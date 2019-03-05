Jump to content


    • Drew Dowdell
      New York 2019: 2020 Hyundai Sonata: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Hyundai has released pictures of the next generation 2020 Hyundai Sonata about a month ahead of the cars formal debut at the New York International Auto Show.  This eighth generation Sonata is an all-new design that is much bolder than the rather conservative model currently on sale.   The new design theme is called Sensuous Sportiness.
      The new car is larger than the outgoing model by 1 inch in width, 1.4 inches in wheelbase, and 1.8 inches in length. Hyundai has made efforts to improve the premium feel of the cabin.  The dash has a minimalist feel to it while the dash cluster and infotainment system are fully digital. 
      One notable feature is the daytime running lamps.  When illuminated, the lights run on a strip up the outer seams of the hood, but when switched off they appear as pieces of chrome trims. Hyundai calls them Hidden Lighting Lamps.  The Sonata will also feature a digital key that will allow drivers to use their smartphone to unlock and start the car.
      No word yet on powertrains.
      The 2020 Sonata will debut at the New York Auto Show in April and will go on sale later this year.
    • Drew Dowdell
      Geneva 2019: Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mitsubishi has unveiled its oddly named Engelberg Tourer Concept.  Named for a Swiss ski resort known for its rugged terrain, the Engelberg Tourer is an agressive and sporty looking crossover that could preview the look of the next generation Mitsubishi Outlander. (Because the first thing you think of when you hear about a Swiss ski resort is a Japanese SUV - DD)
      The Engelberg is yet another PHEV Crossover, in this case using an improved version of the twin-motor PHEV system used in the Outlander PHEV.  The engine is a 2.4 liter 4-cylinder designed specifically for hybrid use.  The system works in a series hybrid mode where the engine acts as a generator to power the front and rear electric motors and is able to propel the SUV just over 40 miles in EV mode on the European test cycle. With a full battery and fuel tank, the Engelberg can cruise over 430 miles, again on the European test cycle.
      Inside, Mitsubishi has fitted the Engelberg with a minimalist yet luxury looking white and black interior.

      The navigation system can take into account the destination, weather, temperature, road conditions, and traffic to modify the drive mode and torque split to optimize battery and fuel usage.
      Mitsubishi will also be selling a home battery and charging system that allows the Engelberg to dynamically charge or discharge power from the user's home.
×