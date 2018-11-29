First Impressions: 2020 Toyota Corolla

The common thought today is that the sedan market in the U.S. is dying. If that's the case, the 2020 Toyota Corolla hasn't given any reasons that it should stick around.

While styling could be considered bolder over the prior model, it is still bland in person. Front and rear facias nearly mirror each other in a Studebaker-like "is it coming or going?" way. The styling of the interior hasn't changed in any significant way though the materials are somewhat improved. Mediocre engine choices, unlike the 2020 Kia Soul, leave little to be excited over. The addition of a hybrid option is interesting, but only for people who think the Pruis is too fugly to drive, otherwise, they would just buy the real thing.

The Corolla is the best selling car nameplate in history, but this latest version leaves little reason for that record to continue. In a tough small sedan market, it is going to take more than just more of the same to move the needle.

Dull, conventional, boring..... that's my opinion of the 2020 Corolla