2018 Ford Fiesta ST, Now With Three-Cylinder Power!

Ford has ripped off the sheet of the next-generation Fiesta ST that will make its official debut next month at the Geneva Motor Show.

The big news is what lies under the ST's hood. A new 1.5L EcoBoost three-cylinder produces 197 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque. This is a noticeable increase from the current Fiesta ST sold in Europe as it only produces 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque from a 1.6L EcoBoost four. Paired with a six-speed manual, the Fiesta ST hits 60 mph in 6.7 seconds - 0.2 seconds faster than the outgoing model.

The new three-cylinder also comes with cylinder-deactivation. Under light loads, the engine can run on just two-cylinders to save fuel.

Another big change is the introduction of three driving modes - Normal, Sport, and Track. The modes alters the response of the engine and throttle; steering, stability control, and exhaust sound. (Yes, the new Fiesta ST comes with a sound enhancement system). Torque vectoring is standard and will help reduce understeer when entering a corner.

The European market will get the choice of three and five-door body styles of the ST. It is quite the looker up front with the new mesh grille and reshaped headlights. The same cannot be said for the back which looks a bit boring. Inside, there are a set of Recaro seats to hold you and a passenger in during enthusiastic driving. Other items of note include a flat-bottom steering wheel and a 8-inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3.

Ford says the Fiesta ST will go on sale in Europe early next year. There's no word on if and when the Fiesta ST (or for that matter the Fiesta itself) will come to the U.S.

Source: Ford

Next-Gen Ford Fiesta ST Debuts 200PS, Three-Cylinder, 1.5-Litre EcoBoost Engine and Drive Modes

Ford Performance reveals next generation Ford Fiesta ST powered by an all-new 200PS, three-cylinder, 1.5‑litre EcoBoost engine at the Geneva Motor Show First three-cylinder Ford Performance model also features Drive Modes that adjust engine, steering, stability controls and even exhaust sound for optimised driving fun Electronic Sound Enhancement and active exhaust valve amplify sporty sound of three-cylinder engine that also features cylinder deactivation for further reduced CO2* Enhanced range of personalisation options and technology includes newstyling packs, SYNC 3 connectivity with eight-inch touchscreen and B&O Play high-end audio BRENTWOOD, UK, Feb. 24, 2017 – Ford Performance today announced the next generation Ford Fiesta ST, powered by an all-new three-cylinder, 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine.

Shown for the first time ahead of its global public debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month, the next‑generation Fiesta ST will deliver 200PS, 290Nm of torque and anticipated 0‑62mph acceleration in 6.7sec.

The third generation of Fiesta ST will be the first ever Ford Performance model powered by a three-cylinder engine, and the first Fiesta ST to feature selectable Drive Modes – enabling engine, steering and stability controls to be configured to Normal, Sport and Track settings for an optimised fun-to-drive experience in conditions from motorways to track days.

Drive Modes will also adjust Fiesta ST’s Electronic Sound Enhancement (ESE) technology and active exhaust noise control valve to deliver an even more satisfying driving experience. The technologies amplify the naturally sporty sound of the new 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine that also features Ford’s industry-first cylinder deactivation system for a three-cylinder engine, for further reduced CO2 emissions of an anticipated 114g/km.*

Available from launch in early 2018 in both three-door and five-door bodystyles, the next generation Fiesta ST will be offered with a greater variety of interior trim and personalisation options than ever before, with bold and distinctive exterior styling that includes a unique race-car-inspired mesh grille and exclusive 18in alloy wheels.

“Our next generation Fiesta ST is true to the philosophy of delivering cutting-edge technology to enhance every facet of the responsive Ford Performance chassis and powertrain,” said Joe Bakaj, vice president, Product Development, Ford of Europe. “With selectable Drive Modes and an all-new EcoBoost engine delivering an unprecedented combination of performance and fuel-efficiency, the new model will deliver the most versatile, fun, engaging and rewarding Fiesta ST driving experience yet.”

All-new 1-5-litre EcoBoost engine

Part of Ford’s EcoBoost range of petrol engines that also includes the multi-award-winning 1.0‑litre EcoBoost, the all-new 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine uses technology including turbocharging, high-pressure fuel injection and Twin-independent Variable Cam Timing to deliver optimised performance and fuel efficiency.

The engine’s three-cylinder architecture delivers naturally high torque at low rpm. Performance is further boosted by a new turbocharger that uses an optimised turbine design to build boost pressure faster and minimise lag for a more responsive and fun driving experience.

A new combination of port fuel injection and direct fuel injection technology helps deliver high power and responsiveness alongside reduced CO2 emissions,* with a particular increase in fuel efficiency under light engine loads.

Ford’s new cylinder deactivation technology – first announced for the 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine and a world first for a three-cylinder engine – will further improve fuel efficiency for Fiesta ST customers without affecting performance by automatically stopping fuel delivery and valve operation for one of the engine’s cylinders in conditions where full capacity is not needed, such as when coasting or cruising with light demand on the engine. The technology can disengage or re-engage one cylinder in 14 milliseconds – 20 times faster than the blink of an eye – to seamlessly deliver full performance on demand.

The all-aluminium engine also features an integrated exhaust manifold thatimproves efficiency by helping the engine reach optimal temperatures faster, and delivers torque more rapidly by minimising the distance exhaust gasses travel between cylinders and turbocharger. Gas particulate filter technology that reduces soot emissions will also feature.

New Drive Modes

Selectable Drive Modes add even more versatility for the next generation Fiesta ST, enabling drivers to optimise the driving experience to suit scenarios from school run to the race track:

In Normal mode, engine mapping, traction control, electronic stability control (ESC), ESE, exhaust sound and electronic power assisted steering (EPAS) are configured to deliver natural responsiveness and a connected feel In Sport mode, engine mapping and throttle pedal response are sharpened, and EPAS settings adjusted to deliver more feedback and finer control for fast road driving. The active noise control valve opens and ESE is adjusted to intensify the sporty exhaust note and engine noise within the cabin In Track mode, all vehicle dynamics features are tuned for the fastest possible lap times, traction control is disabled and ESC interventions are set to wide-slip mode for hard circuit driving The agile and responsive Ford Performance-tuned chassis will be supported by enhanced Torque Vectoring Control technology that improves road holding and reduces understeer by applying brake force to the inside front wheel when cornering. Three-mode ESC will enable drivers to choose between full system intervention; wide-slip mode with limited intervention; and full system de-activation.

Greater personalisation

The next generation Fiesta ST will offer more personalisation options than ever before. Customers will be able to choose from a range of trim elements for the gear lever, steering wheel, door pulls and decorative dashboard spear, and select from distinctive styling packs.

The ergonomic Fiesta ST interior will feature supportive Recaro seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. Exterior colour options will include new Liquid Blue and the Fiesta ST will feature exclusive 18in alloy wheels.

“Our ST models are designed to make a Ford Performance driving experience accessible to customers regardless of lifestyle,” said Matthias Tonn, Fiesta ST chief programme engineer. “With three- and five-door bodystyles and distinctive styling options that complement the model’s performance characteristics available from day-one, the next generation Fiesta ST will deliver a broader appeal for an even wider range of car-buyers.”

Ford’s SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system will enable Fiesta ST drivers to control audio, navigation and connected smartphones using simple, conversational voice commands. Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™, SYNC 3 is supported by floating, tablet-inspired touchscreens up to eight inches in size that can be operated using pinch and swipe gestures.

The next generation Fiesta ST also will be offered with a high quality B&O PLAY Sound System for a high-end audio experience – among features Ford first announced last year for the next generation Fiesta.



