Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Review: 2020 Lexus UX 200 F-Sport

      When is a crossover, not a crossover?

    Like it or not, crossovers are becoming the de facto choice for many buyers and automakers are responding. There is now a wide variety of crossovers available: From large three-row models to small, compact vehicles perfect for urban environments. The latter is what we’ll be focusing on this review with the latest entrant into subcompact luxury crossover class, the 2020 Lexus UX 200 F-Sport. It’s a late arrival to the class, but as I found out with the Volvo XC40 last year, that isn’t a bad thing. So how does the most affordable Lexus model stack up to the competition?

    Crossover or Hatchback on Stilts?

    It feels odd to think of the UX being more of a hatchback with a taller ride height than a crossover, but allow me to make my case. To start, the overall shape reminds me more of the Toyota Corolla Hatchback than the NX and RX crossovers. The roofline is a perfect example as the shape is similar to Corolla than any Lexus crossover. Second is when you get inside the UX. You may think that you step up to get inside, but it’s the opposite. The lower position might cause you to think that you lose out on the visibility gain with a higher ride height, but that isn’t the case as you have excellent visibility around most of the vehicle. The rear is difficult to see out of due to the thick pillar and it is recommended to order the optional backup camera.

    The UX 200 does make its presence known to everyone due to some bold design choices. Upfront lies the latest iteration of Lexus’ spindle grille along with some deep cuts in the bumper to give the model an aggressive attitude. The side profile features unique sculpting on the doors and the roof steeply raked towards the back. A vibrant color palette such as this orange on my tester only adds to the bold ideal.

    A Small, Premium Interior

    Lexus has mostly nailed the UX’s interior appointments with soft-touch materials featuring stitching on the dash, metal-like buttons for the climate control system, and contrasting stitching for the seats. The only part which slightly ruins this luxury feeling is the cheap-feeling door panels. Leatherette upholstery is used on the seats and it feels quite nice when sitting on them. F-Sport models get heavily bolster front seats which may make some larger people uncomfortable. Power adjustments for the front come standard on all UX models and allows both driver and passenger to find a comfortable position.

    The rear seat is quite snug for two people, while three is severely pushing it. Legroom can range from ok to non-existent if a tall person happens to be sitting upfront. Headroom is decent for most people, even with the optional sunroof. Cargo space is about average for the class with 21.7 cubic feet with the rear seats up. A tall lift-over height does make it a pain to load heavy items into the vehicle.

    Infotainment System is Better, But Still Frustrating

    The base infotainment system is a 7-inch screen, while a larger 10.25-inch screen is available as an option. Controlling each screen is Lexus’ Remote Touch system. The touchpad controller is unwieldy because you need to pay attention to the screen while making a selection. Otherwise, you’ll end up selecting a different function or setting than what you had originally aimed for. Lexus has added a touchscreen to the recently refreshed RX for 2020 and I can only hope this appears on other Lexus models down the road.

    One change that will be a welcome relief to Android users is that Lexus has added Android Auto compatibility to the system, bringing Lexus in line with most competitors with offering this and Apple CarPlay.

    Mediocre Performance Except In Fuel Economy

    Under the hood of the UX 200 is a 2.0L inline-four producing 169 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with CVT and front-wheel drive. If you want AWD, then your only option is the UX 250h which pairs the 2.0L with a hybrid system. The 2.0 really struggles at high speeds as evidenced by a 0-60 time of 8.9 seconds. Competitors in the class are at least are a second or two quicker. The engine also has a noticeable drone that appears when you are accelerating hard. But around town, the 2.0 feels quite punchy with excellent get-up and minimal fuss.

    Where the UX does well is in fuel economy. EPA figures are 29 City/37 Highway/33 Combined for the UX 200. My average for the week landed around 31 on a 60/40 mix of highway and city driving.

    I’m wondering if the UX could fit the 2.5L four-cylinder from the Toyota Camry. It would improve overall performance with a slight hit to fuel economy.

    Surprising Handling Characteristics

    Going for the F-Sport version like my test vehicle will net you a revised suspension setup. Going around bends, the UX shows little body roll and quick reactions. The only item that falters is the steering which feels very rubbery and doesn’t encourage enthusiastic driving. For normal driving duties, the UX’s ride quality is on the complaint side with a few bumps making their way inside. I do wish Lexus had done more to keep tire noise from coming inside, especially at highway speeds

    The Price Is Right

    With a starting price tag of $32,300 for the base UX 200, this makes it the most affordable model in the class. It also happens to be very good value as it comes with the Lexus Safety System+ 2.0 as standard. This suite of active safety features includes forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. The UX 200 F-Sport seen here comes with an as-tested price of $41,285 and that’s with the optional navigation system, windshield deicer, heads-up display, and power tailgate. To get something similar on the competition, you’ll need to spend a few extra thousand dollars.

    The 2020 UX 200 makes a very compelling case for itself in the subcompact luxury crossover class. This is due in part to its low price and a long list of standard equipment. A competent handling package in the F-Sport and decent fuel economy figures help bolster the model further. But there are areas Lexus needs to address, primarily the engine and infotainment system. The good news is that Lexus has the necessary solutions to both these issues in the form of the infotainment system from the RX and borrowing the 2.5L four-cylinder from the Camry. It would move the UX from being somewhere in the competent class to one that can compete for class honors.

