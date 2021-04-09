Jump to content
    Review: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited 1.6T and Sonata Limited Hybrid

      Two sides of the same midsize sedan coin

    I rarely get the opportunity to drive two different flavors of the same vehicle within a short timeframe. But that's what happened in the fall when I had the chance to drive the new Hyundai Sonata in its standard and hybrid forms. The Sonata has always been a favorite of mine as it offered a lot for a midsize sedan, with a surprising price tag. It has also come very close to being at the top of the class, but falling somewhat short due to one thing or another. This new version has the chance of changing that.

    Very Polarizing Design

    small.1128588803_2020HyundaiSonataHybrid

    The consensus from several readers on Cheers & Gears and various social media sites on the Sonata's design was of dislike. Many found the design to be a bit much and overdone. I found myself in the minority as I was impressed by the lengths Hyundai went. The flowing lines and raked roofline reminded me of the 2012 Sonata which gave notice to other automakers to step up their game. Little details such as the bars the run along the outer edge of the hood to the headlights to a distinct rear-end treatment make the Sonata stand out.

    If there is an issue I have with the Sonata's design, it is the grille. I find it to be slightly cartoonish due to the large size and shape.

    Simple, Yet Elegant Interior

    If you're worried that the polarizing ideas from the exterior make their way inside, don't. The interior is surprisingly sedate with clean lines and a simple design. Hyundai should be commended for using a lot of soft-touch plastics and leather on various surfaces. It makes the Sonata look and feel more premium than its price tag may suggest.

    small.794378134_2020HyundaiSonataLimited

    Despite the coupe-inspired roofline, the Sonata's interior space is quite spacious. Most no one will have any complaints sitting in the back as there is ample head and legroom. Taller passengers should be aware that the optional panoramic sunroof for the Sonata will take away some headroom. The Sonata Hybrid doesn't worry about that as it doesn't offer the sunroof.

    Tech Galore!

    Both of the Sonatas on test came in the Limited trim which means a bountiful selection of technology. It begins with a 10.2-inch TFT display for the instrument cluster which provides all of the key information needed at a glance. A clever trick is when you engage the turn signal, the respective 'dial' brings up a camera mounted underneath the side view mirrors to provide a blind-spot view. I found this system to be helpful as it gave me an extra set of eyes whenever I needed to change lanes.

    small.741700891_2020HyundaiSonataLimited

    Next up is another 10.25-inch screen housing Hyundai's latest infotainment system. I like the three-window layout on the home screen that you can customize to your needs. Navigating around the system is a breeze with a response touchscreen and capacitive touch buttons sitting on either side. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

    The next two tech features are exclusive to the standard Sonata. First is what Hyundai calls a digital key. Using the BlueLink application on a compatible smartphone, you can use this instead of the key to start the car and drive away. At the time of this writing, this is only available on Android phones. Hyundai did provide a loner Samsung Note smartphone for the week to try this out. I did not have the best experience with this feature at first because I found you need to be pretty close to the vehicle to make a connection. Trying to connect from my room upstairs, just above where the vehicle was parked, the application would throw up a connection error. I found that if I moved to the living room or just outside the front door, the phone was able to make the connection. This sours some of the appeal of this feature. 

    At least using the phone as the vehicle's key does work a bit better. It only takes a few seconds for the phone to make the connection to the vehicle and you can start it up. Although, I found myself wondering wouldn't it be easier and faster to have the key. The only feature that makes any sense to me is the ability to share the key with other people, but lock down certain aspects.

    Second is Smart Park (or smart parkh as made famous by the Super Bowl commercial from last year). Using the key, you can have the Sonata move forward or back out of the parking spot to allow for easier access to get into the vehicle. It's simple to operate, just hold down one of two buttons for a few seconds; the Sonata starts up and goes into the correct gear to move in the desired direction. I can see the appeal in urban areas where space is limited. But in the current pandemic times all of us find ourselves in, this seems to be more of a gimmick.

