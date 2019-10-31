Jump to content
    Ask Me Anything: 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature Turbo

      ...What do you want to know about Mazda's compact crossover?...

    In this week for a review is a 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with the turbocharged 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G engine.  This engine is shared with the Mazda CX-9 and Mazda 6 Turbo and produces 227 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft of torque on regular gasoline, but bumps up to 250 horsepower on 93 octane. All-wheel drive is standard.

    This is the most loaded of the CX-5 trims with only the paint ($300) and rear bumper guard ($125) as additional charges.  That brings the MSRP to $38,360 after destination charges. 

    What do you want to know about this Mazda while I have it for a week?  Let me know in the comments below. 

    IMG_20191031_095927.jpg

    monroney.png

    ykX

    Would you buy it with your own money if you were on the market for such crossover?

    How it accelerates in CX-5 (vs CX-9)?  Turbo lag noticeable?

    Is active safety overly annoying and interfering?

     

    dfelt

    Is that dash all soft touch or is the section over the gauges and the bulk of the dash hard plastic like it looks with just a soft touch few inch curved section? How is the rest of the interior on this black hole interior?