    Disclaimer: Lexus Provided the UX 200, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas

    Year: 2020
    Make: Lexus
    Model: UX
    Trim: 200 F-Sport
    Engine: 2.0L 16-Valve DOHC VVT-i Four-Cylinder
    Driveline: CVT, Front-Wheel Drive
    Horsepower @ RPM: 169 @ 6,600
    Torque @ RPM: 151 @ 4,800
    Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 29/37/33
    Curb Weight: 3,307 lbs
    Location of Manufacture: Miyawaka, Fukuoka, Japan
    Base Price: $40,260
    As Tested Price: $41,285 (Includes $1,025.00 Destination Charge)

    Options:
    Navigation System with 10.3-in Color Multimedia Display - $2,200.00
    F-Sport Premium Package - $975.00
    Power Rear Door w/Kick Sensor - $600.00
    Premium Paint - $595.00
    Parking Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert w/Braking - $565.00
    Blind Spot Monitor - $500.00
    Head Up Display (HUD) - $500.00
    Heated F Sport Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shifters - $150.00
    Windshield Deicer - $100.00
    Wireless Charger - $75.00

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    dfelt

    Great write up. Thank you @William Maley I also find this very much a weird body style that is more hatchback than CUV tradition.

    If one did not want an Asian CUV, which would you best compare this to from America and German?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    I suppose the competition would include the XT4, Corsair, Evoque, e-pace, GLA, Q3, X1/X2, XC40...crowded segment.

    Edited by Robert Hall

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    32 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Great write up. Thank you @William Maley I also find this very much a weird body style that is more hatchback than CUV tradition.

    If one did not want an Asian CUV, which would you best compare this to from America and German?

    Possibly the BMW X2 is the closest competitor since it shares that coupe-like shape of the UX. Upside is more powerful engines and better driving dynamics from what I read. Downsides are its slightly questionable looks and how expensive it can get.

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    "OMG, the cladding!"

    'looks terrible, doesn't it?!

    I still cannot understand a luxury branded "SUV" with less than 170hp and a measly 150 torques exists. 

    • Upvote 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Don’t forget “$42K base for a FWD / CVT generic appliance crossover?!?”

    Edited by balthazar
    • Haha 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    3 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Don’t forget “$42K base for a FWD / CVT generic appliance crossover?!?”

    He mentions its 32k base price. $32,300 per their website. 

    You can actually get the AWD, hybrid, top trim package, "Luxury", for under 40k. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    That’s not the F-spurt, which IS a $42K 169 HP FWD CVT appliance. Non-Spurt must be even more dreadful.

    Non-Sport is the Mall spec I guess..

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    It has plastic body cladding, that means it can go off road.  

    Less horsepower in this than a 1998 Pontiac Montana minivan, which was also a proven off roader.

    • Haha 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    8 grand for cladding??

    Yes and $2k extra for TRD Pro stickers.  

    I actually think this vehicle is one of the biggest rip offs on the market right now.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    7 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Yes and $2k extra for TRD Pro stickers.  

    I actually think this vehicle is one of the biggest rip offs on the market right now.

    Chevrolet Bolt is probably faster too than this auto. :P 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu
    41 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Chevrolet Bolt is probably faster too than this auto. :P 

    Right up to the moment it needs recharged

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    1 hour ago, ocnblu said:

    Right up to the moment it needs recharged

    Just like right up to the point you have to refill the empty tank!

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    One question: Why would anybody buy the UX200 when the XT4 is most certainly a better value if not a better CUV?  Why pay the Lexus tax?

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    14 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    One question: Why would anybody buy the UX200 when the XT4 is most certainly a better value if not a better CUV?  Why pay the Lexus tax?

    X1, X2, GLA, GLB, Q3 are all better than this thing.  There are 5 better options right there.  Really the XT4 would be an NX competitor.  But Cadillac could easily put out an XT3 at $33k and easily undercut the UX.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar
    31 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    One question: Why would anybody buy the UX200 when the XT4 is most certainly a better value if not a better CUV?  Why pay the Lexus tax?

    XT4 is definitely a better SUV : 9-spd transmission and 70 more HP!

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Neither the UX or NX compete very well against the XT4 :

    UX : 177",  $32.3K,  169 HP,  CVT
    NX : 182",  $36.8K,  194 HP,  6-spd
    XT4 : 181",  $35.7K,  237 HP,  9-spd

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    That leaves room for an XT3 to compete with UX.   Wouldn't surprise me  Given how GM is adding a lot of new CUVs, it wouldn't surprise me if Cadillac doesn't get it's own version of the Encore GX.  Cadillac only has 3 CUVs, compared to Chevy with 6, Buick w/ 4, and GMC with 2...

    Edited by Robert Hall

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Cadillac has a popular, well-executed 181" XT4, why on Earth would they spend a billion dollars to bring out one that's 3-4 inches shorter??
    Duplicity run amok.

    Lexus should've put all their development dollars into 1 CUV then maybe they could've given it a competitive powertrain. Or combine the 2 in the next re-do and call it the NUX.

    Unless you just can't get ENOUGH of 169 HP CVT FWD generic/ugly appliances...

