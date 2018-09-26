Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Volkswagen Delays Launch of Arteon To Early 2019

      Blame European Emission Certification Delays

    Volkswagen was originally planning to roll out the Arteon in the U.S. towards the end of this year. But complications stemming from the European Union's Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) has caused the German automaker to push back the launch to early 2019.

    Automotive News reports that the first hint of the delay came when Volkswagen cancelled a media drive event in California that was scheduled for next month. A spokesman told the outlet the delay comes down to delays in the certification process caused by a backlog in meeting [new] WLTP worldwide emissions testing."

    Beginning this month, all new vehicles sold in the European Union must meet the new WLTP emissions parameters. But long delays in testing have meant that automakers only started receiving certification recently. This in turn has meant automakers are under immense pressure to keep an adequate supply of WLTP-compliant vehicles to dealers. The Arteon is one of those models and Volkswagen has made the decision to prioritize production for Europe for the time being.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    dfelt

    Not surprised by this, I am very excited to check it out and see it when it does get here. Hopefully @Drew Dowdell or @William Maley  will be able to go to one of these drive events and get pics and details on it for us. :D 

    frogger

    I prefer the looks of the A5/S5 Sportback after seeing one regularly in our neighbourhood, but these are a little more practical.  Anyways nice to have another "sportback" sedan combing available.

     