    Power Selection

    Hyundai offers two engines for the regular Sonata; a naturally aspirated 2.5L four-cylinder or a turbocharged 1.6L four. A more potent turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder is available on the upcoming Sonata N Line. My tester featured the turbo 1.6 which produces 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. That puts it in line with some of the base engines found in the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.

    I wouldn't call this engine quick, but it handles most driving situations with aplomb. This comes down to most of the torque being situated at the lower end of the rpm band. The only area where you might be wishing for more power is merging onto a freeway or keeping up traffic. The eight-speed automatic does an excellent job of maximizing the engine's output.

    Under the Sonata Hybrid's hood is a system comprised of a 2.0L four-cylinder and electric motor to provide a total output of 192 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. The Sonata Hybrid feels just as fast as the standard Sonata around town and on country roads. It does struggle slightly on the highway due to the smaller torque figure. The six-speed automatic doesn't stumble when the change over from electric-only to hybrid mode like I have experienced on other Hyundai/Kia hybrid models.

    small.1918820451_2020HyundaiSonataHybrid

    Opting for Limited on the Sonata Hybrid brings a solar panel for the roof which acts as a trickle charger for both the 12-volt car battery and 1.6-kWh lithium-ion pack for the hybrid system. Hyundai says that the panel can add an extra two miles of range with adequate sunlight. I can't attest to this claim, but will say the solar panel did add an extra bit of charge to the battery, even on an overcast day.

    Fuel economy for both models are as followed,

    • Sonata 1.6T: 27 City/36 Highway/31 Combined
    • Sonata Hybrid: 45 City/51 Highway/47 Combined

    My week saw an average of 29 mpg in the Sonata and 39 mpg for the Sonata Hybrid.

    Calm and Collected

    Hyundai has done some work on the Sonata's chassis and suspension to make it more rewarding to drive. It shows on a winding road as both versions show little body roll and feel more agile than the outgoing model. Steering feels direct and has a decent amount of weight. I will say the Mazda6 is still the one to beat if driving pleasure is your key goal.

    But the Sonata has an ace up its sleeve. It is also one of the most comfortable cars in the class. Driving over some of the roughest roads in Metro Detroit, the Sonata's suspension soaks up most bumps and imperfections to provide a serene ride. The minimal amount of road and wind noise that comes inside also helps.

    Rising To The Top

    small.47146095_2020HyundaiSonataLimited4

    The previous generations of the Sonata were always so close to being at the top of the class. But there always something that held it back whether it was the design, handling, or powertrains. But this new model shows how much Hyundai has put in. There is a nice balance between ride and handling; powertrains are very competent, and the interior is best in the class. Plus, the Sonata still retains Hyundai's trademark of offering a lot for not much money.

    Where most people will stumble on the Sonata is the exterior. It is very much a love or hate it affair. Plus, some of the tech features feel more like a party trick to show to friends than something you'll use. 

    Nevertheless, I think Sonata moves up to the top of the midsize sedan pecking order. 

    But there is one more question to answer. Between the regular and hybrid versions, which one I would drive away with. The answer which surprised me is the hybrid. I found it to be a little bit more well-rounded and deliver some excellent fuel economy figures during my time.

    Alternative:

    • Kia K5: Like the idea of the Hyundai Sonata, but not to sure on the design? Then the Kia K5 may be the answer. Based on the same bones as the Sonata, the K5 takes a more evolutionary approach to the design. The basic shape may remind you of the previous-generation Optima, but its the little details such as a new grille and revised rear deck lid that help it stand out. From reviews, the K5 proves to be a bit sportier. We hope to get our hands on this challenger in the near future.