    Edited by balthazar

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Features A Solar Roof: Comments
      By William Maley
      The next step in Hyundai's Sonata offensive launched today at the Chicago Auto Show. The 2020 Sonata Hybrid features a 2.0L four-cylinder paired with an electric motor to produce a combined 192 horsepower. This is paired with a six-speed automatic which comes with new shift programming to improve the speed and smoothness of gear changes. Hyundai touts the Sonata Hybrid will return 50 City/54 Highway/52 Combined, but that is for the efficiency Blue model. Other models will return 45/51/47 on the EPA cycle.
      One interesting feature for the Sonata Hybrid is an optional solar panel roof that can extend the electric driving range by up to two miles (provided the panel is exposed to sunlight for six hours). The panel can also keep the various batteries around the vehicle charged.
      No word on pricing, but the 2020 Sonata Hybrid goes on sale later this spring.
      Source: Hyundai
      Press Release is on Page 2


      New 2020 Segment-Busting Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Makes North American Debut at Chicago Auto Show
      2020 Sonata Hybrid Highlights
      Best-in-class highway fuel economy on Blue trim level
      Class-leading combined fuel economy on Blue trim level
      EPA estimated 52 mpg combined fuel economy rating and 686 miles of driving range on Blue trim level
      Solar Roof System can increase driving range – think of it as up to 700 “free” miles per year
      Hyundai Digital Key technology (optional)
      The top front-seat leg and headroom in the segment
      Unique eco-friendly design cues improve aerodynamics
      Active Shift Control technology makes shifts 30% faster and smoother
      CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2020 – Today at the Chicago Auto Show, Hyundai introduced its new 2020 Sonata Hybrid, boasting 686 miles of driving range and an EPA estimated 52 mpg combined fuel economy rating on the Blue trim. This is the first time the Sonata Hybrid has been shown in North America. The 2020 Sonata Hybrid is also equipped with the world’s first Active Shift Control (ASC)  technology and a Solar Roof System (SRS), which increase driving range. The new Sonata Hybrid goes on sale this spring and is built in Asan, Korea. 
      Overview
      The 2020 Sonata Hybrid’s exclusive styling has a slippery 0.24 drag coefficient, thanks to a unique cross-hole grille with active air flaps, a rear spoiler and aerodynamic alloy wheels. Hyundai Motor’s Solar Roof System makes its debut on the Sonata Hybrid. This system recharges the hybrid battery while preventing unnecessary battery discharge when the car is off. SRS can increase the driving range by a couple of miles after 6 hours of charging. Engineers also applied Active Shift Control technology to control the electric motor, aligning it with the rotational speeds of the engine and transmission, reducing gear-shifting times by 30%. This synchronization not only improves the Sonata Hybrid’s acceleration and fuel economy but also improves the durability of the transmission by minimizing friction during shifts.
      The Sonata Hybrid is equipped with a Smartstream G2.0 GDi HEV engine and a 6-speed hybrid automatic transmission. The engine’s power output is 150 horsepower and 139 lb.-ft. of torque. The car’s electric motor delivers power output of 39 kW (51 HP) and maximum torque of 151 lb.-ft. of torque. Combined system power output is 192 horsepower and EPA estimated fuel economy numbers are 50 city, 54 highway and 52 combined for the Blue trim.
      Mechanical Specifications
      2020 Sonata
      Hybrid
      2020 Camry
      Hybrid
      2020 Accord Hybrid
      Gasoline Engine
      Size
      2.0L I4 GDI
      2.5L I4 GDI
      2.0L I4 GDI
      HP/Torque (lb.-ft.)
      150 / 139
      176 / 163
      143 / 129
      Electric
      Motor
      kW (HP)
      39 kW
      (51 HP)
      88 kW
      (118 HP)
      135 kW
      (181 HP)
      Voltage
      270V
      259V
      N/A
      Net Horsepower
      192 HP
      208 HP
      212 HP
      Fuel Economy
      (city/hwy./comb.)
      EPA estimates
      50/54/52 – Blue       
      45/51/47 – SEL, Limited
      51/53/52 – LE        
      44/47/46 – SE, XLE
      48/47/48 – Hybrid

