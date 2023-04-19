Jump to content
Get the Cheers & Gears App! ×
Twitter Login Refresh ×
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Volkswagen Reveals the Global ID.7 Sedan

      Want a car with range, the ID.7 EV could be that answer.

    Volkswagen ID.7 is the brands first upper mid-size electric sedan. This is their first EV with the companies' new display and operating system. The ID.7 also delivers an excellent aerodynamics with a more efficient powertrain that ensures long range operation. The ID.7 offers exceptional comfort through features such as new AC system, seat Climatronic with massage function and a panoramic sunroof with switchable smart glass. The ID.7 will launch autumn 2023 in Europe and China and North America in 2024.

    DB2023AU00209_large.jpgDB2023AU00357_large.jpg

    The superior powertrain, spacious interior and premium technologies make the ID.7 a comfortable limousine like EV for long distance travel with a battery range of up to 700 kilometers (WLTP) or 435 miles (EPA). 

    The following was stated by the executive leadership at VW.

    Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars: “With the ID.7 we are taking the next step in our electric offensive. The limousine offers a high level of comfort and long ranges. Already by 2026, we will offer the widest electric range of all manufacturers in Europe – from the entry-level model for less than 25,000 euros up to the ID.7 as the new top model within the ID. family. Our goal is to achieve an electric car share of 80 per cent in Europe by 2030. As from 2033, Volkswagen will produce only electric vehicles in Europe.”

    Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Development: “The ID.7 sets new efficiency standards on the basis of the modular electric drive matrix (MEB). We are aiming for a range of up to 700 kilometres in accordance with WLTP. This is made possible by very good aerodynamics and by significantly increased efficiency in the areas of the powertrain and thermal management.” 

    The ID.7 is the first MEB model with an all new, highly efficient powertrain. This powertrain produces 210 kW or 282 HP, making this the most powerful and highest torque electric motor in the VW ID family.

    DB2023AU00346_large.jpg

    The ID.7 has a drag coefficient of .23 made possible by the coupe style rear of the EV. The long wheelbase with short overhangs contributes to class leading interior space front and rear.

    VW is very excited to share the new operating and central display system with new operating system that is based on the SnapDragon Auto system. This system features the following:

    • a 38-centimetre (15-inch) infotainment system screen
    • the augmented reality head-up display
    • a new air conditioning operating concept integrated on the top level of the infotainment system as well as freely assignable favorites buttons
    • a backlit touch slider

    The interior will launch with two options that we know of:

    DB2023AU00225_large.jpgDB2023AU00390_large.jpg

    With the new massage seats and the electronically dimmable panoramic sunroof, the ID.7 offers equipment options that are otherwise present only in the higher classes of premium competitors. The new panoramic sunroof with smart glass can be switched between opaque and transparent settings by touch control. Like many other functions in the ID.7, the roof can also be operated by means of natural voice commands – this takes place using the new IDA voice assistant. The optional front seats are also a new development: for the first time in a Volkswagen, they optionally offer adaptive seat Climatronic – with cooling or heating as required and also a drying function. A massage function with a seal of approval from the German Campaign for Healthier Backs (AGR) is also available. The range of options is rounded off by a 700-watt sound system from Harman Kardon: 14 high-end loudspeakers, including center speaker at the front and subwoofer in the luggage compartment, provide an impressive sound experience with the new Volkswagen limousine.

    Enhanced best-in-class assistance systems
    The Travel Assist with swarm data can take over lateral and longitudinal control of the ID.7 as needed. Volkswagen developed this feature together with CARIAD, the software company of the VW Group. If desired, the ID.7 can also use Travel Assist to support assisted lane changing on the multi-lane motorway at speeds above 90 km/h or 56 mph. The driver monitors this, but the strain of driving is significantly reduced. When it comes to parking, the electric Volkswagen can independently perform assisted maneuvers in different ways. One of these is parking with memory function over a distance of up to 50 meters or 164 feet. For this, the driver either remains sitting in the ID.7 or monitors the parking procedure from outside the vehicle using the smartphone app.

    DB2023AU00229_large.jpgDB2023AU00365_large.jpg

    VW is accelerating their EV offensive committing to 10 new global models by 2026. The ID.7 is the first of these 10 new electric models that will join the ID family. Later this year, VW will introduce a compact SUV EV. The ID.7 will be produced locally in China, but production for Europe and North America will be done in Emden Germany.

    For more views of the all new ID.7 check our the media gallery here:

     

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    smk4565

    Not a fan of the super short trunk lid and I wish every car wasn’t just big screens inside but that is the trend.  It is kind of boring looking but most VW’s are.  
     