    Disclaimer: Hyundai Provided the Sonatas, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas

    Year: 2020
    Make: Hyundai
    Model: Sonata
    Trim: Limited 1.6T
    Engine: Turbocharged 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve Inline-Four
    Driveline: Eight-Speed Automatic, Front-Wheel Drive
    Horsepower @ RPM: 180 @ 5,500
    Torque @ RPM: 195 @ 1,500-4,500
    Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 27/36/31
    Curb Weight: 3,336 lbs
    Location of Manufacture: Montgomery, AL
    Base Price: $33,300
    As Tested Price: $34,365 (Includes $930.00 Destination Charge)

    Options:
    Carpeted Floor Mats - $135.00

    Year: 2020
    Make: Hyundai
    Model: Sonata Hybrid
    Trim: Limited
    Engine: 2.0L GDI DOHC 16-Valve Inline-Four, Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
    Driveline: Six-Speed Automatic, Front-Wheel Drive
    Horsepower @ RPM: 150 @ 6,000 (gas); 51 @ 1,800 - 2,300 (electric motor); 192 (total output)
    Torque @ RPM: 139 @ 5,000 (gas); 151 @ 0 - 1,800 (electric motor)
    Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 45/51/47
    Curb Weight: 3,530 lbs
    Location of Manufacture: Asan, South Korea
    Base Price: $35,300
    As Tested Price: $36,430 (Includes $975.00 Destination Charge)

    Options: 
    Carpeted Floor Mats - $135.00

    ykX

    I really like the Kia twin , but Sonata front is so horrendous!  How a designer could think that it will be a good look?  

    2020-sonata-platform.png

     

    I wonder how it compares to Accord Hybrid.

    Edited by ykX
    David
    2 hours ago, ykX said:

    I really like the Kia twin , but Sonata front is so horrendous!  How a designer could think that it will be a good look?  

    2020-sonata-platform.png

     

    I wonder how it compares to Accord Hybrid.

    Reminds me of a fish, from the cat fish to the whale shark, I have to wonder if the designer is not a fisherman big time and thought using the front of a fish as inspiration would not be a good thing.

    image.png

    I will say other than the grill, I do find the outside design pleasing, nothing new or shocking, but nice for those that like cars / sedans.

    Interior is a great improvement, love all the tech being used here. Very modern take on a sedans interior IMHO.

