  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Land Rover Teases Range Rover SV Coupe's Interior

    Would you look at that interior!

    When Land Rover first introduced the Range Rover back in 1970, it was only available as a two-door model. The last two-door model would roll off the assembly in 1994, never to be seen again. But Land Rover is planning to bring back the two-door Range Rover as a limited-run model.

    Yesterday, Land Rover dropped a teaser picture of the upcoming Range Rover SV Coupe. The picture is an overhead shot of the SV Coupe's interior which looks like what you'll find in a highly-spec Range Rover. The front seats are upholstered in white leather, while the back seats come in blue. The dash appears to be from the new Velar with a similar center stack layout.

    “The Range Rover SV Coupé is a highly compelling design with peerless refinement and uncompromised sophistication from its breathtaking exterior proportions to its sumptuous, beautifully appointed, interior. This is a vehicle that will resonate on an emotional level,” said Land Rover lead designer Gerry McGovern.

    Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) will be tasked with building the SV Coupe. The plan is to only build 999 models for worldwide distribution.

    We'll have more information when Land Rover debuts the SV Coupe at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th.

    rrl405svconcept19myinterior240117-1920.jpg

    Source: Land Rover
    Press Release is on Page 2

    LIMITED EDITION RANGE ROVER SV COUPE SET FOR WORLD DEBUT AT 2018 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW

    • Land Rover announces the introduction of a new addition to the Range Rover portfolio – the Range Rover SV Coupe
    • Coupe design pays homage to the original Range Rover during the Land Rover brand’s 70th Anniversary year
    • Limited to 999 units, the Range Rover SV Coupe will be offered to buyers worldwide, each hand-assembled by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire, UK
    • The all-new model will make its world premiere at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show as part of the Jaguar Land Rover press conference at 11:45 CET, live streamed on www.landroverusa.com

    (MAHWAH, N.J.) - January 23, 2018 – Today, Land Rover announces the introduction of an all-new full-size luxury SUV coupe. The Range Rover SV Coupe will be a dramatic and desirable addition to the Range Rover model portfolio featuring a seductive body design and a supremely refined interior.

    “The Range Rover SV Coupe is a highly compelling design with peerless refinement and uncompromised sophistication from its breathtaking exterior proportions to its sumptuous, beautifully appointed, interior. This is a vehicle that will resonate on an emotional level,” said Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer.

    The SV Coupe is a celebration of the Range Rover bloodline, with a dramatic two- door silhouette which alludes to its unique heritage – the Range Rover launched as a two-door in 1970 – while being thoroughly modern and contemporary.

    The interior image released today illustrates that traditional skills have combined with the latest technologies throughout the cabin to exquisite effect. Stunning to the eye, sumptuous to the touch, it is a light, contemporary space where attention to detail has been paramount.

    Land Rover Design and Special Vehicle Operations have created the Range Rover SV Coupe, which will be hand-assembled at the SV Technical Center in Ryton-on- Dunsmore in Warwickshire, UK. Production will be limited to no more than 999 vehicles for worldwide distribution.

    “Land Rover created the luxury SUV sector with Range Rover almost 50 years ago. In launching the new Range Rover SV Coupe, we will offer clients an alluring combination of peerless luxury and rarity,” said John Edwards, Land Rover Special Operations Managing Director. “Unveiling this special vehicle at the Geneva International Motor Show in March, during Land Rover’s 70th Anniversary year, will be a defining moment for Land Rover, the Range Rover portfolio and Special Vehicle Operations.”


    smk4565

    I think the interior looks great, I like that it is different, who says the front and rear seats have to be the same color.    Not sure about this coupe Range Rover idea and that sort of defeats the purpose of a fancy back seat of you can’t get to it.

    dfelt

    Nice, I can live with a two tone interior, but the wife would hate it as it is not uniform for her OCD approach to life. My only dislike is the White Leather. What morons think White is a smart move? Talk about showing all the dirt fast, high maintenance if you want it to stay looking bright and clean, White interior is just not a smart move for the Lazy Human population.

    Would be nice to have a Forest Green Leather interior with a warm earth brown. dash and doors.

    I have come to HATE, Yup HATE these interiors that have wall dividers in the back seat. Can we isolate and separate people any more ? Even in a luxury high end interior, I just do not see the need for that center mass on top of wasted seating space.

    ccap41
    4 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    What morons think White is a smart move? Talk about showing all the dirt fast, high maintenance if you want it to stay looking bright and clean, White interior is just not a smart move for the Lazy Human population.

    It's leather, not cloth. You wipe it off like you would black, brown, or tan. 