    Hard to have an opinion until we know what the price is.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    52 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Not a fan of the super short trunk lid and I wish every car wasn’t just big screens inside but that is the trend.  It is kind of boring looking but most VW’s are.  
     

    Hard to have an opinion until we know what the price is.

    As an EV car it looks better than anything from Tesla, Mercedes or BMW. Has a bit of style that is either lacking, Looking at you Tesla and Mercedes or is over styled, Looking at you BMW with your massive ugly Kidney grill.

    I would put it on par with Hyundai / Kia / Genesis / Audi so far.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Not a fan of the super short trunk lid and I wish every car wasn’t just big screens inside but that is the trend.  It is kind of boring looking but most VW’s are.

    Three things.

     

    1-It has a hatch, not a trunk.

     

    2-Looks better than any other German offerings not already under the VW stable (i.e. Audi and Porsche as well).

     

    2-I don't remember big ass screens being a problem for you before but maybe that was related to the manufacturer more than the existence of the big ass screens themselves. It should be noted that VWs screens are far smaller than certain other brands.

    Edited by surreal1272
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    13 minutes ago, David said:

    As an EV car it looks better than anything from Tesla, Mercedes or BMW. Has a bit of style that is either lacking, Looking at you Tesla and Mercedes or is over styled, Looking at you BMW with your massive ugly Kidney grill.

    I would put it on par with Hyundai / Kia / Genesis / Audi so far.

    I'd take a Tesla over this thing.  The VW Arteon looked better than this car and was allergic to sales at $40,000.  This will be a sales bust in the USA, might do okay in Europe and China, but China also has EV price wars galore going on.  If they did a Golf or Jetta EV (that isn't a 100 mile range compliance car) that might do well in the US since those 2 cars have had some success here.  Passat, Phaeton, CC, Arteon were all sales duds back when sedans sold, and now the masses don't want sedans.

    3 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Three things.

     

    1-It has a hatch, not a trunk.

     

    2-Looks better than any other German offerings not already under the VW stable (i.e. Audi and Porsche as well).

     

    2-I don't remember big ass screens being a problem for you before but maybe that was related to the manufacturer more than the existence of the big ass screens themselves. It should be noted that VWs screens are far smaller than certain other brands.

    The Mercedes hyper screen is ridiculous but at least it isn't tacked on top of the dash, they build it in.  But I would prefer the non hyper screen cars to get wood trim or actual materials in the car, not just screens everywhere.  

    • Facepalm 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    5 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I'd take a Tesla over this thing.

    You don't say.

    5 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The Mercedes hyper screen is ridiculous but at least it isn't tacked on top of the dash, they build it in.  But I would prefer the non hyper screen cars to get wood trim or actual materials in the car, not just screens everywhere.  

    And? Your initial issue with the VW wasn't the placement. It was the "big screens" everywhere. Now you are saying it is because of placement. Pick a stance and stick with it.

     

    And I am no VW fan but I would take this over the quality challenged Tesla any day. You just go on ahead and be Elon's slave though lol. Just don't trust the "autopilot".

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    8 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The VW Arteon looked better than this car and was allergic to sales at $40,000.  This will be a sales bust in the USA

    A price hasn't even been announced yet, per your own post above yet now it will be a sales bust? Great logic you're showing there.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    1 minute ago, surreal1272 said:

    A price hasn't even been announced yet, per your own post above yet now it will be a sales bust? Great logic you're showing there.

    We know they will over price it, and we know it won't sell.  We already saw that story play out with the iD4 and the aforementioned Arteon.   VW came out with a lower priced iD4 since launch and has the tax credit this year and did get a sales bump, but they sold 9700 in Q1 in the US vs like 100,000 Tesla Model Y.  And the Model Y cut prices twice this month, so now you can get them for iD4 money, and the Model Y is faster with more range and the Model Y is bigger and roomier. 

    When Tesla hits the 20 million units a year level, VW is going to be one of the losers, although not in the big loser list like Honda, Nissan/Renault/Mitsubishi, Mazda and Subaru.  VW probably drops to like 6 million units a year in 2035, those other ones might not even be here.

    • Disagree 1
    • Facepalm 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    We know they will over price it, and we know it won't sell.

    We do huh? Didn’t realize that your opinion was representative of “we”. 
     

    Until this comes out and hits the street with the same grace period of time you give to Tesla, it means exactly squat. 
     

     

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    VW came out with a lower priced iD4 since launch and has the tax credit this year and did get a sales bump, but they sold 9700 in Q1 in the US vs like 100,000 Tesla Model Y.