    • William Maley
      Quick Drive: 2020 Lexus RX 350L Luxury
      By William Maley
      Despite being one of the best sellers in the luxury crossover class, the Lexus RX lacked something many competitors offered; a third-row option. Lexus rectified this a couple of years ago by stretching the RX's body and adding a third-row to create the RX L. I spent some time in the RX 350L Luxury back in the fall to find out if Lexus has another winner or if this a half-baked attempt.
      You can tell the difference between the standard RX to the longer L by looking for a floating roofline treatment. This is due to Lexus blacking part of the c-pillar to help disguise the added bulk. It doesn't fully work as looks somewhat half-baked. At least Lexus was more successful upfront where non F-Sport models get a new mesh insert to replace the horizontal slats, along with a revised bumper. When equipped with the Luxury Package, the RX is a plush and pleasant place to spend time. The leather upholstery feels nice to the touch and the use of contrasting colors (cream and brown in my tester) help make it feel special. Lexus has finally added a touchscreen for the RX's infotainment and it makes a huge difference. Gone are the litany of issues I have noted in previous models such as, Being precise with your finger movements when selecting an item Becoming very distracting to use when on the move Not the most intuitive controller Now using Lexus Enform or Apple CarPlay/Android Auto is not an exercise in frustration, but one of ease. My only complaint is that I wished Lexus moved the screen slightly more forwards. It is quite a reach to use the touchscreen. Those sitting in the second row will not have much to complain about as head and legroom are plentiful for most passengers. The same cannot be said for the third-row. Getting back here is difficult as there is not enough a gap when the second-row seat is moved forward. Once back here, space is non-existent with your head touching the headliner and legroom from nothing to something bearable depending on where the second-row is set. The one upside to the longer RX is cargo space. With the third-row seat folded, you get about seven extra cubic feet of space compared to standard RX. Power comes from a 3.5L V6 used in several Lexus and Toyota vehicles.  For the RX 350L, it produces 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. My tester came with all-wheel drive, but front-wheel drive is standard. Performance is adequate as you'll be able to keep up with traffic or make a pass with no issue. Those wanting a bit more performance should look at something like the upcoming Acura MDX or Volvo XC90. Comfort is still a key hallmark to the RX. Bumps and potholes become mere ripples when driven over. There is also a noticeable lack of road and wind coming inside. The RX 350L feels like a stop-gap solution until Lexus finishes up their upcoming three-row crossover due out within the next couple of years. The third-row isn't all useful for carrying passengers and is best to fold down to expand cargo space. If you need a third-row, there are much better options such as the Volvo XC90. But if you really want an RX, stick with the standard two-row version and pocket the cash you saved for something nice. Disclaimer: Lexus Provided the RX 350L, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas
      Year: 2020
      Make: Lexus
      Model: RX
      Trim: 350L Luxury
      Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24-valve with VVT-iW V6
      Driveline: Eight-Speed Automatic, All-Wheel Drive
      Horsepower @ RPM: 290 @ 6,300
      Torque @ RPM: 263 @ 4,700
      Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 18/25/21
      Curb Weight: 4,597 lbs
      Location of Manufacture: Miyawaka, Fukuoka, Japan
      Base Price: $54,700
      As Tested Price: $63,540 (Includes $1,025.00 Destination Charge)
      Options:
      12.3" Navigation System/Mark Levinson 15-Speaker Premium Audio System - $3,365.00
      Blind Spot Monitor with Intuitive Parking Assist, Panoramic View Monitor, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Braking - $1,865.00
      Running Boards - $640.00
      Color Head-Up Display - $600.00
      Second-Row Captain's Chairs - $405.00
      All-Weather Floor Liners with Cargo Mat - $330.00
      Cold Weather Package - $315.00
      Mudguards - $155.00
      Door Edge Guards - $140.00
    • William Maley
    • William Maley
      2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kicks Off A New Sub-Brand
      By William Maley
      Hyundai is planning on 23 electric vehicles for the global market between now and 2025. A key part of that is the Ioniq sub-brand which the brand previewed last year. The first model of this new brand was introduced this morning in South Korea.
      The Ioniq 5 is a compact 'crossover' that looks nearly identical to the 45 concept shown two years ago. Details such as edgy hatchback shape with creases along the doors, square headlights, flush door handles, and a set of 20-inch aero wheels are sure to draw a lot comment. Dimension-wise, the Ioniq 5 occupies an interesting space.
