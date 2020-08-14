Jump to content
    Interactive Review: 2020 Genesis G70 3.3T Sport

      We Begin Our Next Round of Review Vehicles With the Smallest Genesis

    It has been a moment since any new vehicle has rolled into the garage at Cheers & Gears' Detroit office. A combination of a review backlog and COVID-19 messing up everything in the world made me put requesting vehicles for evaluation on the back burner. But with backlog finished and COVID-19 currently at a lull here in the state, I thought it was time to put a request in. 

    The first vehicle in this run is the 2020 Genesis G70 3.3T Sport. To break it down, this is Genesis' entry-level model in the lineup packing a very potent twin-turbo 3.3L V6 with 365 horsepower - the same one found in the Kia Stinger GT and Genesis G80 Sport I have driven previously. As-tested, this G70 rings in at $51,245.

    Some first impressions:

    • Surprised at how well this sedan handles when in the comfort mode. Not too much body roll and the steering having some heft. Wondering if this is due to the optional Sport Package.
    • One of the tightest back seats I have experienced in a compact luxury sedan. Small gap for my head and knees almost touching the back of the seat. I think the former Cadillac ATS and Lexus IS are the smallest still, but the G70 isn't running to far behind.
    • The Serbian Ice exterior paint color changes shade depending on if you're in the sun or shade. Can change from a white to a light gray.

    I'll have more updates as the week goes on. If you have any questions in the meantime, drop them below and I'll try my best to answer them.

    One more thing; either this weekend or early next week. I'll be doing a state of the review where I'll talk about the current state of reviews and what I have planned for down the road. Also, I'll be talking about which brands I currently have access to at this time.

    2020 Genesis G70 2.jpg

    2020 Genesis G70 3.jpg

    KMTG34LE4LU050760.png

    David

    Is the drivers seat as cramped as it looks in the pictures?

    How good is the interface to the manual controls?

    Does it have voice control?

    ykX

    I sat in G70 at auto show last year and couldn't believe how small the rear seat is.  Otherwise it looked inside and outside really nice.  However, rear seat would be a deal breaker for me if I was looking for a sporty sedan.

    It terms of driving feel, where do you think it stands vs the competition?

    regfootball
    6 hours ago, David said:

    Is the drivers seat as cramped as it looks in the pictures?

    How good is the interface to the manual controls?

    Does it have voice control?

    ive never attempted to sit in this because the cockpit is so tight

    5 hours ago, ykX said:

    I sat in G70 at auto show last year and couldn't believe how small the rear seat is.  Otherwise it looked inside and outside really nice.  However, rear seat would be a deal breaker for me if I was looking for a sporty sedan.

    It terms of driving feel, where do you think it stands vs the competition?

    yes, also i've never tried to cram myself into the back either, because of how tight it looks

    William Maley
    On 8/14/2020 at 10:17 AM, oldshurst442 said:

    OK...

    Ill ask the question that EVERYBODY wants to know the answer to.

    Does it have smaht pahk? 

    No, that is only available on the Sonata (stay tuned as one is coming in a few weeks)

    On 8/14/2020 at 12:19 PM, David said:

    Is the drivers seat as cramped as it looks in the pictures?

    How good is the interface to the manual controls?

    Does it have voice control?

    1. Not really. There are a fair number of adjustments available, including the side bolsters that will allow most drivers to fit. I'm having some trouble with finding the right adjustment for lumbar as my back was hurting after a couple of hours.
    2. Very good. Quickly respond whenever I turn the knob for the climate controls.
    3. Yes, haven't tried it yet.
    On 8/14/2020 at 1:21 PM, ykX said:

    I sat in G70 at auto show last year and couldn't believe how small the rear seat is.  Otherwise it looked inside and outside really nice.  However, rear seat would be a deal breaker for me if I was looking for a sporty sedan.

    It terms of driving feel, where do you think it stands vs the competition?

    Originally I would have said the Lexus IS 350 F-Sport I drove a few years back. Then I realized that I forgot about the Giulia (so has most everyone else *cymbal crash*). It feels just as agile when pushed, offers slightly better weighting - Giulia has slightly better feel; and plenty of grip. 

    oldshurst442
    4 hours ago, William Maley said:

    No, that is only available on the Sonata (stay tuned as one is coming in a few weeks.

     

    Thanx.

    Im actually curious to see your review on both cars now that you mentioned it!  