    Because the Tesla fanboy thinks it’s just about raw numbers when comparing EVs (when it’s convenient to him, anyway). Skip the part where it has been discussed (at great length) the fact that VW is still ramping up production on their EVs, like everyone else who came into the EV game years after Tesla. 
     

     

    IMG_5276.png

    Edited by surreal1272
    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    1 hour ago, surreal1272 said:

    Because the Tesla fanboy thinks it’s just about raw numbers when comparing EVs (when it’s convenient to him, anyway). Skip the part where it has been discussed (at great length) the fact that VW is still ramping up production on their EVs, like everyone else who came into the EV game years after Tesla. 
     

     

    IMG_5276.png

    Still a pretty slow ramp up.   Maybe the plan is to introduce iD7 in 2024 and by 2026 be up to 20,000 units per year.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    7 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Still a pretty slow ramp up.   Maybe the plan is to introduce iD7 in 2024 and by 2026 be up to 20,000 units per year.

    And as I have proven to you, Tesla was a very slow ramp up in EV sales. 

    Tesla - statistics & facts | Statista

    image.png

    VW EV Sales by Year.

    Volkswagen Group global electric vehicle sales | Statista

    image.png

    By the 3rd year, VW had surpassed Tesla from 2015 to 2017 and they had been selling EVs since 2008 when they only sold 2,500 units.

    Yes year 2016 to 2019 was slow ramp with more compliance EVs than real EVs. Yet 2020 sales took off and 2021. 

    Forecasts have VW surpassing Tesla by the end of 2024 in EV sales. They are ramping up faster than Tesla in 2021 was only 173,100 ahead of VW. At the rate VW is ramping up, there is a good chance they could surpass Tesla this year, but for sure I expect VW to surpass them and GM will be coming on strong as they ramp up EV production.

    This is an Apples to Apples comparison as both results are from the leading statistics supplier Statista.

    FYI - GM broke 500,000 EV sales globally in 2021 per General Motors global electric vehicle sales | Statista which we know that China is the biggest market for GM right now.

    Chart: General Motors' EV Sales Are Charging Up | Statista

    image.png

    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    8 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Still a pretty slow ramp up.   Maybe the plan is to introduce iD7 in 2024 and by 2026 be up to 20,000 units per year.

    Not the point. You said it was a failure and I showed you that it wasn’t. Your raw number comparison to Tesla did. It change that fact either, hence my previous post. Put the damn bar down or here’s a thought. Stop making up &#036;h&#33; about companies that are not Mercedes just because you are too lazy or too much of a fanboy to actually bother with the facts before you post. 

    7 hours ago, David said:

    And as I have proven to you, Tesla was a very slow ramp up in EV sales. 

    He has been told this time and time again yet comes back to the same sales BS. Done holding his fanboy hand over it. 

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    20 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Not the point. You said it was a failure and I showed you that it wasn’t. Your raw number comparison to Tesla did NOT change that fact either, hence my previous post. Put the damn bar down or here’s a thought. Stop making up &#036;h&#33; about companies that are not Mercedes just because you are too lazy or too much of a fanboy to actually bother with the facts before you post. 

    Corrected in bold.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    This is very "okay" looking. It's almost exactly how I saw the Passat. It's extremely inoffensive and quite boring but also not bad in any way. It's just... "okay". I'd drive one. 

    16 hours ago, David said:

    As an EV car it looks better than anything from Tesla, Mercedes or BMW. Has a bit of style that is either lacking, Looking at you Tesla and Mercedes or is over styled, Looking at you BMW with your massive ugly Kidney grill.

    I would put it on par with Hyundai / Kia / Genesis / Audi so far.

    Personally, I strongly disagree about Tesla. The 3 and S are still very attractive cars, even thought they're pretty old now. 

    They have the traditional RWD proportions that this just does not have.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    46 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    This is very "okay" looking. It's almost exactly how I saw the Passat. It's extremely inoffensive and quite boring but also not bad in any way. It's just... "okay". I'd drive one. 

    Personally, I strongly disagree about Tesla. The 3 and S are still very attractive cars, even thought they're pretty old now. 

    They have the traditional RWD proportions that this just does not have.

    It is interesting to see this next to the Tesla 3 and I now realize maybe it is more being a new EV or the color. Clearly differences in the greenhouse but overall shape is near identical between the two.

    To me Tesla style is so Blah now that they are forgettable and do not stand out on the road when driving unlike Kia/Hyundai or VW where you see one and it stands out from the other autos. Especially the Ford Mach-e stands out and is readily noticeable.