       
      Solar Roof System
      Hyundai Sonata Hybrid’s solar-panel roof directly charges the 12-volt and hybrid batteries and outputs 205 watts of electricity. This system has several benefits:
      Mileage increases by about 2 miles per day Helps prevent battery discharge from infotainment or HVAC systems when the car is off Unique design cue Active Shift Control Technology
      ASC technology optimizes transmission efficiency by monitoring gear shifts 500 times per second and precisely adjusting the transmission rotation speed for faster shift times. ASC applies new control logic software to the Hybrid Control Unit (HCU), which aligns the electric motor with the rotational speeds of the engine and transmission to reduce gear shifts by 30%. The technology also delivers smoother gear changes and quicker shift times.
      “The development of the world’s first ASC technology is a remarkable innovation that incorporates precise motor control to an automatic transmission,” said KyoungJoon Chang, Vice President and Head of Powertrain Control System Group of Hyundai Motor Group. “It will not only save fuel but also provide a more fun driving experience for our customers.”
      Independently Developed Control Logic Software Applied to the Electric Motor
      Conventional hybrid vehicles do not have torque converters to improve fuel economy because torque converters lose energy while transferring power to the drive wheels. Although fuel efficient, such a system also requires longer shift times to ensure smoother gear changes.
      ASC technology allows the hybrid’s electric motor to also take control of gear shifts by applying new software logic to the Hybrid Control Unit (HCU) to mitigate issues with slower shift time. The HCU monitors the rotational speed of transmission with a sensor installed inside the electric motor at 500 times per second to synchronize the rotational speed with that of the gasoline engine.
      The synchronization reduces shift time by 30% from 500 ms to 350 ms. This improves not only the hybrid vehicles’ acceleration performance and fuel economy but also the durability of the transmission, by minimizing friction during gear shifts.
      Aerodynamics
      The Sonata Hybrid slips through air with 0.24 drag coefficient. The low drag coefficient is accomplished by managing airflow over and under the body. Up front, the Sonata Hybrid has active air flaps behind the grille, which close when less engine cooling is needed. A redesigned rear spoiler further improves airflow. To reduce drag under the body Hyundai engineers added several elements:
      Bumper lip Front- and rear-wheel deflectors Undercovers in the front and back of the engine bay Center floor undercover Rear undercover Digital Key
      Continuing to promote the latest advances in technology, the new Sonata Hybrid offers an optional smartphone-based Hyundai Digital Key. Digital Key uses a dedicated mobile app, Near Field Communication (NFC), and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to allow a new Sonata to be unlocked, started and driven without a physical key, via a smartphone. Sonata’s Digital Key also allows secure sharing of virtual keys with family and friends.  
      Sonata owners can tailor the different vehicle functions available to each shared virtual key, and can make the key available for only a defined amount of time. The vehicle owner can preset the duration of vehicle use or limit the use to only certain features when loaning the vehicle, and can also revoke keys remotely. For additional convenience, such as using a valet service or visiting a Hyundai dealer, Hyundai Digital Key also works with an NFC card, which will be provided with each vehicle. Each Sonata still comes with traditional keys. Hyundai Digital Key is compatible only with phones using the Android operating system. 
      Hyundai Digital Key utilizes NFC technology, which exhibits a high level of security. The NFC wireless data communication takes place only when the device and the reader are placed several centimeters apart.
      Optimized Hybrid Battery Placement
      By optimizing the placement of the high-voltage hybrid battery, Hyundai engineers were able to increase trunk capacity by 2.5 cubic feet, compared with the 2019 Sonata Hybrid. This placement also helps create best-in-class front headroom and legroom.
      Convenience Technology
      The 2020 Sonata Hybrid features a number of advanced comfort and convenience features including an electric parking brake, Hands-free Smart Trunk, Qi high-speed wireless smartphone charging pad with cooling fan, standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®, Text-to-Speech via Bluetooth®, heated and ventilated front seats and split-folding rear seats.   
      The top-of-the-line audio and navigation display is a wide, high-definition, customizable, 10.25-inch touchscreen monitor with split screens and natural language, and cloud-based speech recognition powered by Blue Link, while the cluster supervision display is a full 12.3 inches. The navigation system includes a bird’s-eye view in navigation maps, and drivers get HD Radio traffic flow and incident data without ever paying for a subscription. Dual Bluetooth support is also available, so two devices can be paired at the same time—one for phone calls and one for streaming audio. The navigation system also comes with three years of Blue Link Multimedia/Map updates. Hyundai’s eight-inch display audio user interface, equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, is standard on the 2020 Sonata Hybrid. An optional Bose® audio system also delivers an exceptional experience to customers.
      SmartSense Safety Technologies
      Sonata features Hyundai’s latest SmartSense advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). A series of sensors and systems, often restricted to luxury cars, combine to potentially warn the driver and may take action in the event of a safety incident. Meanwhile, other ADAS systems can help the driver perform certain tasks using the car’s 3 radar sensors, 12 ultrasonic sensors and 5 cameras. These features include:
      Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (standard) Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (standard) Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (standard) Lane Keeping Assist (standard) Advanced Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (standard) Highway Driving Assist (optional)
      View full article
    • William Maley
      2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Features A Solar Roof
      By William Maley
      The next step in Hyundai's Sonata offensive launched today at the Chicago Auto Show. The 2020 Sonata Hybrid features a 2.0L four-cylinder paired with an electric motor to produce a combined 192 horsepower. This is paired with a six-speed automatic which comes with new shift programming to improve the speed and smoothness of gear changes. Hyundai touts the Sonata Hybrid will return 50 City/54 Highway/52 Combined, but that is for the efficiency Blue model. Other models will return 45/51/47 on the EPA cycle.
      One interesting feature for the Sonata Hybrid is an optional solar panel roof that can extend the electric driving range by up to two miles (provided the panel is exposed to sunlight for six hours). The panel can also keep the various batteries around the vehicle charged.
      No word on pricing, but the 2020 Sonata Hybrid goes on sale later this spring.
      Source: Hyundai
      Press Release is on Page 2


