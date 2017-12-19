Hyundai's big showing for the Detroit Auto Show next month will be the redesigned 2019 Veloster. Thanks to a spy photographer, we have gotten our first look at it without the camo.

The pictures were captured during a shoot for a commercial or a video that might be shown during the unveiling. Despite the blurriness of the pictures, we can make out a number of details. For one, this looks to be the high-performance 'Turbo' model due to large, round, center exhaust tips and faux diffuser. The front end features a smaller mesh grille and aggressive bumper with deep cuts. One report says the roofline is lowered, though we can't really see that in the pictures.

We're expecting the turbocharged 1.6L four-cylinder from the Elantra Sport and Elantra GT Sport to be on offer, along with another engine. A hotter N version is in the works as well, but we're expecting that to debut at a later time.

Source: Autoblog, AutoGuide