    DB2023AU00346_large.jpg

    Snag_13f68d45.png

    I will grant you seeing it this way that the Tesla S is far better than I realized in this side profile comparison.

    image.png

    I will revise my earlier statement and say that the current Tesla S is a better looking auto than the VW or Tesla 3. Sadly, having tried to put my frame into one, it fails on interior space for me.

    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    20 minutes ago, David said:

    It is interesting to see this next to the Tesla 3 and I now realize maybe it is more being a new EV or the color. Clearly differences in the greenhouse but overall shape is near identical between the two.

    Very good demonstration. They really are nearly identical. I guess I'm wrong with the proportions of the 3. I still like it more and I think it has to do with the much lower front facia and hood. 

    The S still has the long hood though. While it's old, I still think it's a very attractive looking car. 

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    16 hours ago, David said:

    And as I have proven to you, Tesla was a very slow ramp up in EV sales. 

    Tesla - statistics & facts | Statista

    image.png

    VW EV Sales by Year.

    Volkswagen Group global electric vehicle sales | Statista

    image.png

    By the 3rd year, VW had surpassed Tesla from 2015 to 2017 and they had been selling EVs since 2008 when they only sold 2,500 units.

    Yes year 2016 to 2019 was slow ramp with more compliance EVs than real EVs. Yet 2020 sales took off and 2021. 

    Forecasts have VW surpassing Tesla by the end of 2024 in EV sales. They are ramping up faster than Tesla in 2021 was only 173,100 ahead of VW. At the rate VW is ramping up, there is a good chance they could surpass Tesla this year, but for sure I expect VW to surpass them and GM will be coming on strong as they ramp up EV production.

    This is an Apples to Apples comparison as both results are from the leading statistics supplier Statista.

    FYI - GM broke 500,000 EV sales globally in 2021 per General Motors global electric vehicle sales | Statista which we know that China is the biggest market for GM right now.

    Chart: General Motors' EV Sales Are Charging Up | Statista

    image.png

    VW will never pass Tesla in EV sales and VW will not be the #2 car maker by volume in 2030, I suspect Tesla and BYD will have passed them by then and VW will be in a battle with Toyota and Hyundai group for the 3rd-5th spots.

    6 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    This is very "okay" looking. It's almost exactly how I saw the Passat. It's extremely inoffensive and quite boring but also not bad in any way. It's just... "okay". I'd drive one. 

    Personally, I strongly disagree about Tesla. The 3 and S are still very attractive cars, even thought they're pretty old now. 

    They have the traditional RWD proportions that this just does not have.

    And VW couldn’t sell Passats at $30k or Arteons at $40k.  But here they come with a rumored $50k+ sedan.  You will be able to buy a Cadillac CT5 or Lexus ES for less money than this VW.  Unless VW pulls a shocker and charges $39,990 for this thing.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    7 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    VW will never pass Tesla in EV sales and VW will not be the #2 car maker by volume in 2030, I suspect Tesla and BYD will have passed them by then and VW will be in a battle with Toyota and Hyundai group for the 3rd-5th spots.

    Have you looked at the numbers?

    In a really latest interview with BYD BYD aims to sell at least 3 million vehicles this year - CnEVPost

    image.png

    The 1,863,494 million units built and sold covering all ICE, Hybrid and EV.

    Lets look at VW Global Sales, this is ICE, Hybrid and EV.

    image.png

    Sales at everyone had dropped globally, but VW sells 4 times the autos BYD does. 

    Keep smoking the weed as it is the only way your belief will happen as Tesla is not going to go away, but the polarizing nature of the CEO has turned off many globally to any Tesla product.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David

    Before @smk4565 you say VW is going down, they had a stellar Q1 and are on track to do 9.5 million autos globally for 2023. A 14% increase over 2022.

    Volkswagen Group bolsters expansion in global growth markets after strong Q1 results (volkswagenag.com)

    Many news media outlets agree with this: Volkswagen's 2023 sales outlook blows past forecast, shares soar - Autoblog

    BYD has another bigger problem, their growth has been in China and while they are working to expand to Europe, they stopped looking to enter the U.S. market due to negative attitudes towards Chinese made products and the fact that to compete, the IRA bill would require them to buy land and build plants here which they do not want to do as all production is in China and product is being shipped from China throughout Asia and Europe. 

    Once the unions of Europe hear that BYD is not interested in building products in Europe but just ship from China, it will hit them in sales there too.  3 million global auto sales will be hard for BYD I think this year. Closer to 2.25 million for BYD, 2.5 million on the high end maybe.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    14 minutes ago, David said:

    Have you looked at the numbers?

