Detroit Preview: 2018 BMW X2

BMW released the details and pictures of the 2018 BMW X2 back in October, but the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit is where the official world debut will happen.

The 2018 BMW X2 (officially named X2 xDrive28i) is a sportier take on the company's existing X1 crossover. Unlike the X3/X4 and X5/X6 pairs, the X2 does not get a more coupe-like profile, keeping things more upright like a standard crossover. Ostensibly, this is to keep headroom usable on an already snug vehicle, overall however, the X2 roof is 2.8 inches lower and 3.2 inches shorter than the X1.

The X2 is powered by an updated version of BMW's 228 horsepower 2.0 liter 4-cylinder. It is capable of 258 lb-ft of torque from 1,450 - 4,500 rpm. Power is routed to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic. No manual transmission is being offered at this time. The all-wheel drive system runs in front-wheel drive mode most of the time. When slip is detected an electronic clutch engages the rear wheels.

Along with the X1, the BMW X2 shares a platform with the BMW 1-series sold only in China and 2-series sold in Europe, and the Mini Countryman and Clubman.

The 2018 X2 xDrive28i will arrive in dealerships in spring of 2018. The official unveil is scheduled for 9:35 am on January 15th at Cobo Center, Detroit.