     

    7 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    I have come to HATE, Yup HATE these interiors that have wall dividers in the back seat. Can we isolate and separate people any more ? Even in a luxury high end interior, I just do not see the need for that center mass on top of wasted seating space.

    It's because they open up and there's gadgets in there. Nobody in their right mind WANTS to sit three deep back there to begin with. This gives you compartments, cup holders, charging ports, etc. 

    " Two individual fully adjustable seats are complemented by an extended and re-designed centre console with electrically deployable walnut tables, integrated USB charging sockets, enhanced stowage and bespoke lighting.

    That is what's going on back there for their Holland & Holland Range Rover that looks very similar. 

    Lost a seat nobody would use and gained actual bucket seats and much more. 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Beautiful interior from above, looks like.  Kind of unusual for the front seats and back seats to not match. I like the white leather.  Good to not see it on the steering wheel rim, I've seen some cars (Chrysler 200/300) with really light leather or vinyl on the steering wheel rim, seems like that would get grubby quickly.    Will be interesting to see how the outside looks..

    dfelt
    33 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    It's leather, not cloth. You wipe it off like you would black, brown, or tan. 

     

    It's because they open up and there's gadgets in there. Nobody in their right mind WANTS to sit three deep back there to begin with. This gives you compartments, cup holders, charging ports, etc. 

    " Two individual fully adjustable seats are complemented by an extended and re-designed centre console with electrically deployable walnut tables, integrated USB charging sockets, enhanced stowage and bespoke lighting.

    That is what's going on back there for their Holland & Holland Range Rover that looks very similar. 

    Lost a seat nobody would use and gained actual bucket seats and much more. 

    I know it is leather but every WHITE Leather interior looks dirty and cheap fast. I have never seen any auto builder have a white leather interior that still looks good only months after use. Just the wrong color in an Auto in my opinion.

    I have see plenty of interiors that have had those things without the dividing wall. Rolls, Bentley, MB in the S class. 

    I just do not see the needs to isolate people that way with the wall, my opinion on it.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    A bench seat seems more appropriate for a family CUV/SUV  or minivan...a luxury car or luxury SUV is supposed to be cosseting at most maybe 4 people in comfort. 

    dfelt
    30 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Exactly. An open bench for 5 humans is the opposite of luxurious. Buy a Tahoe if that's what you want. 

    I disagree, there have been captain chair bench seats that are very luxurious and gives you that option of having the mid seat. 

    For me having individual captain chairs here is fine and I would like that with a center stack between the chairs but the open space in the foot area. The two rear passengers should be able to easily get out either door and not have to step over a center wall divide.

    All you stated and the story states it will have can be done without having to have the wall there.

    This can still be very luxurious with two captain chairs and no center wall in the foot area.

    ccap41
    5 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    I disagree, there have been captain chair bench seats that are very luxurious and gives you that option of having the mid seat. 

    Which ones are as luxurious as these? Or even close? 

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    The Bentyaga similarly has a bucket seat interior, though the rear console and front console aren't connected, leaving room to clamber through...

    The image 'captain's chairs' style seating conjures up for me are 80s conversion vans and RVs.

    cq5dam.web.1280.1280.jpg

     

    Some Range Rovers like the Sport seem to have a more bench seat rear seat w/ fold down armrest, while the big Range Rover (Autobiography Edition) goes for buckets w/ a dividing console..

    2014-range-rover-autobiography-black-edition-rear-seat-interior.jpg

    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Which ones are as luxurious as these? Or even close? 

    See the source image

    MB S-Class comes to mind!

    See the source image

    Cadillac CT6 is a Perfect Example.

    To just name a few. I see no reason they could not do this kind of seating in the Rover.

    William Maley
    24 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    See the source image

    MB S-Class comes to mind!

    See the source image

    Cadillac CT6 is a Perfect Example.

    To just name a few. I see no reason they could not do this kind of seating in the Rover.

    @dfelt having driven and sat in the CT6, there is no way in hell that I would have anyone sit in the middle seat. It is way too uncomfortable.

    dfelt
    6 minutes ago, William Maley said:

    @dfelt having driven and sat in the CT6, there is no way in hell that I would have anyone sit in the middle seat. It is way too uncomfortable.

    I can understand that and would not expect that 99.9% of the time anyone would sit there, but it gives options and looks very nice plus the two outside seats are very comfy equal to captain chairs in my opinion.

    @ccap41 and @Cubical-aka-Moltar Yes we have the old style Captain Chairs and what MB and Cadillac has done as well as others is make a modern 21st century take on them that allows for better flexibility over the captain chairs.

