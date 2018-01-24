Land Rover Teases Range Rover SV Coupe's Interior

When Land Rover first introduced the Range Rover back in 1970, it was only available as a two-door model. The last two-door model would roll off the assembly in 1994, never to be seen again. But Land Rover is planning to bring back the two-door Range Rover as a limited-run model.

Yesterday, Land Rover dropped a teaser picture of the upcoming Range Rover SV Coupe. The picture is an overhead shot of the SV Coupe's interior which looks like what you'll find in a highly-spec Range Rover. The front seats are upholstered in white leather, while the back seats come in blue. The dash appears to be from the new Velar with a similar center stack layout.

“The Range Rover SV Coupé is a highly compelling design with peerless refinement and uncompromised sophistication from its breathtaking exterior proportions to its sumptuous, beautifully appointed, interior. This is a vehicle that will resonate on an emotional level,” said Land Rover lead designer Gerry McGovern.

Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) will be tasked with building the SV Coupe. The plan is to only build 999 models for worldwide distribution.

We'll have more information when Land Rover debuts the SV Coupe at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th.

Source: Land Rover