      New 2020 Segment-Busting Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Makes North American Debut at Chicago Auto Show
      2020 Sonata Hybrid Highlights
      Best-in-class highway fuel economy on Blue trim level
      Class-leading combined fuel economy on Blue trim level
      EPA estimated 52 mpg combined fuel economy rating and 686 miles of driving range on Blue trim level
      Solar Roof System can increase driving range – think of it as up to 700 “free” miles per year
      Hyundai Digital Key technology (optional)
      The top front-seat leg and headroom in the segment
      Unique eco-friendly design cues improve aerodynamics
      Active Shift Control technology makes shifts 30% faster and smoother
      CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2020 – Today at the Chicago Auto Show, Hyundai introduced its new 2020 Sonata Hybrid, boasting 686 miles of driving range and an EPA estimated 52 mpg combined fuel economy rating on the Blue trim. This is the first time the Sonata Hybrid has been shown in North America. The 2020 Sonata Hybrid is also equipped with the world’s first Active Shift Control (ASC)  technology and a Solar Roof System (SRS), which increase driving range. The new Sonata Hybrid goes on sale this spring and is built in Asan, Korea. 
      Overview
      The 2020 Sonata Hybrid’s exclusive styling has a slippery 0.24 drag coefficient, thanks to a unique cross-hole grille with active air flaps, a rear spoiler and aerodynamic alloy wheels. Hyundai Motor’s Solar Roof System makes its debut on the Sonata Hybrid. This system recharges the hybrid battery while preventing unnecessary battery discharge when the car is off. SRS can increase the driving range by a couple of miles after 6 hours of charging. Engineers also applied Active Shift Control technology to control the electric motor, aligning it with the rotational speeds of the engine and transmission, reducing gear-shifting times by 30%. This synchronization not only improves the Sonata Hybrid’s acceleration and fuel economy but also improves the durability of the transmission by minimizing friction during shifts.
      The Sonata Hybrid is equipped with a Smartstream G2.0 GDi HEV engine and a 6-speed hybrid automatic transmission. The engine’s power output is 150 horsepower and 139 lb.-ft. of torque. The car’s electric motor delivers power output of 39 kW (51 HP) and maximum torque of 151 lb.-ft. of torque. Combined system power output is 192 horsepower and EPA estimated fuel economy numbers are 50 city, 54 highway and 52 combined for the Blue trim.
      Mechanical Specifications
      2020 Sonata
      Hybrid
      2020 Camry
      Hybrid
      2020 Accord Hybrid
      Gasoline Engine
      Size
      2.0L I4 GDI
      2.5L I4 GDI
      2.0L I4 GDI
      HP/Torque (lb.-ft.)
      150 / 139
      176 / 163
      143 / 129
      Electric
      Motor
      kW (HP)
      39 kW
      (51 HP)
      88 kW
      (118 HP)
      135 kW
      (181 HP)
      Voltage
      270V
      259V
      N/A
      Net Horsepower
      192 HP
      208 HP
      212 HP
      Fuel Economy
      (city/hwy./comb.)
      EPA estimates
      50/54/52 – Blue       
      45/51/47 – SEL, Limited
      51/53/52 – LE        
      44/47/46 – SE, XLE
      48/47/48 – Hybrid

