  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    First Impressions: 2020 Toyota Corolla

      Swing and a Miss

    The common thought today is that the sedan market in the U.S. is dying.  If that's the case, the 2020 Toyota Corolla hasn't given any reasons that it should stick around. 

    While styling could be considered bolder over the prior model, it is still bland in person. Front and rear facias nearly mirror each other in a Studebaker-like "is it coming or going?" way.  The styling of the interior hasn't changed in any significant way though the materials are somewhat improved.  Mediocre engine choices, unlike the 2020 Kia Soul, leave little to be excited over.  The addition of a hybrid option is interesting, but only for people who think the Pruis is too fugly to drive, otherwise, they would just buy the real thing.

    The Corolla is the best selling car nameplate in history, but this latest version leaves little reason for that record to continue. In a tough small sedan market, it is going to take more than just more of the same to move the needle.

    Dull, conventional, boring..... that's my opinion of the 2020 Corolla

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    A Horse With No Name

    Dull conventional and boring, but some people want an appliance. Kudos to Toyota for being able to profitably build and sell a small car here in the US where GM could not. 

    1 minute ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Dull conventional and boring, but some people want an appliance. Kudos to Toyota for being able to profitably build and sell a small car here in the US where GM could not. 

    The problem for Toyota is that the Civic does appliance just as well but in a more interesting way. The Mazda 3 does appliance well but in a much more luxurious way. And the Cruze... well.... nevermind about that.

    A Horse With No Name
    Just now, Drew Dowdell said:

    The problem for Toyota is that the Civic does appliance just as well but in a more interesting way. The Mazda 3 does appliance well but in a much more luxurious way. And the Cruze... well.... nevermind about that.

    ....and Yet the Corolla still has a cult following, go figure. Civic and Mazda 3 will be on a short list for replacing the wife's car, Corolla will not. 

    Will also be interested to see how quiet the new 3 is on the road, something previous 3's have not always excelled at. 

    And i wish Honda built more Civic Si's. 

    daves87rs

    While I totally agree with you, it might even pick up some sales with the new model.

    Less models to battle with now, since the Focus and Cruze will be gone......

    A Horse With No Name
    5 hours ago, daves87rs said:

    While I totally agree with you, it might even pick up some sales with the new model.

    Less models to battle with now, since the Focus and Cruze will be gone......

    A PERFECT CAR FOR PEOPLE WHO DON'T LIKE CARS.

