  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Detroit Preview: 2018 BMW X2

    BMW's little new city crossover.

    BMW released the details and pictures of the 2018 BMW X2 back in October, but the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit is where the official world debut will happen. 

    The 2018 BMW X2 (officially named X2 xDrive28i) is a sportier take on the company's existing X1 crossover.  Unlike the X3/X4 and X5/X6 pairs, the X2 does not get a more coupe-like profile, keeping things more upright like a standard crossover.  Ostensibly, this is to keep headroom usable on an already snug vehicle, overall however, the X2 roof is 2.8 inches lower and 3.2 inches shorter than the X1.

    The X2 is powered by an updated version of BMW's 228 horsepower 2.0 liter 4-cylinder. It is capable of 258 lb-ft of torque from 1,450 - 4,500 rpm. Power is routed to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic. No manual transmission is being offered at this time.  The all-wheel drive system runs in front-wheel drive mode most of the time. When slip is detected an electronic clutch engages the rear wheels. 

    Along with the X1, the BMW X2 shares a platform with the BMW 1-series sold only in China and 2-series sold in Europe, and the Mini Countryman and Clubman. 

    The 2018 X2 xDrive28i will arrive in dealerships in spring of 2018.  The official unveil is scheduled for 9:35 am on January 15th at Cobo Center, Detroit.

    Click here to follow all 2018 Detroit Auto Show News.

    Click here to follow BMW News.

     

     


    ccap41

    This is pretty random of myself but lately I've been wanting an X1 xDrive35i and to lower it. It would basically be a hot hatch with 300hp and AWD working on the last great 3 Series chassis, E90. 

    Drew Dowdell
    ccap41 said:

    This is pretty random of myself but lately I've been wanting an X1 xDrive35i and to lower it. It would basically be a hot hatch with 300hp and AWD working on the last great 3 Series chassis, E90. 

    Or you could just save yourself some time and get this lil dune-buggy.

    ccap41

    Yeahhhh.. but it's a tiny CUV which is just odd to me. I either want car-like or at least a little larger CUV. X1's are small. Something even smaller than that is ridiculous. 

    This all came to mind two weeks ago when an X1 passed me on the interstate and I was amazed at how tall it WASN'T. Then I looked them up and it is only 3 inches taller than my Focus hatch. So if I lowered it a bit.. boom, hot hatch! It'd be a tad larger, more power, great chassis.. but they weigh like 3900lbs LOL. 

    Drew Dowdell
    ccap41 said:

    Yeahhhh.. but it's a tiny CUV which is just odd to me. I either want car-like or at least a little larger CUV. X1's are small. Something even smaller than that is ridiculous. 

    This all came to mind two weeks ago when an X1 passed me on the interstate and I was amazed at how tall it WASN'T. Then I looked them up and it is only 3 inches taller than my Focus hatch. So if I lowered it a bit.. boom, hot hatch! It'd be a tad larger, more power, great chassis.. but they weigh like 3900lbs LOL. 

    Wow! That's like AWD V6 Buick Lacrosse heavy!

    A Horse With No Name
    dfelt said:

    Far better than the X1 and I applaud them for not going the Crappy Coupe style. Still very blah to me.

    They got the shape right for a turd, and are not far off on the color.

    ccap41 said:

    This is pretty random of myself but lately I've been wanting an X1 xDrive35i and to lower it. It would basically be a hot hatch with 300hp and AWD working on the last great 3 Series chassis, E90. 

    You can be forgiven for this...

    ccap41

    See, I just don't like the rear overhang on wagons. If they were cut short by just a foot(or even like 8 inches) and they looked more like a "conventional" hatchback, I would love them. Instead, the added length just looks boring and unattractive. 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    smk4565 said:

    I still don't get the point of this car, other than the fact that they have X1 and X3 through X7 and had a hole to fill.  An X1 with a lower roof?  why?

    To match the GLA.  It will sell.. crossovers are hot, everyone is adding more.  

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar
    smk4565
    Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    To match the GLA.  It will sell.. crossovers are hot, everyone is adding more.  

    But they have an X1 to do that.  They need 2 products to compete with the GLA?  Plus the X2 is $5k more than a GLA, what a ripoff that is.

    balthazar
    smk4565 said:

    Plus the X2 is $5k more than a GLA, what a ripoff that is.

    ooooOOOOO NO, YOU DON'T!!

    "MB has to price the GLA $5K cheaper than the X2 BECAUSE THEY KNOW THEY CAN'T GET BMW MONEY FOR THE GLA."

    I mean; to be consistant... :D

    smk4565

    The X1 and GLA are $500 apart in base price and base price with all wheel drive.  Direct competition.  The X2 is the answer to a question no one asked.  This is as bad as the 4-Series 4 door coupe which was just a 3-Series sedan with a 1 inch wider track.  No wonder Mercedes beats them all the time.

