Geneva 2019: Kia introduced the Imagine by Kia concept

Kia fully unveiled their all-electric concept car at the Geneva International Auto Show today.

Kia's design team exploited the flexibility of an electric chassis architecture to maximize cabin space to create a spacious interior. They drew together elements of a muscular SUV, a sleek sedan, and a spacious crossover into a single vehicle that purposely does not fit into any one classification.

The concept pokes a bit of fun at the industry's current obsession with screens by creating gauge cluster made of 21 individual high-resolution screen curved over the dashboard.

The Imagine by Kia is not destined for production, however, design elements from the vehicle show the direction Kia may take on its future cars and SUVs.