      Length: 182.5 inches (about two inches longer than the Elantra) Width: 74.4 inches (over an inch wider than the Tucson) Height: 63.2 inches (almost two inches taller than a Kona) Wheelbase: 188.1 inches (just under four inches longer than the Palisade) Inside, the Ioniq 5 takes a minimalist approach with not much bright work and long panel running from the driver towards the middle of the dash that houses two 12-inch screens (acting as instrument cluster and infotainment). The front seats fully recline and feature a leg rest to relax while the 5 charges up. There is also a moveable center console to allow for more space under the dash.
      Under the Ioniq 5's body is the first implementation of Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). This platform can house either a 58-kWh or 77.4-kWh battery pack. The latter is exclusive for North America as other Global markets make do a 72.6-kWh pack. Two motor configurations are available.; a single one mounted on the rear axle providing 18 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, or a dual-motor setup to produce 302 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque.
      With the smaller battery and single motor, Hyundai claims a 7.1 second run to 60 mph. Opt for the dual motor layout and larger battery and 0-60 mph time drops to 5.2 seconds.
      Hyundai is only giving the range for the single motor and large battery setup at the moment which stands at 298 miles. Do note that is for the WLTP test cycle. We expect the EPA rating to be lower, between 200 to 250 being our guess on this version.
      Hyundai is planning on launching the Ioniq 5 in select markets later this year, with North America following sometime after - likely 2022.
      Source: Hyundai
      Hyundai IONIQ 5 Redefines Electric Mobility Lifestyle
      IONIQ 5 all-electric, midsize CUV debuted today in a virtual world premiere event Design explores new experiences only possible with dedicated BEV platform …Evokes the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony, the company’s first production car, highlighting 45-year journey of Hyundai design and looking ahead to the future …Exterior achieves unique proportions on a 3,000-mm wheelbase emphasizing EV specific typology .…Interior raises bar of comfort and usability with flat floor and Universal Island Reflects commitment to sustainability by utilizing eco-friendly materials and nature-inspired colors in many touchpoints Delivers powerful performance and ultra-fast 400 V and 800 V multi-charging Provides Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, which can turn the vehicle into a charger on wheels SEOUL, February 22, 2021 — Hyundai Motor Company today launched the IONIQ 5 midsize CUV during a virtual world premiere event. As the first model in Hyundai’s new IONIQ brand dedicated to battery electric vehicles (BEV), IONIQ 5 sets the benchmark to redefine the electric mobility lifestyle with sustainable and innovative features.
      IONIQ 5 is built upon Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated BEV architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), enabling it to have unique proportions on an elongated wheelbase. With E-GMP, IONIQ 5 offers innovative interior design with eco-friendly materials in many touchpoints, strong performance mated with ultra-fast charging and a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function as well as advanced connectivity and driver assistance features that will offer the ultimate in-car experience while ensuring safety.
      “IONIQ 5 will accommodate lifestyles without limits, proactively caring for customers’ needs throughout their journey,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer. “It is truly the first electric vehicle to provide a new experience with its innovative use of interior space and advanced technologies.”
      Heralding a new era for EV design
      IONIQ 5’s progressive design represents a departure from past norms, exploring a new design freedom offered by a dedicated BEV platform. By evoking the daring attitude of Hyundai Pony, the company’s first production car, IONIQ 5 highlights Hyundai’s 45-year journey to become a part of customer’s lifestyles, creating a common thread from past to present and future. This is the redefinition of timeless design, a theme that will expand as the IONIQ lineup grows.
      IONIQ 5’s unique exterior design is characterized by the Pony-inspired profile over a 3,000-mm wheelbase. This extended wheelbase requires a more sophisticated approach to translate this new proportion into a contemporary EV typology.
      The front of the car is equipped with Hyundai’s first clamshell hood that minimizes panel gaps for optimal aerodynamics. The front bumper is defined by an eye-catching V-shape incorporating distinctive daytime running lights (DRLs) that provide an unmistakable light signature unique to IONIQ 5. These small pixel-like clusters also appear at the rear of the vehicle.
      On the sides, auto flush door handles provide clean surface styling and enhanced aerodynamic efficiency. The front and rear forms of the vehicle merge together at its doors, offering another example of Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design first seen on the all-new Tucson. The strong C-pillar shape, inspired by Hyundai’s ‘45’ EV concept, gives IONIQ 5 a commanding presence clearly identifiable from a distance.