       
      Solar Roof System
      Hyundai Sonata Hybrid’s solar-panel roof directly charges the 12-volt and hybrid batteries and outputs 205 watts of electricity. This system has several benefits:
      Mileage increases by about 2 miles per day Helps prevent battery discharge from infotainment or HVAC systems when the car is off Unique design cue Active Shift Control Technology
      ASC technology optimizes transmission efficiency by monitoring gear shifts 500 times per second and precisely adjusting the transmission rotation speed for faster shift times. ASC applies new control logic software to the Hybrid Control Unit (HCU), which aligns the electric motor with the rotational speeds of the engine and transmission to reduce gear shifts by 30%. The technology also delivers smoother gear changes and quicker shift times.
      “The development of the world’s first ASC technology is a remarkable innovation that incorporates precise motor control to an automatic transmission,” said KyoungJoon Chang, Vice President and Head of Powertrain Control System Group of Hyundai Motor Group. “It will not only save fuel but also provide a more fun driving experience for our customers.”
      Independently Developed Control Logic Software Applied to the Electric Motor
      Conventional hybrid vehicles do not have torque converters to improve fuel economy because torque converters lose energy while transferring power to the drive wheels. Although fuel efficient, such a system also requires longer shift times to ensure smoother gear changes.
      ASC technology allows the hybrid’s electric motor to also take control of gear shifts by applying new software logic to the Hybrid Control Unit (HCU) to mitigate issues with slower shift time. The HCU monitors the rotational speed of transmission with a sensor installed inside the electric motor at 500 times per second to synchronize the rotational speed with that of the gasoline engine.
      The synchronization reduces shift time by 30% from 500 ms to 350 ms. This improves not only the hybrid vehicles’ acceleration performance and fuel economy but also the durability of the transmission, by minimizing friction during gear shifts.
      Aerodynamics
      The Sonata Hybrid slips through air with 0.24 drag coefficient. The low drag coefficient is accomplished by managing airflow over and under the body. Up front, the Sonata Hybrid has active air flaps behind the grille, which close when less engine cooling is needed. A redesigned rear spoiler further improves airflow. To reduce drag under the body Hyundai engineers added several elements:
      Bumper lip Front- and rear-wheel deflectors Undercovers in the front and back of the engine bay Center floor undercover Rear undercover Digital Key
      Continuing to promote the latest advances in technology, the new Sonata Hybrid offers an optional smartphone-based Hyundai Digital Key. Digital Key uses a dedicated mobile app, Near Field Communication (NFC), and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to allow a new Sonata to be unlocked, started and driven without a physical key, via a smartphone. Sonata’s Digital Key also allows secure sharing of virtual keys with family and friends.  
      Sonata owners can tailor the different vehicle functions available to each shared virtual key, and can make the key available for only a defined amount of time. The vehicle owner can preset the duration of vehicle use or limit the use to only certain features when loaning the vehicle, and can also revoke keys remotely. For additional convenience, such as using a valet service or visiting a Hyundai dealer, Hyundai Digital Key also works with an NFC card, which will be provided with each vehicle. Each Sonata still comes with traditional keys. Hyundai Digital Key is compatible only with phones using the Android operating system. 
      Hyundai Digital Key utilizes NFC technology, which exhibits a high level of security. The NFC wireless data communication takes place only when the device and the reader are placed several centimeters apart.
      Optimized Hybrid Battery Placement
      By optimizing the placement of the high-voltage hybrid battery, Hyundai engineers were able to increase trunk capacity by 2.5 cubic feet, compared with the 2019 Sonata Hybrid. This placement also helps create best-in-class front headroom and legroom.
      Convenience Technology
      The 2020 Sonata Hybrid features a number of advanced comfort and convenience features including an electric parking brake, Hands-free Smart Trunk, Qi high-speed wireless smartphone charging pad with cooling fan, standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®, Text-to-Speech via Bluetooth®, heated and ventilated front seats and split-folding rear seats.   
      The top-of-the-line audio and navigation display is a wide, high-definition, customizable, 10.25-inch touchscreen monitor with split screens and natural language, and cloud-based speech recognition powered by Blue Link, while the cluster supervision display is a full 12.3 inches. The navigation system includes a bird’s-eye view in navigation maps, and drivers get HD Radio traffic flow and incident data without ever paying for a subscription. Dual Bluetooth support is also available, so two devices can be paired at the same time—one for phone calls and one for streaming audio. The navigation system also comes with three years of Blue Link Multimedia/Map updates. Hyundai’s eight-inch display audio user interface, equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, is standard on the 2020 Sonata Hybrid. An optional Bose® audio system also delivers an exceptional experience to customers.
      SmartSense Safety Technologies
      Sonata features Hyundai’s latest SmartSense advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). A series of sensors and systems, often restricted to luxury cars, combine to potentially warn the driver and may take action in the event of a safety incident. Meanwhile, other ADAS systems can help the driver perform certain tasks using the car’s 3 radar sensors, 12 ultrasonic sensors and 5 cameras. These features include:
      Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (standard) Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (standard) Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (standard) Lane Keeping Assist (standard) Advanced Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (standard) Highway Driving Assist (optional)
    • William Maley
      Ask Me Anything: 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum
      By William Maley
      Today saw the Lexus UX 200 F-Sport being swapped for this 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum. This base model comes very well equipped with a LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, 10-way power seats12.3-inch display for the instrument cluster, and a 9-inch infotainment system. But this particular vehicle is loaded with over $9,000 in options including metallic paint, 19-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, Harman/Kardon audio system, and power trunk lid. This brings the price to $46,240 with destination - base being $36,050.
      Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder with 250 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
      I'll be updating this piece later in the day with some first drive impressions and I only briefly drove it around my work's parking lot to grab some pictures. In the meantime, start dropping off your questions.
      UPDATE: As promised (albeit slightly late), some more first impressions of the S60.
      The T5 engine is a surprisingly punchy engine, providing rapid power when driving on the freeway or exiting a turn. But the downside is noticeable turbo lag when leaving a stop - something I noted in my XC40 review. Volvo Sensus and my iPhone 7 Plus aren't seeming getting along at the moment. When I first plugged my phone in, the system recognized it and brought up the button to launch Apple CarPlay. But I couldn't bring up the CarPlay interface as the button did nothing. I had to unplug and plug the phone back in before it worked. One more issue concerning CarPlay. Some apps only bring up a blank screen when first opened. I would close them and relaunch to bring them to back to regular status. I can't explain whether this is due to me still running an older version of the OS or something with the car. To answer @regfootball comment on the space, this feels slightly larger than the outgoing S60. In the back, I have slightly more legroom than the previous models I have driven. Headroom is still tight, partly due to the optional panoramic sunroof. Volvo still hasn't solved getting in and out of the back as it still feels like a tight squeeze, even though the rear doors do have a wider opening.


