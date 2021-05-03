Quick Drive: 2020 Toyota Camry TRD & Lexus ES 350 F-Sport

For your consideration: Two unlikely sport sedans.
The Toyota Camry TRD and Lexus ES 350 F-Sport may not seem like credible sport sedans at first glance. They may seem like tarted-up sedans in terms of looks, but nothing else. However, after spending a week in each one, I can say both are the real deal.
Camry TRD
- This Camry is in your face about its sporting potential. It comes with a front splitter, side skirts, a distinct rear spoiler, and 19-inch TRD wheels with a matte black finish. I found it to be a bit much and wished Toyota offered a package that got you the goodies for the suspension and exhaust system while keeping the looks of a standard Camry. A sleeper of sorts.
- TRD models come with small touches inside such as red seatbelts, red stitching on the seats and dash; leather-wrapped steering wheel, and TRD floor mats. Otherwise, it is your standard Camry interior.
- Power comes from a 3.5L V6 with 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. Yes, that's the same output as the Camry XLE V6 I drove earlier. But what TRD has done is added a new exhaust system that provides a nice growl. I'll admit I was surprised when I blipped the throttle at a stoplight and heard what came out.
- This is an engine you have to work slightly to get into its sweet spot of power - around the mid-range on the rpm band. But once you do, the engine delivers a smooth punch of power.
- I do wish the six-speed automatic wouldn't try to go into the highest gear ASAP to maximize fuel economy.
- Where TRD worked their magic is with the suspension. The car is lower than a standard Camry, along with being stiffer thanks to thicker underbody braces, stabilizer bars, and shocks. On a winding road, the Camry TRD feels much more athletic than the standard Camry with minimal body and a set of summer tires providing excellent grip.
- The only downside is the steering which needs a bit more weight.
- Ride quality is a bit more firm than a standard Camry, but the suspension does a decent job of minimizing the bumps and impacts.
- To top it all off, Toyota has priced the Camry TRD at a surprising point. With the two-tone paint on my tester, it comes at $32,920 - making this the cheapest way to get a V6 in a Camry. The added bonus is that the TRD is also the most fun you can have in Camry.
ES 350 F-Sport
- Lexus takes a more sedate approach with the ES F-Sport with a mesh grille insert, new wheels, and a small lip spoiler. I think if they went overboard with the sporty touches, it would ruin the elegance of the standard ES design.
- I will say the grey on my tester makes the F-Sport kind of look somewhat bland. Going with either the blue or red helps it stand out.
- Under the hood is the same 3.5L V6 found in other ES 350s, producing 301 hp and 267 lb-ft. The behavior is similar to what I found in the Camry, needing to work it before a smooth rush of power comes on.
- The transmission doesn't have the same programming as the Camry's with trying to maximize fuel economy. It is ready to downshift at a moment's notice.
- I've praised the standard ES for making a real leap forward in handling as there is less body motion on windy roads when compared to the previous model. The F-Sport takes that a step further with a revised suspension and optional adaptive dampers - which my car had. Slip the drive mode into Sport+ and ES transforms into something that you can pilot with confidence on a twisty stretch of road. The dampers firm up to make body roll non-existent, and the steering feels more weighty when turning.
- When you decide to stop having fun and turn the drive knob to either normal or comfort, the F-Sport transforms a standard ES with a smooth and quiet ride.
- The price? Base is $44,635 and this fully-loaded tester comes in at $53,950 with destination. A bit hard to swallow when you consider that the Avalon TRD offers similar performance for slightly less money. But not everyone wants a sedan that screams "look at me", and thats where the ES 350 F-Sport shines. It may be sporty, but it keeps quiet about its intentions.
Disclaimer: Toyota and Lexus Provided the vehicles, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas
Year: 2020
Make: Toyota
Model: Camry
Trim: TRD
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24-Valve VVT-iW V6
Driveline: Eight-Speed Automatic, Front-Wheel Drive
Horsepower @ RPM: 301 @ 6,600
Torque @ RPM: 267 @ 4,700
Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 22/31/25
Curb Weight: 3,572 lbs
Location of Manufacture: Georgetown, KY
Base Price: $31,040
As Tested Price: $32,920 (Includes $995.00 Destination Charge)
Options:
Two-Tone Midnight Black Metallic Roof and Rear Spoiler - $500.00
Special Color - $425.00
Year: 2020
Make: Lexus
Model: ES 350
Trim: F-Sport
Engine: 3.5 DOHC 24-Valve VVT-iW V6
Driveline: Eight-Speed Automatic, Front-Wheel Drive
Horsepower @ RPM: 302 @ 6,600
Torque @ RPM: 267 @ 4,700
Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 22/31/25
Curb Weight: 3,649 lbs
Location of Manufacture: Georgetown, KY
Base Price: $44,635
As Tested Price: $53,950 (Includes $1,025.00 Destination Charge)
Options:
Navigation/Mark Levinson Audio Package - $2,900.00
Triple Beam LED Headlights - $1,515.00
Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Intuitive Parking Assist w/Auto Braking - $1,065.00
Adaptive Variable Suspension - $750.00
Hands-Free Power Open/Close Trunk - $550.00
10.2-inch Head-Up Display - $500.00
Illuminated Door Sill - $400.00
Power Rear Sunshade - $210.00
F Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Windshield Wiper Deicer and Fast Response Interior Heater - $180.00
Door Edge Guard - $145.00
Wireless Charger - $75.00