      Aero-optimized wheels further echo the Parametric Pixel design theme and are offered in a super-sized 20-inch diameter, the largest rims ever fitted to a Hyundai EV. These complete IONIQ 5’s perfected proportions, optimized for Hyundai’s E-GMP.
      “A new mobility experience for the next generation—this was the mission from the first day we began this project, to look ahead towards the horizon, but stay fundamentally Hyundai,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. “IONIQ 5 is the new definition of timeless, providing a common thread linking our past to the present and future.”
      The ‘Living Space’ theme runs throughout the interior, most notably embodied by the Universal Island, a moveable center console that can slide back as much as 140 mm. Universal Island, along with the flat floor where the batteries are stored, allows more freedom of movement inside the vehicle.
      IONIQ 5 is also equipped with electronically adjustable front seats. The seats recline to the optimum angle, offering a weightless feeling for the occupant. Hyundai reduced the thickness of the front seats by 30 percent, providing more space for those seated in the second row.
      Many of its interior touchpoints — seats, headliner, door trim, floor and armrest — use eco-friendly, sustainably sourced materials, such as recycled PET bottles, plant-based (bio PET) yarns and natural wool yarns, eco-processed leather with plant-based extracts, and bio paint with plant extracts.
      Customers can choose from nine exterior colors[1], including five nature-inspired hues exclusive to IONIQ 5. The interior has three color options[2].
      A range of power electric systems to suit every customer
      IONIQ 5 is available with a range of power electric (PE) configurations to fit the mobility needs of every customer, with no compromises on performance. Customers can select from two battery pack options, either 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh[3], and two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors. All PE variations provide outstanding range and deliver a top speed of 185 km/h.
      At the top of the electric motor lineup is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option paired with the 72.6-kWh battery, producing a combined power output of 225-kWh and 605 Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.
      When equipped with two-wheel drive (2WD) and 72.6-kWh battery, IONIQ 5’s maximum driving range on a single charge will be around 470~480 km[4], according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard.
      Ultra-fast battery charging along with innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function
      IONIQ 5’s E-GMP can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. The platform offers 800-V charging capability as standard, along with 400-V charging, without the need for additional components or adapters. The multi-charging system is a world’s first patented technology that operates the motor and inverter to boost 400 V to 800 V for stable charging compatibility.
      With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 5 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. IONIQ 5 users only need to charge the vehicle for five minutes to get 100 km of range, according to WLTP.
      IONIQ 5 also provides an innovative V2L function, which allows customers to freely use or charge any electric devices, such as electric bicycles, scooters or camping equipment, serving as a charger on wheels.
      The V2L function can supply up to 3.6 kW of power. The V2L port is located under the second-row seats, and it can be activated when a vehicle is on. Another V2L port is located at the charging port on the vehicle exterior. Using a converter, customers can charge high-power electric equipment. The outside port provides power even when the vehicle is turned off.
      Innovative connectivity and driver assistance for safety and convenience[5]
      IONIQ 5 seamlessly integrates advanced technologies for an enhanced digital user experience. The wide, configurable, dual cockpit features a 12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen and hoodless 12- inch digital gauge cluster that can be customized to meet customers’ needs.
      For the first time in Hyundai, IONIQ 5 features an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD), essentially turning the windshield into a display screen.
      IONIQ 5 is also equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, advanced driver assistance system, ensuring the highest levels of safety and convenience on the road. IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2). Other driving assistance systems include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), and more.
      IONIQ 5 will be available in selected regions starting in the first half of 2021.
      Dimensions
      Wheelbase
      3,000 mm
      Length
      4,635 mm
      Width
      1,890 mm
      Height
      1,605 mm
      Cargo
      Boot/trunk space
      531 L / 1591 L (when second-row seats are fully folded)
      Front trunk
      North American (NA) model: 24 L (both AWD and 2WD)
      Non-NA model: 57 L (2WD) or 24 L (AWD)
      Performance
      Platform
      Electric-Global Modular Platform
      Maximum Driving Range
      (according to WLTP)
      470~480 km
      (When pairing 2WD with 72.6-kWh battery option)
       