      Genesis News: Genesis Delays Launch of 2021 G80 and GV80 for U.S.
      By William Maley
      Genesis was hoping to have a one-two punch for the U.S. with the launch of the new GV80 crossover and redesigned G80 this summer. But the COVID-19 pandemic has screwed up these plans. Automotive News reports that Genesis has pushed back the launch of both models to the fall.
      A Genesis spokesman told the outlet that Genesis couldn't get the two vehicles into EPA testing to have them certified for vehicle emissions. The labs that perform the tests were shutdown due to COVID-19.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

      Genesis Delays Launch of 2021 G80 and GV80 for U.S.
By William Maley
      By William Maley
      Genesis was hoping to have a one-two punch for the U.S. with the launch of the new GV80 crossover and redesigned G80 this summer. But the COVID-19 pandemic has screwed up these plans. Automotive News reports that Genesis has pushed back the launch of both models to the fall.
      A Genesis spokesman told the outlet that Genesis couldn't get the two vehicles into EPA testing to have them certified for vehicle emissions. The labs that perform the tests were shutdown due to COVID-19.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)
    William Maley
      Quick Drive: 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro CrewMax
By William Maley
      By William Maley
      The Toyota Tundra holds the title of being the oldest full-size truck, coming in at thirteen years without any sort of redesign. On one hand, this makes the Tundra a very reliable and dependable truck. On the other hand, the Tundra isn’t able to fully compete with the likes GM, Ram, or Ford with their more modern designs and hardware. But there is one exception to this where the Tundra can be a good alternative to the Detroit Three, and it comes in the form of the TRD Pro.
      Color can do a lot to a vehicle such as making an older model look modern or highlighting some of the polarizing elements of a design. This Army Green paint, which is new on all TRD Pros for 2020 makes the Tundra look younger and a bit more aggressive.  Inside, you can tell that the Tundra is getting up there in age. The design hasn’t changed much and material quality cannot even compare to the likes of GM and Ram’s trucks. But I like the large buttons and knobs for various controls. Not only does it make it easier to find, but it means you can have a set of gloves on and easily control various aspects. One key improvement for 2020 is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto being added to the Tundra’s Entune system, which gives drivers another choice in their infotainment choices. The Crewmax model seen here is huge. Step into the back seat and you might think you entered a limo with an endless amount of head and legroom on offer. I do wish the seats had a little bit more padding. Only one engine is available on the 2020 Tundra; a 5.7L V8 with 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. This is teamed with a six-speed automatic and four-wheel drive. This engine provides plenty of thrust and provides an engine burble that you might expect from one of the Detroit three’s V8 trucks. The automatic is very smooth when changing gear and seems to where it needs to be in any situation. The downside to this V8 is fuel economy. The EPA says TRD Pro CrewMax will return 13 City/17 Highway/14 Combined. I saw an average of 14.2 mpg during my week of a 60/40 mix of highway and city driving. Maybe a couple more gears for the automatic could improve this. Toyota has kitted the Tundra TRD Pro with some serious off-road chops; Fox internal bypass dampers for all four corners, TRD springs that increase wheel travel, and a set of Michelin LTX off-road tires. Unfortunately, I didn’t get a chance to try it off-road. But other reviewers who have taken it off the beaten path report the TRD Pro is very capable.  What I can report is the changes to the suspension makes for a surprisingly comfortable ride. This suspension does mean you will experience a fair amount of body roll when cornering, but that is to be expected with a truck like this. My Tundra TRD Pro CrewMax starts at $52,780. With some accessories and destination, the price climbs $55,020. The Tundra is getting long in the tooth as evidenced by the interior and poor fuel economy from the V8 engine. But the TRD Pro helps freshen the Tundra a bit and makes a compelling option for those who plan on spending more time off the beaten path. Disclaimer: Toyota Provided the Tundra, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas
      Year: 2020
      Make: Toyota
      Model: Tundra
      Trim: TRD Pro CrewMax
      Engine: 5.7L DOHC 32-Valve i-FORCE V8
      Driveline: Six-Speed Automatic, Four-Wheel Drive
      Horsepower @ RPM: 381 @ 5,600
      Torque @ RPM: 401 @ 3,600
      Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 13/17/14
      Curb Weight: N/A
      Location of Manufacture: San Antonio, TX 
      Base Price: $52,780
      As Tested Price: $55,020 (Includes $1,495.00 Destination Charge)
      Options:
      Chrome Tube Steps - $535.00
      Stainless Steel Door Edge Guard - $140.00
      Door Sill Protector - $70.00

