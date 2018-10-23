Jump to content
    Volkswagen Removes 2.0T From Most Trims For 2019

      The V6 FWD for the base S is also going away

    When we drove the Volkswagen Atlas back in the summer, we liked the base turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder for the most part. Aside from noticeable turbo-lag, the engine provided decent oomph. But for 2019, Volkswagen is quietly reducing the number of models you can order with the turbo 2.0L.

    CarsDirect recently obtained the order guide for the 2019 Atlas and reports that the base S trim will be the only model available with the 2.0T. Previously, the SE and SEL could be ordered with the 2.0T. Volkswagen has also decided to drop V6 FWD configuration for the S. This means the mid-level SE is now the cheapest way to get the V6 FWD configuration - $36,490 vs. $35,090 for the S V6 AWD.

    Why is Volkswagen doing this? The most likely reason comes down to the four-cylinder version of the Atlas not really being available at dealers. If you wanted one, you had to order it straight from the factory. 

    Source: CarsDirect


    riviera74

    Actually, a V6 is most appropriate in the Atlas.  No reason the Atlas should be stuck with a 2L turbo four that cannot get out of its own way.

    regfootball

    VW doesn't want to sell very many of the cheap version is all this is about.  Can't ask 45k for the well equipped Atlas if you have way too many 27,000 dollar Atlas' on the same showfloor.

    Car and Driver

    VW Atlas 2.0t FWD

    C/D TEST RESULTS:
    Zero to 60 mph: 7.2 sec
    Zero to 100 mph: 19.7 sec
    Zero to 110 mph: 26.5 sec
    Rolling start, 5-60 mph: 7.6 sec
    Top gear, 30-50 mph: 4.1 sec
    Top gear, 50-70 mph: 4.9 sec
    Standing ¼-mile: 15.6 sec @ 91 mph
    Top speed (governor limited): 113 mph
    Braking, 70-0 mph: 174 ft
    Roadholding, 300-ft-dia skidpad*: 0.86 g

    https://www.caranddriver.com/reviews/2018-volkswagen-atlas-20t-fwd-test-review

    "

    Little Big Four

    Despite being down 41 horsepower to the V-6, the Atlas 2.0T SE tested here was surprisingly quick at the track. The little forced-induction four pushed the hulking Atlas from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds and through the quarter-mile in 15.6 at 91 mph. Both figures bettered the results we recorded for an all-wheel-drive Atlas V-6, which needed 7.9 seconds to hit the mile-a-minute mark and 16.0 seconds to cross the quarter-mile at 89 mph.

    Credit the Atlas 2.0T’s peppy performance to its comparatively low mass, which, at 4268 pounds, was 460 pounds lighter than the all-wheel-drive Atlas V-6. Additional accelerative assistance comes courtesy of the Atlas 2.0T’s wealth of low-end torque. With 258 lb-ft available from 1600 rpm, the 2.0T offers similar punch to the optional V-6, which produces 266 lb-ft at 2750 rpm. This Atlas 2.0T’s passing times were similar to those of the all-wheel-drive V-6 model. The four-cylinder needed 4.1 seconds to accelerate from 30 to 50 mph and 4.9 to get from 50 to 70 mph, whereas the AWD V-6 performed those tasks in 3.9 and 5.2 seconds. In other words, the story has a much happier ending this time than when Ford tried stuffing a 2.0T in its portly Explorer, where buyers were forced to pay extra to opt for its terminal lagginess.

    With less weight to haul around and two fewer cylinders to feed, the Atlas 2.0T was notably thriftier than its V-6 stablemate at the pump. The 2.0T’s EPA estimates of 22 mpg city and 26 mpg highway better the V-6’s 18/25 mpg city/highway ratings (17/23 with all-wheel drive). In our hands, the Atlas 2.0T returned 23 mpg over nearly 2000 miles of driving, while the V-6 managed only 19 mpg. It also sipped fuel at a rate of 27 mpg on our 75-mph real-world highway fuel-economy test, as opposed to 24 mpg for the AWD V-6."

     

    VW Atlas 3.6 AWD

    C/D TEST RESULTS:
    Zero to 60 mph: 7.9 sec
    Zero to 100 mph: 20.2 sec
    Zero to 110 mph: 25.3 sec
    Rolling start, 5-60 mph: 8.2 sec
    Top gear, 30-50 mph: 3.9 sec
    Top gear, 50-70 mph: 5.2 sec
    Standing ¼-mile: 16.0 sec @ 89 mph
    Top speed (governor limited): 116 mph
    Braking, 70-0 mph: 174 ft
    Roadholding, 300-ft-dia skidpad*: 0.84 g

    https://www.caranddriver.com/reviews/2018-volkswagen-atlas-v-6-4motion-test-review

