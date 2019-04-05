Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mustang with Extra Ecoboost Coming to NY?

      ...more boost for your bucks...

    Last month we reported that Ford was apparently working on another version of the Mustang with a more powerful Ecoboost 4-cylinder. Well apparently Ford is preparing to show that Mustang at an event during the New York International Auto Show. 

    The new Ecoboost Mustang could possibly wear an SVO badge, going back to the days when one of the hotter Mustangs was also powered by a Turbo-4.

    Ford is looking to fill a gap in the Mustang lineup. Currently, there is a 125 horsepower gap between the current Turbo-4 powered car and the V8 Powered GT.  Chevrolet fills that space with a 335 hp V6 in their Camaro, while Ford's base powerplant offers just 310 hp only when using 93 octane.  Over at the Focus desk, Ford has tuned the same 2.3 liter turbo to 350 hp, so we know the drivetrain can handle the extra boost. 

    We expect, if this SVO does come to pass, some suspension and chassis adjustments to handle the extra power. Possibly even an updated fascia like the original SVO had.  

    We'll find out on April 17th. 

    ccap41

    Hmmmm I would certainly hope they beef up the internals so it could handle a ton of hp with a stock block/crank/pistons. 

    Drew Dowdell
    26 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Hmmmm I would certainly hope they beef up the internals so it could handle a ton of hp with a stock block/crank/pistons. 

    Naturally. 

    The suspension would want a little bit of a firm up too. The base model suspension is tuned more for comfort. 

    dfelt

    I loved the Turbo 4 SVO from the 80's that was a fun Mustang. This could be very cool. Interesting to see what they bring. :metal:

    ccap41
    36 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Naturally. 

    The suspension would want a little bit of a firm up too. The base model suspension is tuned more for comfort. 

    Not necessarily. It isn't like the 2.3 is currently well known for being able to throw massive power at it now even in its 350hp version. 

    Drew Dowdell
    15 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Not necessarily. It isn't like the 2.3 is currently well known for being able to throw massive power at it now even in its 350hp version. 

    The suspension could use a firm-up either way.

    ccap41
    18 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The suspension could use a firm-up either way.

    Yeah, I assume it would get a similar upgrade as the PP or PP2 got, like the 1LE Camaros. 