      Quick Drive: 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro CrewMax
By William Maley
      By William Maley
      The Toyota Tundra holds the title of being the oldest full-size truck, coming in at thirteen years without any sort of redesign. On one hand, this makes the Tundra a very reliable and dependable truck. On the other hand, the Tundra isn’t able to fully compete with the likes GM, Ram, or Ford with their more modern designs and hardware. But there is one exception to this where the Tundra can be a good alternative to the Detroit Three, and it comes in the form of the TRD Pro.
      Color can do a lot to a vehicle such as making an older model look modern or highlighting some of the polarizing elements of a design. This Army Green paint, which is new on all TRD Pros for 2020 makes the Tundra look younger and a bit more aggressive.  Inside, you can tell that the Tundra is getting up there in age. The design hasn’t changed much and material quality cannot even compare to the likes of GM and Ram’s trucks. But I like the large buttons and knobs for various controls. Not only does it make it easier to find, but it means you can have a set of gloves on and easily control various aspects. One key improvement for 2020 is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto being added to the Tundra’s Entune system, which gives drivers another choice in their infotainment choices. The Crewmax model seen here is huge. Step into the back seat and you might think you entered a limo with an endless amount of head and legroom on offer. I do wish the seats had a little bit more padding. Only one engine is available on the 2020 Tundra; a 5.7L V8 with 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. This is teamed with a six-speed automatic and four-wheel drive. This engine provides plenty of thrust and provides an engine burble that you might expect from one of the Detroit three’s V8 trucks. The automatic is very smooth when changing gear and seems to where it needs to be in any situation. The downside to this V8 is fuel economy. The EPA says TRD Pro CrewMax will return 13 City/17 Highway/14 Combined. I saw an average of 14.2 mpg during my week of a 60/40 mix of highway and city driving. Maybe a couple more gears for the automatic could improve this. Toyota has kitted the Tundra TRD Pro with some serious off-road chops; Fox internal bypass dampers for all four corners, TRD springs that increase wheel travel, and a set of Michelin LTX off-road tires. Unfortunately, I didn’t get a chance to try it off-road. But other reviewers who have taken it off the beaten path report the TRD Pro is very capable.  What I can report is the changes to the suspension makes for a surprisingly comfortable ride. This suspension does mean you will experience a fair amount of body roll when cornering, but that is to be expected with a truck like this. My Tundra TRD Pro CrewMax starts at $52,780. With some accessories and destination, the price climbs $55,020. The Tundra is getting long in the tooth as evidenced by the interior and poor fuel economy from the V8 engine. But the TRD Pro helps freshen the Tundra a bit and makes a compelling option for those who plan on spending more time off the beaten path. Disclaimer: Toyota Provided the Tundra, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas
      Year: 2020
      Make: Toyota
      Model: Tundra
      Trim: TRD Pro CrewMax
      Engine: 5.7L DOHC 32-Valve i-FORCE V8
      Driveline: Six-Speed Automatic, Four-Wheel Drive
      Horsepower @ RPM: 381 @ 5,600
      Torque @ RPM: 401 @ 3,600
      Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 13/17/14
      Curb Weight: N/A
      Location of Manufacture: San Antonio, TX 
      Base Price: $52,780
      As Tested Price: $55,020 (Includes $1,495.00 Destination Charge)
      Options:
      Chrome Tube Steps - $535.00
      Stainless Steel Door Edge Guard - $140.00
      Door Sill Protector - $70.00
      Quick Drive: 2020 Lexus GS 350 F-Sport
By William Maley
      By William Maley
      When I was driving the 2020 Lexus GS in late February, rumors were flying around that the model would be discontinued at the end of the model year. There was some credence to this rumor as sales had been falling and Lexus hasn’t been updating the model to keep it somewhat up to date with competitors. It would sometime later that we learned that the GS would be going away at the end. So this is the last look at a sedan that I liked at the beginning but now have some mixed feelings.
      Not much has changed in the overall design of the GS since our last review in 2018. The F-Sport has its tweaks such as a mesh grille insert, more aggressive bumpers, and dual-spoke wheels. I still find this sedan very striking, especially in this bright blue. The interior is much the same as the 2013 and 2017 models I have driven. Plus points are high-quality materials, very comfortable front seats, and an easy to read instrument cluster. Downsides are the very dated infotainment system and confounding controller for it; and tall transmission tunnel that eats into rear legroom. Power comes from a 3.5L V6 used in many Lexus and Toyota vehicles. In the GS, it produces 311 horsepower and 280 pound-feet. My test vehicle came with the optional all-wheel drive system, which means a six-speed automatic is standard. Sticking with rear-wheel drive gets you the eight-speed. The performance of the V6 doesn’t really wow as it once did. 0-60 takes around six seconds for the AWD version, which is unremarkable as other competitors can do the same in around five seconds or less. Not helping is the six-speed automatic which limits the flexibility of the engine. The pluses to the V6 are minimal NVH levels and silky smooth power delivery. The EPA says the GS 350 AWD will return 19 City/26 Highway/21 Combined. I saw an average of 22 mpg during my week. The GS surprised me as to how it well handled in the corners, especially in the F-Sport trim. That continues here as the GS 350 F-Sport AWD shows off minimal body roll and sharp steering. You do miss out on some of the trick features on the RWD model such as limited-slip differential and variable gear-ratio steering, but you’re likely not to notice it. What is a bit surprising is the GS F-Sport’s ride quality. Those expecting more bumps to disrupt the ride will be surprised as the GS glides over them like it was nothing. Road and wind noise are kept to very acceptable levels. Previously, the GS 350 F-Sport would have been my recommendation for a luxury midsize sedan with a sporting edge. Now, it is difficult for me to recommend the GS at all considering the age and how many competitors have moved forward. Right now, I would go with a BMW 5-Series as being the one for sport while the S90 takes the place of being something a bit different in the class. Still, if I had the opportunity to get my hands on the GS 350 F-Sport, I would do it. This is a prime example of do as I say, not as I do. Disclaimer: Lexus Provided the GS 350, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas
      Year: 2020
      Make: Lexus
      Model: GS
      Trim: 350 F-Sport AWD
      Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24-Valve VVT- V6
      Driveline: Six-Speed Automatic, All-Wheel Drive
      Horsepower @ RPM: 311 @ 6,400
      Torque @ RPM: 280 @ 4,800
      Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 19/26/22
      Curb Weight: 3,891 lbs
      Location of Manufacture: Tahara, Aichi, Japan
      Base Price: $54,505
      Ram News: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Continues FCA's Hellcat Obsession
Nice!!