      View full article
    • William Maley
      Ask Me Anything: 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum
      By William Maley
      Today saw the Lexus UX 200 F-Sport being swapped for this 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum. This base model comes very well equipped with a LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, 10-way power seats12.3-inch display for the instrument cluster, and a 9-inch infotainment system. But this particular vehicle is loaded with over $9,000 in options including metallic paint, 19-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, Harman/Kardon audio system, and power trunk lid. This brings the price to $46,240 with destination - base being $36,050.
      Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder with 250 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
      I'll be updating this piece later in the day with some first drive impressions and I only briefly drove it around my work's parking lot to grab some pictures. In the meantime, start dropping off your questions.
      UPDATE: As promised (albeit slightly late), some more first impressions of the S60.
      The T5 engine is a surprisingly punchy engine, providing rapid power when driving on the freeway or exiting a turn. But the downside is noticeable turbo lag when leaving a stop - something I noted in my XC40 review. Volvo Sensus and my iPhone 7 Plus aren't seeming getting along at the moment. When I first plugged my phone in, the system recognized it and brought up the button to launch Apple CarPlay. But I couldn't bring up the CarPlay interface as the button did nothing. I had to unplug and plug the phone back in before it worked. One more issue concerning CarPlay. Some apps only bring up a blank screen when first opened. I would close them and relaunch to bring them to back to regular status. I can't explain whether this is due to me still running an older version of the OS or something with the car. To answer @regfootball comment on the space, this feels slightly larger than the outgoing S60. In the back, I have slightly more legroom than the previous models I have driven. Headroom is still tight, partly due to the optional panoramic sunroof. Volvo still hasn't solved getting in and out of the back as it still feels like a tight squeeze, even though the rear doors do have a wider opening.

    • William Maley
      Ask Me Anything: 2020 Lexus UX 200 F-Sport
      By William Maley
      This week marks my first review vehicle for 2020 - the Lexus UX 200 F-Sport. This one comes equipped with such items as F-Sport exterior package, 18-inch wheels, Lexus Enform with Apple CarPlay  compatibility;  Wi-Fi connectivity, and a 10-way power driver's seat. Options on this vehicle include blind spot monitoring, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, heads-up display, navigation, and a windhield de-icer - the last one being quite important as we had an ice storm roll through last night.
      Power comes from a 2.0L DOHC four-cylinder with 169 horsepower. This is likely the same engine I had in my 2019 Toyota Corolla SE hatchback I reviewed last month. This is paired with a CVT and front-wheel drive. Disappointingly, Lexus isn't offering all-wheel drive on the UX 200. To get that, you need to climb up the UX 250h. 
      For the day and a half I had the UX, I found to be quite nippy around town. Though on the freeway, the engine becomes quite buzzy and you do need to step on it to get some forward momentum. It is also surprising how maneuverable the vehicle is. I was able to snatch a narrow parking space at a popular restaurant with no issue.
      The price-tag on this tester is $42,285 with destination. This surprised me considering how much stuff this vehicle is equipped with.
      So while I put some more miles on and grab some photos, drop off any questions you have for Lexus' smallest crossover.


      View full article

  • Posts

    • surreal1272
      Review: 2020 Lexus UX 200 F-Sport

      By surreal1272 · Posted

      I appears I had the UX and the NX crossed up. It’s the equally hideous NX thats the RAV4 twin. So the CT4 will sell a tick less than the A Class did in 2019 (which only sold just over 17K units). Nice to know Cadillac won’t be the only ones struggling to move certain sedans. 
    • surreal1272
      Review: 2020 Lexus UX 200 F-Sport

      By surreal1272 · Posted

      Yeah it just sucks when you have the convenience of refilling your car at home while you sleep and not have to deal tweeters and crackheads while you spend five minutes pumping that flammable liquid.
    • smk4565
      Review: 2020 Lexus UX 200 F-Sport

      By smk4565 · Posted

      But an XT3 would be more luxurious than a Buick and have Super Cruise.     If it is about R&D dollars and they want to spend the money on EV’s then I can see that as a better use of resources.  A small EV Cadillac would make more sense, especially from a weight and packaging standpoint. As for the UX, if it was a hybrid at this price point it wouldn’t be as much of a rip off and Lexus buyers would be able to brag about driving a hybrid even if the car sucks, it still gives them a reason to buy.
    • oldshurst442
      Review: 2020 Lexus UX 200 F-Sport

