tiguan saw a price cut.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)