      Nice!!
      Random Thoughts Thread

      Opera, anyone? . . . Opera window, anyone?
      Ram News: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Continues FCA's Hellcat Obsession

      I’d bet on Elon Musk before betting on anyone running GM, Ford or Excellious or whatever the hell the company that builds the Ram truck is called.    Elon is worth $76 billion, GM’s whole company is worth $42 billion and Ford is worth $27 billion.  So Elon must be doing something right.  Also the billionaires on Wall Street aren’t billionaires by betting on losers and they have bet on Elon.   And Ram will make some nice short term profits off the Hellcat TRX, but just all these Dodge/Chrysler products are really dated.  At some point you need actual new stuff.
      Ram News: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Continues FCA's Hellcat Obsession

      Not with that design... And Musk knows it.  He slyly said that if the market turns off on it, he has a plan B in that he will offer a normal looking truck to peddle... https://www.roadandtrack.com/new-cars/future-cars/a33498255/elon-musk-tesla-normal-pickup-cybertruck/#:~:text=Musk%3A%20Tesla%20Will%20Build%20a%20Normal%20Pickup%20If%20Cybertruck%20Fails&text=And%20if%20people%20don't,no%20problem%2C%22%20Musk%20said.   Im sure the Tesla faithfull will buy the Cybertruck. But how many of them are there?  I personally doubt the Cybertruck will be a success.   Its a cartoon.  Its for shytes and giggles...     Like those gullwing doors on the Model X.   Its for show.  Gullwing doors on anything will always BE a showstopper.  BUT...for a family haulin' SUV, not the greatest choice.  And the sales of the Model X shows EXACTLY how the market sees it...     This Cybertruck will be a dud.   Its already a dud.  The father of it is already calling it a failure...  I mean...who in their right mind willingly retracts the possible success and admits a successor is in play when the product hasnt even been finalized yet let alone launched for production? Musk really has to lay off the ganja...   
      Word Association
Purple

      Purple

