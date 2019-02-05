Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Chicago 2019: Chevrolet Provides More Details On 2020 Silverado HD

      Finally, we have details on the new V8 gas engine

    Chevrolet didn't want to have Ford hogging the spotlight today in terms of heavy-duty pickups, so they spilled some more details on the upcoming Silverado HD at an event in Flint, MI.

    Let's start with some big numbers. Chevrolet is claiming all dually Silverado HDs are capable of towing over 30,000 pounds, with max being 35,500 pounds for a regular cab, 2WD model with the 6.6L Duramax Turbodiesel V8. This bests the Ram Heavy Duty's max towing of 35,100 pounds. Max payload sits at 7,466 pounds. To handle all of this weight, Chevrolet has beefed up the frame, axles, prop shafts, and improved cooling.

    In terms of the engines, Chevrolet is finally talking about the new gas engine they have been teasing for some time. It a 6.6L V8 producing 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque - up 41 and 84 when compared to the current 6.0L V8. This is paired up with a six-speed automatic. Optional is the 6.6L Duramax Turbodiesel V8 with 445 horsepower and 910 pound-feet of torque, teamed with a ten-speed automatic.

    Like the recently announced GMC Sierra HD, the Silverado HD will get the ProGrade Trailering system featuring 15 camera views, including a transparent trailer view that can see through a trailer while towing.

    Chevrolet will be rolling out the Silverado HD later this summer.

    Gallery: 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD

    Source: Autoblog , Roadshow

    Edited by William Maley

    dfelt
    20 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    ...and Holy crap that is an impressive towing number!

    I loved your removed post, that was :rofl:

    Agree that these trucks are getting massive. The look is one of the best I have seen for this truck,

    ocnblu

    DAMN fine looking machine, even the WT looks fantastic, so retro-modern.  Really masterful incorporation of mid-60's Chevrolet truck DNA, and those smoooooth sides... WOW!  I love all the trims... except for the High Country, which I find a bit too Mr. Roboto.  The WT, Custom, LT and LTZ though... I am in love here.  A regular cab Custom gas is gonna be soooo sexy!

×