    In a really latest interview with BYD BYD aims to sell at least 3 million vehicles this year - CnEVPost

    image.png

    The 1,863,494 million units built and sold covering all ICE, Hybrid and EV.

    Lets look at VW Global Sales, this is ICE, Hybrid and EV.

    image.png

    Sales at everyone had dropped globally, but VW sells 4 times the autos BYD does. 

    Keep smoking the weed as it is the only way your belief will happen as Tesla is not going to go away, but the polarizing nature of the CEO has turned off many globally to any Tesla product.

    VW is on steady decline, I can easily see them at 6 million units per year in 2030.  And Tesla will be around 8-10 million, BYD could get to 6.5 million and pass VW.  Now if BYD can’t expand much out of Asia then VW could stay ahead of them, but I can still see Tesla, Hyundai and Toyota all in front of VW come 2030.  Stallantis will probably drop from their current number so I think VW could still edge them out.

    • Disagree 1
    • Facepalm 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    SDotJizzle

    ill rank em

    1. Model S

    2. Air

    3. Celestiq - The profile doesn't translate well in photos because its gigantic

    4. I4

    5. Model 3

    6. ID7

    7. Polestar 2

    8. Ioniq6

    9. i7

    10. EQS

    11. EQE

    • Like 1
    • Thanks 1
    • Great Idea! 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    I like the Celesiq and everything from the Ioniq 6 down.

    The front face of the i7 is its downfall, but the side profile is handsome.

    The ID.7 I'm not sold on yet from the side.  It looks like they were trying to design a wagon and then a manager came in and said, "Actung! This is going to be sold in Amerika! Du kannst nicht!"

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Posts

    • David
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By David · Posted

      Very cool read. The SUV With the Highest Towing Capacity Isn't What You Think (motorbiscuit.com)  
    • David
      GMC News: GMC Hummer EVs Reveal 3X Trim

      By David · Posted

      Let's hit the first question many always have about EVs and that is range. What does the 3X trim give me in range for the GMC Hummer Pickup or SUV? GM estimated up to 355 miles of electric range on a full charge for the 3X pickup. GM estimated up to 314 miles of electric range on a full charge for the 3X SUV. GMC building on a 100 years of Professional Grade truck building is excited to show the world what they can apply to the EV revolution of the auto industry. GMC Hummer offers the following segment-defining features for both the pickup and SUV, 4 Wheel Steer, CrabWalk mode and Watts to Freedom on both Edition 1 and 3X trim versions. This comes on top of what GMC says they reimagined an electric vehicle can do with blistering on-road performance and authentic off-road capabilities. GMC Hummer EV Pickup The GMC Hummer EV Pickup 3X  trim will come standard with 22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires that offer a sportier, more on-road-oriented driving dynamic. In this configuration, customers can expect a GM-estimated driving range of up to 355 miles on a full charge, allowing them to take their electric supertruck journey even further. For those that want to head off the beaten path, the 3X trim will also offer the Extreme Off-Road Package, which includes additional underbody cameras, additional skid plates and rocker protection with built-in assist steps, as well as 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires. This configuration will offer a GM-estimated driving range of up to 329 miles on a full charge, the same as the Edition 1 Pickup.   GMC Hummer EV SUV The GMC HUMMER EV SUV on-road version features 22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires as standard and offers a sportier, more urban focused look and feel for both Edition 1 and 3X trims. This configuration will offer an EPA-estimated electric range of up to 314 miles on a full charge. The HUMMER EV SUV with the available Extreme Off-Road package features 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires, which includes additional underbody cameras, additional skid plates and underbody protection, and rocker protection with built-in assist steps. This configuration will offer an EPA-estimated electric range of up to 298 miles on a full charge. The GMC Hummer EV Pickup and SUV are built at GM's Factory Zero Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Center, the same factory that will be building the GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 pickup truck. Reservations are currently full for the Hummer Pickup and SUV current production/model year. GMC has stated to watch GMC Hummer Web Page for more details to come and for when preorders will be accepted again. View full article
    • David
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By David · Posted

      Gotta Love when companies release online commercials they cannot run on TV. Blaupunkt,StuffedAnimals.mpg    
    • NINETY EIGHT REGENCY
      Success to Failure? - The Toyota MR2 Story

      By NINETY EIGHT REGENCY · Posted

    • David
      VW News: Volkswagen Reveals the Global ID.7 Sedan

      By David · Posted

      Nope never say that, I do see the front nose reminds me of a luxury 2 door that was either Infinity or Lexus, mid to backend really is too generic for me to think of any other auto. Found it, 1992 Lexus SC300

  • Who's Online (See full list)

×
×
  • Create New...

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search