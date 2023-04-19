Volkswagen Reveals the Global ID.7 Sedan

Volkswagen ID.7 is the brands first upper mid-size electric sedan. This is their first EV with the companies' new display and operating system. The ID.7 also delivers an excellent aerodynamics with a more efficient powertrain that ensures long range operation. The ID.7 offers exceptional comfort through features such as new AC system, seat Climatronic with massage function and a panoramic sunroof with switchable smart glass. The ID.7 will launch autumn 2023 in Europe and China and North America in 2024.

The superior powertrain, spacious interior and premium technologies make the ID.7 a comfortable limousine like EV for long distance travel with a battery range of up to 700 kilometers (WLTP) or 435 miles (EPA).

The following was stated by the executive leadership at VW.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars: “With the ID.7 we are taking the next step in our electric offensive. The limousine offers a high level of comfort and long ranges. Already by 2026, we will offer the widest electric range of all manufacturers in Europe – from the entry-level model for less than 25,000 euros up to the ID.7 as the new top model within the ID. family. Our goal is to achieve an electric car share of 80 per cent in Europe by 2030. As from 2033, Volkswagen will produce only electric vehicles in Europe.”

Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Development: “The ID.7 sets new efficiency standards on the basis of the modular electric drive matrix (MEB). We are aiming for a range of up to 700 kilometres in accordance with WLTP. This is made possible by very good aerodynamics and by significantly increased efficiency in the areas of the powertrain and thermal management.”

The ID.7 is the first MEB model with an all new, highly efficient powertrain. This powertrain produces 210 kW or 282 HP, making this the most powerful and highest torque electric motor in the VW ID family.

The ID.7 has a drag coefficient of .23 made possible by the coupe style rear of the EV. The long wheelbase with short overhangs contributes to class leading interior space front and rear.

VW is very excited to share the new operating and central display system with new operating system that is based on the SnapDragon Auto system. This system features the following:

a 38-centimetre (15-inch) infotainment system screen

the augmented reality head-up display

a new air conditioning operating concept integrated on the top level of the infotainment system as well as freely assignable favorites buttons

a backlit touch slider

The interior will launch with two options that we know of:

With the new massage seats and the electronically dimmable panoramic sunroof, the ID.7 offers equipment options that are otherwise present only in the higher classes of premium competitors. The new panoramic sunroof with smart glass can be switched between opaque and transparent settings by touch control. Like many other functions in the ID.7, the roof can also be operated by means of natural voice commands – this takes place using the new IDA voice assistant. The optional front seats are also a new development: for the first time in a Volkswagen, they optionally offer adaptive seat Climatronic – with cooling or heating as required and also a drying function. A massage function with a seal of approval from the German Campaign for Healthier Backs (AGR) is also available. The range of options is rounded off by a 700-watt sound system from Harman Kardon: 14 high-end loudspeakers, including center speaker at the front and subwoofer in the luggage compartment, provide an impressive sound experience with the new Volkswagen limousine.

Enhanced best-in-class assistance systems

The Travel Assist with swarm data can take over lateral and longitudinal control of the ID.7 as needed. Volkswagen developed this feature together with CARIAD, the software company of the VW Group. If desired, the ID.7 can also use Travel Assist to support assisted lane changing on the multi-lane motorway at speeds above 90 km/h or 56 mph. The driver monitors this, but the strain of driving is significantly reduced. When it comes to parking, the electric Volkswagen can independently perform assisted maneuvers in different ways. One of these is parking with memory function over a distance of up to 50 meters or 164 feet. For this, the driver either remains sitting in the ID.7 or monitors the parking procedure from outside the vehicle using the smartphone app.

VW is accelerating their EV offensive committing to 10 new global models by 2026. The ID.7 is the first of these 10 new electric models that will join the ID family. Later this year, VW will introduce a compact SUV EV. The ID.7 will be produced locally in China, but production for Europe and North America will be done in Emden Germany.

For more views of the all new ID.7 check our the media gallery here: