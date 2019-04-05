Mustang with Extra Ecoboost Coming to NY?

Last month we reported that Ford was apparently working on another version of the Mustang with a more powerful Ecoboost 4-cylinder. Well apparently Ford is preparing to show that Mustang at an event during the New York International Auto Show.

The new Ecoboost Mustang could possibly wear an SVO badge, going back to the days when one of the hotter Mustangs was also powered by a Turbo-4.

Ford is looking to fill a gap in the Mustang lineup. Currently, there is a 125 horsepower gap between the current Turbo-4 powered car and the V8 Powered GT. Chevrolet fills that space with a 335 hp V6 in their Camaro, while Ford's base powerplant offers just 310 hp only when using 93 octane. Over at the Focus desk, Ford has tuned the same 2.3 liter turbo to 350 hp, so we know the drivetrain can handle the extra boost.

We expect, if this SVO does come to pass, some suspension and chassis adjustments to handle the extra power. Possibly even an updated fascia like the original SVO had.

We'll find out on April 17th.

