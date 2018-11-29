Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    First Impressions: 2020 Mazda 3

      Little more luxury sedan, lot more rock and roll.

    Unlike the 2020 Toyota Corolla, Mazda didn't let the dog eat their homework.  

    Mazda is serious about making itself into a premium Japanese brand and the Mazda 3 is just the latest proof of that.  The 3 is equipped with one of the largest displacement base engines in the segment without relying on laggy turbo-chargers.  While power figures haven't been released yet, we expect them to be around the 184 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque that engine currently produces when purchased in the CX-5 and 6. Power without lag is a luxury these days and the 3 should deliver that in spades. Sometime late next year, Mazda will be introducing an HCCI version (think diesel technology in a gasoline engine) of this engine that will deliver even higher fuel economy numbers.  The addition of AWD for the Mazda 3 should be making Subaru nervous.

    2020 Mazda 3-3.jpg

    The real story though is on the interior.  If you were one of the 12 people who were pining for a refreshed version of the Buick Verano, I would send you posthaste to the Mazda dealership (sometime in early spring 2019) to pick up a Mazda 3.  The interior is nothing short of fantastic for this segment.  A beautiful minimalist design and excellent materials are found throughout. The interior of the 3 is one that can compete with an Audi A3 or Mercedes A-Class and credibly win.

    2020 Mazda 3-2.jpg

    Out of the park home run. The this new 3 is the new best in class...... That's my opinion of the 2020 Mazda 3.

    ocnblu

    That hatch is a good looking car, with AWD and a stick it should be quite fun.  Hopefully they got rid of the reediness.

