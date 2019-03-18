New York 2019: Cadillac CT5 to Debut

Cadillac will be unveiling the CT5 sedan at the New York International Auto Show next month.

The CT5 is build on the next generation of GM's Alpha platform and will come in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. Power will be provided by either a 2.0T 4-cylinder or 3.0 Twin-Turbo V6. Both engines will send power to the wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. The CT5 will offer Luxury and Sport trims.

In a video series called "Sensory Symphony", Cadillac slowly peels back the specially design camouflage film to trigger an ASMR response in the viewer while slowly revealing the car. This is to bring awareness to the CT5's auditory experience with active noise cancellation and other sound optimizations.

The Cadillac CT5 will be built at GM's Lansing Grand River plant.