Land Rover Teases Range Rover SV Coupe's Interior

When Land Rover first introduced the Range Rover back in 1970, it was only available as a two-door model. The last two-door model would roll off the assembly in 1994, never to be seen again. But Land Rover is planning to bring back the two-door Range Rover as a limited-run model.
Yesterday, Land Rover dropped a teaser picture of the upcoming Range Rover SV Coupe. The picture is an overhead shot of the SV Coupe's interior which looks like what you'll find in a highly-spec Range Rover. The front seats are upholstered in white leather, while the back seats come in blue. The dash appears to be from the new Velar with a similar center stack layout.
“The Range Rover SV Coupé is a highly compelling design with peerless refinement and uncompromised sophistication from its breathtaking exterior proportions to its sumptuous, beautifully appointed, interior. This is a vehicle that will resonate on an emotional level,” said Land Rover lead designer Gerry McGovern.
Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) will be tasked with building the SV Coupe. The plan is to only build 999 models for worldwide distribution.
We'll have more information when Land Rover debuts the SV Coupe at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th.
Source: Land Rover
LIMITED EDITION RANGE ROVER SV COUPE SET FOR WORLD DEBUT AT 2018 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW
- Land Rover announces the introduction of a new addition to the Range Rover portfolio – the Range Rover SV Coupe
- Coupe design pays homage to the original Range Rover during the Land Rover brand’s 70th Anniversary year
- Limited to 999 units, the Range Rover SV Coupe will be offered to buyers worldwide, each hand-assembled by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire, UK
- The all-new model will make its world premiere at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show as part of the Jaguar Land Rover press conference at 11:45 CET, live streamed on www.landroverusa.com
(MAHWAH, N.J.) - January 23, 2018 – Today, Land Rover announces the introduction of an all-new full-size luxury SUV coupe. The Range Rover SV Coupe will be a dramatic and desirable addition to the Range Rover model portfolio featuring a seductive body design and a supremely refined interior.
The SV Coupe is a celebration of the Range Rover bloodline, with a dramatic two- door silhouette which alludes to its unique heritage – the Range Rover launched as a two-door in 1970 – while being thoroughly modern and contemporary.
The interior image released today illustrates that traditional skills have combined with the latest technologies throughout the cabin to exquisite effect. Stunning to the eye, sumptuous to the touch, it is a light, contemporary space where attention to detail has been paramount.
Land Rover Design and Special Vehicle Operations have created the Range Rover SV Coupe, which will be hand-assembled at the SV Technical Center in Ryton-on- Dunsmore in Warwickshire, UK. Production will be limited to no more than 999 vehicles for worldwide distribution.
“Land Rover created the luxury SUV sector with Range Rover almost 50 years ago. In launching the new Range Rover SV Coupe, we will offer clients an alluring combination of peerless luxury and rarity,” said John Edwards, Land Rover Special Operations Managing Director. “Unveiling this special vehicle at the Geneva International Motor Show in March, during Land Rover’s 70th Anniversary year, will be a defining moment for Land Rover, the Range Rover portfolio and Special Vehicle Operations.”