    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Mustang Could Get Bigger, Heavier, Move to Explorer Platform
      By Drew Dowdell
      According to a report in Automobile Magazine, the Ford Mustang could move to the CD6 platform that underpins the 2020 Ford Explorer, but the soonest that would happen is 2026. The CD6 platform also underpins the Lincoln Aviator and will be used in the next generation Ford Edge.
      One of the side effects of moving to the new platform is that the Mustang would become much larger and heavier than the current S550 platform car, possibly up to the length of the Dodge Challenger.  Currently, the Mustang is 188.3 inches long and rides on a 107.1 inch wheelbase, while the Challenger clocks in nearly 10 inches longer at 197.9 inches with a 116.2 inch wheelbase.  The widths of the two cars are pretty much dead on.
      Part of the reason the Challenger is so large is because it is built on the same full-size sedan platform as the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger. Chevy had the same issue with the 5th generation Camaro which was built on a full-size sedan platform shared with the Pontiac G8.  While Ford would be taking that a step further by using an SUV platform, the CD6 architecture is said to be flexible enough to build a 2-door sports coupe upon.
      Sources differ on when this CD6 platform Mustang, code-named S650, will appear, but they range from 2026 to 2029.  So either way it is clear that the current car has a lot of life left in it.   Ford apparently has a major refresh planned that will include all new sheet metal and underbody work. That refresh will also be where the hybrid Mustang appears. There is also the second Ecoboost 4-cylinder coming that we have yet to get details on.  You can read more below. 
      Related:
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mustang Could Get Bigger, Heavier, Move to Explorer Platform
      By Drew Dowdell
      According to a report in Automobile Magazine, the Ford Mustang could move to the CD6 platform that underpins the 2020 Ford Explorer, but the soonest that would happen is 2026. The CD6 platform also underpins the Lincoln Aviator and will be used in the next generation Ford Edge.
      One of the side effects of moving to the new platform is that the Mustang would become much larger and heavier than the current S550 platform car, possibly up to the length of the Dodge Challenger.  Currently, the Mustang is 188.3 inches long and rides on a 107.1 inch wheelbase, while the Challenger clocks in nearly 10 inches longer at 197.9 inches with a 116.2 inch wheelbase.  The widths of the two cars are pretty much dead on.
      Part of the reason the Challenger is so large is because it is built on the same full-size sedan platform as the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger. Chevy had the same issue with the 5th generation Camaro which was built on a full-size sedan platform shared with the Pontiac G8.  While Ford would be taking that a step further by using an SUV platform, the CD6 architecture is said to be flexible enough to build a 2-door sports coupe upon.
      Sources differ on when this CD6 platform Mustang, code-named S650, will appear, but they range from 2026 to 2029.  So either way it is clear that the current car has a lot of life left in it.   Ford apparently has a major refresh planned that will include all new sheet metal and underbody work. That refresh will also be where the hybrid Mustang appears. There is also the second Ecoboost 4-cylinder coming that we have yet to get details on.  You can read more below. 
      Related:
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford's Mustang Inspired EV Crossover to Have 370 Mile Range
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford revealed during a debut event for its European electrified models that the as-yet-unnamed Mustang inspired electrified crossover will have a range of 370 miles when it arrives in 2020, but those are using the WTLP cycle, and the EPA range rating could be lower.  Ford has previously stated they were targeting a range of 300 miles, so a good guess for the EPA range would be somewhere between those two numbers.  Ford has recently trademarked the name "Mach-E" and "Mustang Mach-E". Could this be a name for this new EV crossover? Time will tell. 
      Earlier in 2019, Ford stated that all future vehicle will have an electrified version, something borne out by yesterdays unveiling of the 2020 Ford Escape with two hybrid variants. 
      Ford also teased us with the Puma, a compact crossover set to slot between the Ecosport and Kuga, the Euro version of the Escape.  The Puma uses a 48-volt batter and a belt-alternator-starter system mated to a 1.0 liter 3-cylinder EcoBoost engine. No word yet if the Puma will make it to the U.S., but with pint-sized crossovers selling so well in the U.S., we'd not be surprised to see it here in the near future. (Click image to enlarge)
    • Drew Dowdell
      Ford News: Ford's Mustang Inspired EV Crossover to Have 370 Mile Range
      By Drew Dowdell
      Ford revealed during a debut event for its European electrified models that the as-yet-unnamed Mustang inspired electrified crossover will have a range of 370 miles when it arrives in 2020, but those are using the WTLP cycle, and the EPA range rating could be lower.  Ford has previously stated they were targeting a range of 300 miles, so a good guess for the EPA range would be somewhere between those two numbers.  Ford has recently trademarked the name "Mach-E" and "Mustang Mach-E". Could this be a name for this new EV crossover? Time will tell. 
      Earlier in 2019, Ford stated that all future vehicle will have an electrified version, something borne out by yesterdays unveiling of the 2020 Ford Escape with two hybrid variants. 
      Ford also teased us with the Puma, a compact crossover set to slot between the Ecosport and Kuga, the Euro version of the Escape.  The Puma uses a 48-volt batter and a belt-alternator-starter system mated to a 1.0 liter 3-cylinder EcoBoost engine. No word yet if the Puma will make it to the U.S., but with pint-sized crossovers selling so well in the U.S., we'd not be surprised to see it here in the near future. (Click image to enlarge)

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      2020 Hyundai Venue to Debut in NY: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Hyundai announced the name of their new crossover, the Hyundai Venue, that will debut at the New York International Auto Show in three weeks.   The Venue will slot below the Hyundai Kona in their lineup, bringing their total crossover count to 6.   The Venue follows the new Hyundai Kona, a redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe, and the new three-row Hyundai Palisade .
      Hyundai's crossover sales rose by 24% in 2018 while car sales dropped 13%. 
      The Venue will debut in New York at the Jacob Javits Center on April 17th.
      Related:
       

      View full article

