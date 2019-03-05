Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Geneva 2019: Kia introduced the Imagine by Kia concept

      Answers concerns about range and performance while also being dynamic to drive.

    Kia fully unveiled their all-electric concept car at the Geneva International Auto Show today.  

    Kia's design team exploited the flexibility of an electric chassis architecture to maximize cabin space to create a spacious interior.  They drew together elements of a muscular SUV, a sleek sedan, and a spacious crossover into a single vehicle that purposely does not fit into any one classification. 

    The concept pokes a bit of fun at the industry's current obsession with screens by creating gauge cluster made of 21 individual high-resolution screen curved over the dashboard.

    533186.jpg

    The Imagine by Kia is not destined for production, however, design elements from the vehicle show the direction Kia may take on its future cars and SUVs.

    15015_Imagine_by_Kia.jpg

     

    Source: Kia Pressroom

    dfelt

    Very cool, I love the poke at the large multi screen with all those little ones. LOL

    Overall I like that they state bigger interior in a smaller package. Hopefully they really deliver on this.

    Drew Dowdell
    23 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Interesting concept..I keep seeing the '72 Plymouth Fury front end with that 'barbell' nose theme.. 

    I see some Toronado in it. 

    Just now, dfelt said:

    Very cool, I love the poke at the large multi screen with all those little ones. LOL

    Overall I like that they state bigger interior in a smaller package. Hopefully they really deliver on this.

    Well, it's a concept, so there won't be any delivery on this one at all. 

    dfelt
    8 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I see some Toronado in it. 

    Well, it's a concept, so there won't be any delivery on this one at all. 

    True, but still cool to see someone building true concepts to get consumer feedback. :D 

