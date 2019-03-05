Hyundai has released pictures of the next generation 2020 Hyundai Sonata about a month ahead of the cars formal debut at the New York International Auto Show. This eighth generation Sonata is an all-new design that is much bolder than the rather conservative model currently on sale. The new design theme is called Sensuous Sportiness.

The new car is larger than the outgoing model by 1 inch in width, 1.4 inches in wheelbase, and 1.8 inches in length. Hyundai has made efforts to improve the premium feel of the cabin. The dash has a minimalist feel to it while the dash cluster and infotainment system are fully digital.

One notable feature is the daytime running lamps. When illuminated, the lights run on a strip up the outer seams of the hood, but when switched off they appear as pieces of chrome trims. Hyundai calls them Hidden Lighting Lamps. The Sonata will also feature a digital key that will allow drivers to use their smartphone to unlock and start the car.

No word yet on powertrains.

The 2020 Sonata will debut at the New York Auto Show in April and will go on sale later this year.

