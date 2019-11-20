Nissan Redesigns the Sentra for 2020

Los Angeles - Nissan has unveiled the 2020 Nissan Sentra at the LA Auto Show Today. The new Sentra takes on the look of the larger Altima and Maxima to bring some harmony to the Nissan sedan lineup. The Sentra is Nissan's best selling model in the U.S.

Nissan is adding Nissan Safety Shield 360 as standard equipment for 2020 with additional driver assisted technologies available. The platform is all new, now with an independent rear suspension and electric rack steering. A new 2.0-liter 4-cylinder replaces the previous 1.8-liter unit. The new motor produces 149 horsepower and 146 lb.-ft of torque, an increase of 20 percent and 16 percent respectively. Fuel economy is also projected to improve. All 2020 Sentra models come equipped with the latest generation Xtronic transmission.

The center of gravity has been lowered by lowering the overall height 2.2 inches and increasing the track by 2.0 inches.

Trim levels have been simplified to S, SV, and SR with just two option packages. The interior has been upgraded and refined to be more premium feeling. Android Auto and Apply CarPlay are standard with NissanConnect.

The 2020 Sentra goes on sale in January 2020.