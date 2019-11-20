Jump to content
    Nissan Redesigns the Sentra for 2020

      ...More Maxima for your minima...

    2019 Nissan Sentra B-7.jpgLos Angeles - Nissan has unveiled the 2020 Nissan Sentra at the LA Auto Show Today. The new Sentra takes on the look of the larger Altima and Maxima to bring some harmony to the Nissan sedan lineup. The Sentra is Nissan's best selling model in the U.S.

    Nissan is adding Nissan Safety Shield 360 as standard equipment for 2020 with additional driver assisted technologies available.  The platform is all new, now with an independent rear suspension and electric rack steering. A new 2.0-liter 4-cylinder replaces the previous 1.8-liter unit.  The new motor produces 149 horsepower and 146 lb.-ft of torque, an increase of 20 percent and 16 percent respectively. Fuel economy is also projected to improve. All 2020 Sentra models come equipped with the latest generation Xtronic transmission.

    The center of gravity has been lowered by lowering the overall height 2.2 inches and increasing the track by 2.0 inches. 

    Trim levels have been simplified to S, SV, and SR with just two option packages. The interior has been upgraded and refined to be more premium feeling. Android Auto and Apply CarPlay are standard with NissanConnect. 

    2020 Nissan Sentra_O_s.jpg

    The 2020 Sentra goes on sale in January 2020.

    Source: Nissan

    dfelt

    Maybe it is me, but the exterior says Audi to me and the interior dash screams Mercedes-Benz. 🙄

    Drew Dowdell
    41 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Maybe it is me, but the exterior says Audi to me and the interior dash screams Mercedes-Benz. 🙄

    I see MB A220 in the dash. 

    dfelt
    41 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Exterior looks like a scaled down Maxima.

    I can see that from the Rear, but the front says Audi to me.

    Robert Hall
    18 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    I can see that from the Rear, but the front says Audi to me.

    Front looks like the Altima and Maxima...typical Nissan

    regfootball

    Nice exterior.  Versa Sentra Altima all look like scaled versions of the same design kinda.  

    Interior theme doesn’t totally match Altima and Versa.  But a big improvement over the current. 

    For engines Nissan tries to avoid turbo as much as possible.  Be nice to see more power but it is class competitive.  Nissan with no turbo and having cvt must be cheap to make.  Mitsubishi’s even have turbos now. Lol