      Long Range
      72.6-kWh Battery
      (77.4-kWh for NA)
      AWD
      Power
      225-kW (Front and Rear combined)
      Torque
      605-Nm (Front and Rear combined)
      0-100 km/h
      5.2 seconds
      2WD 
      Power
      160-kW Rear
      Torque
      350-Nm Rear
      0-100 km/h
      7.4 seconds
       
      Standard Range
      58-kWh Battery
      AWD
      Power
      173 kW (Front and Rear combined)
      Torque
      605 Nm (Front and Rear combined)
      0-100 km/h
      6.1 seconds
      2WD
      Power
      125 kW
      Torque
      350 Nm
      0-100 km/h
      8.5 seconds
      Features (Please see additional details section below table for more information)
      Supported Charging Infrastructure
      400 V and 800 V (No need for additional adapters)
      Ultra-fast Charging
      10 % to 80 % in 18 minutes of charge
      100 km of range (WLTP) in 5 minutes of charge
      Vehicle-to-Load
      Max. Output
      3.6 kW
      Port Locations
      Inside: Under second-row seats
      Outside: vehicle charging port
      Infotainment
      Screen
      12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen
      Hoodless 12-inch digital gauge cluster
      Bluelink® connected car services
      Remote Profile Management
      Remote Start Enhancements
      Vehicle Status Notifications
      POI Send to Car Now with Waypoints
      Maintenance Alert Enhancement
      Dynamic Voice Recognition
      Safety and Convenience Features
      Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
      Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)
      Safe Exit Assist (SEA)
      Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA)
      Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
      High Beam Assist (HBA)
      Surround View Monitor (SVM)
      Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
      Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA)
      Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2)
      Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA)
      Available Colors
      Exterior: Gravity Gold Matte, Shooting-Star Gray Matte, Digital Teal-Green Pearl, Lucid Blue Pearl, Atlas White, Cyber Gray Metallic, Phantom Black Pearl, Galactic Gray Metallic (not available in NA region), Mystic Olive-Green Pearl (not available in NA region)
      Interior: Obsidian Black and Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray, Dark Teal/Dove Gray, and Terra Brown/Mud Gray (only available in Korea)
    • William Maley
    • William Maley
      Quick Drive: 2020 Genesis G90 5.0 Ultimate
      By William Maley
      Do you need a V8 engine in your flagship luxury sedan? That's a question I posed myself when a Genesis G90 equipped with a 5.0L V8 engine was dropped off for a week. The standard G90 with the twin-turbo V6 offers an impressive amount of performance and refinement. But the V8 offers much more power, along with some extra goodies you cannot get with the V6. 
      Since our last visit with the G90, Genesis has given a bit of a facelift. The front end prominently features a new diamond-shape. I found myself growing to like it, even if I thought it was a tad too large. But I can see this becoming a point of contention. Other changes include new wheels and a restyled rear end that makes the G90 look a bit cleaner. No changes of note for the interior. It still is very luxurious to sit in and the controls are logically laid out. The only item I'm sad not to see is the new 12.3-inch digital cluster that is found in the all-new G80 and GV80. Opting for the Ultimate means back seat passengers get their own screens mounted behind the front seats. This allows you to tap into the G90's infotainment system to play audio, check various information, and look at the navigation system. Ultimate models come with the larger 5.0L V8 producing 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available as an option. The V8 is a bit of a tough sell when compared to the twin-turbo 3.3L V6 as it slower off the line and not as flexible whenever you need to accelerate quickly. Both engines also are similar in terms of refinement, offer a muted engine note. The only place I found the V8 to be slightly better than the V6 was in my average fuel economy. The V8 returned 24.7 mpg, while the V6 only got 20.3 mpg. A combination of the V8 G90 being rear-wheel and not all-wheel, along with more miles being done on the highway likely contributed to the better fuel economy figures. Ride quality is still on the hallmarks of the G90. With the adaptive suspension in either SMART or Comfort, the G90 glides along any road surface with nary a bump or pothole coming inside.  Around bends, the G90 doesn't feel at home with a fair amount of body roll. There is a Sport model to help reduce this, along with adding more weight to the steering. For the as-tested price of $76,695, you are getting quite a lot of equipment. There are LED headlights, Nappa leather upholstery, three-zone climate control, 17-speaker Lexicon audio system, power sunshades, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, memory settings for seats, and much more. The only way I could recommend the G90 Ultimate is either if you're operating a livery service or just want a V8 engine no matter what. Otherwise, you'll be happy with the G90 Premium and its twin-turbo V6. That said, the current G90 is starting to show its age, especially when compared to some of the new Genesis models such as the G80 and GV80. A new model is coming down the pipeline and if the recent models are any indication, the G90 has a real shot of becoming one of the best luxury sedans. Disclaimer: Genesis Provided the G90, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas
      Year: 2020
      Make: Genesis
      Model: G90
      Trim: 5.0 Ultimate
      Engine: 5.0L GDI V8
      Driveline: Eight-Speed Automatic, Rear-Wheel Drive
      Horsepower @ RPM: 420 @ 6,000
      Torque @ RPM: 383 @ 5,000
      Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 16/24/19
      Curb Weight: 4,817 lbs
      Location of Manufacture: Ulsan, Korea
      Base Price: $75,700
      As Tested Price: $76,695 (Includes $995.00 Destination Charge)
      Options: N/A

      View full article

