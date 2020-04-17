Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Quick Drive: 2020 Toyota Camry XLE V6

      Do V6 engines still have a place in midsize sedans?

    The landscape of midsize sedans was much different ten to fifteen years ago. All of them offered the choice of a four-cylinder and V6 engine. Today, it is a completely different story as most automakers that still offer a midsize sedan have dropped their V6 engines in favor of turbo-fours. But Toyota is bucking the trend by sticking with the V6 in the Camry. It seemed like a good time to ask whether or not there is a place for a V6 in the midsize class.

    • The V6 in question is a 3.5L used in many Toyota and Lexus vehicles. In the Camry, output is rated at 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic routes power to the front wheels.
    • This V6 is one of my favorites due to its combination of excellent acceleration off the line and smoothness that turbo-fours can only dream of. One gotcha you need to keep in mind that torque steer will pop up if you decide to mash on the accelerator.
    • The eight-speed automatic is very smooth and quick to upshift but hesitates to downshift when you need more speed. This is likely due to programming in the transmission to improve fuel economy.
    • EPA fuel economy figures for the Camry XLE V6 are 22 City/33 Highway/26 Combined. My average for the week landed around 24 on a 60/40 mix of highway and city driving. The XSE and TRD V6s see a slight dip in fuel economy due to their performance ambitions.
    • While the XLE can’t fully match the athleticism of the XSE I drove last year, it still can hold its own in the bends. The XLE has the added benefit of providing a smoother ride, as most bumps and road imperfections become mere ripples.
    • Disappointingly, there is a fair amount of road and wind noise comes inside when driving on the freeway.
    • A key difference between the XLE and the XSE I drove last year is the front end treatment. There is a larger lower grille and a different top grille design. I find this design to be a bit much and may scare a lot of people away. On the other hand, the new front does give Camry some needed presence on the road - something that couldn’t be said for previous-generation models.
    • The XLE is surprisingly luxurious with quilted luxury upholstery for the seats and stitching on the dash. Although, a Mazda6 Signature is slightly more premium in terms of offering more luxurious trim pieces, whereas the Camry XLE uses a lot of piano black trim. 
    • Comfort is one area that the Camry XLE excels in. The seats are quite cushy and offer plenty of support, no matter the distance of any trip. The back seat offers plenty of head and legroom.
    • The Entune system may not have the sharp and modern graphics as some competitors, but it does have a simple interface and the ability to use either Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
    • The XLE starts at $29,455 for the base four-cylinder, while the V6 will set you back $34,580. With a few options, my test XLE V6 carried an as-tested price of $37,824. That’s slightly more expensive than a Mazda6 Signature which offers a slightly more premium interior and better driving dynamics. But the Camry can counter with the smooth performance of the V6, comfortable ride, and its long-standing reputation for reliability.
    • I came away really impressed with the Camry XLE, but also wondering how much longer Toyota will hold out. Despite all of the positives, the V6 is a very expensive proposition and most buyers will likely be happy with the four-cylinder. If I was to buy one, I would likely go for an XLE minus the options.

    Disclaimer: Toyota provided the Camry, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas

    Year: 2020
    Make: Toyota
    Model: Camry
    Trim: XLE V6
    Engine: 3.5L DOHC D-4S Dual-Injection w/Dual VVT-i V6
    Driveline: Front-Wheel Drive, Eight-Speed Automatic
    Horsepower @ RPM: 301 @ 6,600
    Torque @ RPM: 267 @ 4,700
    Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 22/33/26
    Curb Weight: 3,549 lbs
    Location of Manufacture: Georgetown, KY
    Base Price: $34,050
    As Tested Price: $37,824 (Includes $920.00 Destination Charge)

    Options:
    Driver Assist Package - $1,550.00
    Navigation Package - $1,040.00
    Carpet/Trunk Mat Set - $264.00

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    riviera74

    I am amazed that the Camry still has a V6 option.  Just about everyone else went 4cyl exclusive a few years back, and that was before Ford and GM largely abandoned this segment (Chrysler too).

    Then again, Avalons and Highlanders would make a better home for the V6 anyway.  Same with the Lexus vehicles.  Because Accords are not selling like they were six years ago, Camrys probably are not selling that well either.

    frogger

    They've definitely avoided jumping on the turbo 4 bandwagon for the most part, though they have one in a few Lexus vehicles.   Can't say they were wrong avoiding going with 1.4/1.5T turbo motor as look at all the issues other manufacturers have had with them, GM included.

     

     

    dfelt

    I am honestly surprised Toyota has not just dropped all basic ICE and put various power levels of their Prius Hybrid system into all the auto's and move forward.

    This is my thinking also with how Chevrolet should have pushed the Volt system into CUVs way before everyone else rather than the tight little 4 door sedan they stuck with. 

    I honestly find the Toyota style just like the Lexus to be butt ugly. The interior looks like a mashed up mess. This will sell well to the Lemming Faithful, but I would not expect it to gain market share unless everyone else just gives up of those that are left.

    ocnblu

    Vast majority would say that would not be a "move forward".  LOL left coasties.

    I see where Lexus NX, in its NeXt gen, will have the V6 as an option.  An improvement in itself.

    dfelt
    27 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Vast majority would say that would not be a "move forward".  LOL left coasties.

    I see where Lexus NX, in its NeXt gen, will have the V6 as an option.  An improvement in itself.

    Yes you Amish are all about keeping status quo and ignoring the ability to move forward with better tech. Sadly, when hybrids have been done, they have been done half ass in some cases and yet as proven by the sales, Toyota took a half ass version of the Rav4 hybrid, finally updated with a gen 2 hybrid and now that thing is superior in all ways to the ICE Rav4. Toyota needs to move forward with that on all auto's as does every other OEM.

    smk4565

    I am surprised the V6 is still around, yeah it is in the Avalon and ES350 so it is easy to do.  But I read a couple years ago the V6 take rate was only about 7% it is probably lower now.  Seems like it would be easier for Toyota to put a turbo on the 2.5 liter 4-cylinder, get about 260 hp, 260 lb-ft and replace the V6 in their front drive products.  

    Maybe keep the V6 for Lexus, or a rear drive Toyota.  The V6 here makes the Camry $37k, that is a lot, with a  4-cylinder it is $33k which is more reasonable, and appropriate for this buyer segment.

    riviera74
    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    This is my thinking also with how Chevrolet should have pushed the Volt system into CUVs way before everyone else rather than the tight little 4 door sedan they stuck with.

    I concur.  Chevy needed the VOLT system into an Equinox AND the Trax AND the Traverse, at least as an option.  There is no reason to have a V6 with such a poor uptake when Toyota could simply sell Camry Hybrids for the next decade.

