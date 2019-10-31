Ask Me Anything: 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature Turbo

In this week for a review is a 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature with the turbocharged 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G engine. This engine is shared with the Mazda CX-9 and Mazda 6 Turbo and produces 227 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft of torque on regular gasoline, but bumps up to 250 horsepower on 93 octane. All-wheel drive is standard.
This is the most loaded of the CX-5 trims with only the paint ($300) and rear bumper guard ($125) as additional charges. That brings the MSRP to $38,360 after destination charges.
What do you want to know about this Mazda while I have it for a week? Let me know in the comments below.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.