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      Sure... But..as @riviera74 and @dfelt have stated.  And like you also have made a comparison with Mercedes Benz and the GLA... Cadillac, should NOT enter Buick and Chevrolet air space.  The Yukon Denali enters Cadillac airspace and THAT is OK for Buick. Buick NEEDS cars in the upper echelon that touch Cadillac prestige to retain Buick luxury status.  Chevrolet could enter Buick airspace to attract buyers in the Chevy showrooms. Halo cars like the Corvette and high speed Camaros (ZL1s and the like) were always expensive and entered Cadillac airspace. And those cars helped sell the rest of the Chevrolet line-up of Biscaynes and Bel Airs and Chevelles which also made Chevrolet introduce a new niche. The "SS" muscle car trims of their family grocery getters. And those "SS" trims entered Pontiac and Oldsmobile airspace.  And the same thing happened over at Pontiac with their GTO and Trans Am offerings, but Pontiac also had personal luxury coupes to sell. And the same thing over at Oldsmobile and so forth and so forth... Zoom over to 2020.  Same thing. Only that Pontiac and Oldsmobile do not exists anymore.  Cadillac has been cheapened to sell more cars. That would be a 1980s mistake.  The dealership network has to understand that Cadillac at one time, sold cars on the merit of LUXURY, PRESTIGE and QUALITY. By down pricing and selling Cadillac, LUXURY, PRESTIGE and QUALITY also goes DOWN. THAT is the nature marketing. And its done NATURALLY. When cars being sold at the SAME price level and NICHE MARKETS as even your OWN entry level, family haulin' brands, your own pricing DICTATES what MARKET you are gonna be playing in. What airspace you are filling...  You (GM/Cadillac) is DEFINING that space... Mercedes is lucky and unlucky at the same time as M-B for a time now, has to do all that on ONE brand.  Its a curse but a blessing.  A curse because their marketing AND engineering has to be top notch.  A blessing because if their marketing AND engineering is top notch, their luxury cars are the best, and THAT sells their lower end cars. If they sputter on one of the two, then both luxury and entry level go to hell. Cadillac does NOT NEED that headache...  All Cadillac needs to do is just be...CADILLAC. The rest follows ON ITS OWN. Mercedes had to INVENT slogans like: "Engineered like no other" or 'Nothing but the best"  Mercedes had to CONVINCE buyers that that is true. But they also had to deliver on that promise.  Cadillac ONLY has to deliver on the goods.  Cadillac invented only ONE slogan.  "The Standard of the world"  after they won the Dewar award almost 100 years ago. After that, Cadillac ONLY played in Cadillac airspace and "engineered their cars like no other" and were truly "nothing but the best" and the PEOPLE came up with this slogan "Its the Cadillac of..." By occupying high priced Chevrolet airspace, and low to mid-level Buick airspace...do you (CCAP) actually think that the Cadillac version will be at Cadillac levels of prestige, LUXURY and especially QUALITY?   I personally dont think so.... The Cadillac Escalade is NOT at a Chevrolet Tahoe level or Yukon Denali level...but the Yukon Denali is at Escalade levels of luxury, prestige and quality.  But for Cadillac playing in Buick and especially Chevrolet airspace...one gets the OPPOSITE reaction towards Cadillac. Ive said this before.... When a Cadillac ATS is sold SIDE BY SIDE, PRICE FOR PRICE, (more or less) with a Chevrolet Impala, with the Impala getting a more powerful engine than the entry level ATS and the SAME engine with a mid level ATS, with the IMPALA seemingly getting a NICER interior than the CADILLAC ATS...than its no bueno for Cadillac and its image.... But lets not fool ourselves. The Escalade truly is a Cadillac. The Chevrolet Tahoe is no where NEAR the Escalade... BUT...the Tahoe is probably gonna be a MORE luxurious,  better quality vehicle than a possible Cadillac XT3... And THAT leads to PRESTIGE...which shoots Cadillac in the foot by trying to sell vehicles it has NO BUSINESS selling in the first place.  Let Buick handle that niche.  If Cadillac "needs" a small CUV like a XT3, then the XT3 NEEDS to have a PRICE TAG, that BEFITS a CADILLAC which in turns needs to have the ENGINEERING, TECH, LUXURY that BEFITS a Cadillac... Which means it needs to be EXPENSIVE as HELL...to support all that!!! And maybe a small CUV that is expensive as hell might not sell in high numbers enough for Cadillac to invest in...which means Cadillac might cheapen all those qulaities and THAT is no bueno... And if Cadillac wont do that, and if Cadillac might NOT sell enough expensive as hell XT3s, then either way...Cadillac needs to stay the hell out of that market. Mercedes on the other hand...has that luxury to play with.  Produce and sell luxury vehicles and produce and sell entry level stuff. The luxury stuff is celebrated by folk just because and that alone sells the entry level stuff.  GM has Buick.   Different brands, Mercedes and Cadillac. Mercedes and  Cadillac were a force in the luxury market pre 1940s. 2 World Wars forced Mercedes to be what it is today.  Entry level, luxury and trucks. Military and commercial.   GM was that too.  But GM had other brands... GREED and STUPIDITY made Cadillac be what they are today. It works for Mercedes because war and the fight to survive made Mercedes re-invent itself.  GREED and STUPIDITY ultimately made Cadillac fight for survival and the now need to survive...and be more like Mercedes.  Mercedes might have copied Cadillac in the 1960s and 1970s to regain their place in the luxury world, Cadillac did not need to sell more lower priced cars like Mercedes did... and THAT is what is STILL killing Cadillac.  That DUMB ideology that Cadillac needs to be in EVERY garage in all facets of North American life. It does NOT. Cadillac only needs to sell to the stupidly, filthy rich!!! Great rant? Stupid rant? Give me a break. Im still sick (but getting better)  and I havent talk cars for a while...    
    • ccap41
      Review: 2020 Lexus UX 200 F-Sport

      By ccap41 · Posted

      But, there's just a styling difference between an Escalade and a Denali. You're paying a premium for the badge the same way one would for a GLA.  The one distinctive thing you get in an Escalade over the Denali is SuperCruise. 

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. addictionteethwhitening
      addictionteethwhitening
      (30 years old)
    2. LeatherExotica
      LeatherExotica
      (33 years old)
    3. monatabsum99
      monatabsum99
      (31 years old)
    4. Nita Cruz
      Nita Cruz
      (47 years old)
    5. TurboRush
      TurboRush
      (36 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...