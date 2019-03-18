Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    New York 2019: Cadillac CT5 to Debut

      The all-new CT5 replaces the CTS in the Cadillac lineup

    Cadillac will be unveiling the CT5 sedan at the New York International Auto Show next month. 

    The CT5 is build on the next generation of GM's Alpha platform and will come in rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations.  Power will be provided by either a 2.0T 4-cylinder or 3.0 Twin-Turbo V6.  Both engines will send power to the wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.  The CT5  will offer Luxury and Sport trims.

    In a video series called "Sensory Symphony", Cadillac slowly peels back the specially design camouflage film to trigger an ASMR response in the viewer while slowly revealing the car. This is to bring awareness to the CT5's auditory experience with active noise cancellation and other sound optimizations. 

    The Cadillac CT5 will be built at GM's Lansing Grand River plant. 

    Source: Cadillac Media

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    dfelt

    I actually like it better in the red than the silver, but I have two big issues with this car:

    image.png

    First is the STUPID COUPE style which kills rear head room and to have headroom the rear passengers have to sit in a hole.

    Second is the weird funky 3rd window or whatever the black section in the smaller box above represents. Even the smaller stationary glass piece sucks due to how the door is cut. From the B pillar forward I am very happy with the car.

    Best View of the car IMHO.

    image.png

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cmicasa the Great
    4 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    I actually like it better in the red than the silver, but I have two big issues with this car:

    image.png

    First is the STUPID COUPE style which kills rear head room and to have headroom the rear passengers have to sit in a hole.

    Second is the weird funky 3rd window or whatever the black section in the smaller box above represents. Even the smaller stationary glass piece sucks due to how the door is cut. From the B pillar forward I am very happy with the car.

    Best View of the car IMHO.

     

    No.. I think the head room will be fine due to the seat placement. Word is special attention was paid to avoid exactly what U bring up. The Trunk is even going  to be as large despite outward appearance. Second.. it seems to me that the alternative would have been a filled metal section. With this.. properly tinted windows will make it a moot point and completely unnoticeable

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    37 minutes ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    No.. I think the head room will be fine due to the seat placement. Word is special attention was paid to avoid exactly what U bring up. The Trunk is even going  to be as large despite outward appearance. Second.. it seems to me that the alternative would have been a filled metal section. With this.. properly tinted windows will make it a moot point and completely unnoticeable

    With all the scientific evidence about protection from the sun, at least on the rear doors tinting to match should be a standard. I just do not get a luxury car being built with clear glass.

    In regards to the seating, the only way you can have a coupe roof line is to drop the rear seats below the front seats so the people sit in a hole and cannot really see out.

    No matter what, this is luxury and interior space should be superior over following a stupid ass Coupe trend that everyone has.

    They could have done so much better on this rear than they did. I love the rear end and front from B pillar forward, it is just this coupe roof line and the C pillar that I really am not a fan of.

    • Upvote 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    10 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    With all the scientific evidence about protection from the sun, at least on the rear doors tinting to match should be a standard. I just do not get a luxury car being built with clear glass. 

    It is funny, I'm so used to SUVs with dark tint on the rear sides and rear window standard that it looks odd to see a new vehicle without it..  #jaded 

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    It's about time they start to ditch the 3.6. 👍👍

    I don't have a problem with the 3.6 being there as long as the 3.0TT is also there. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I don't have a problem with the 3.6 being there as long as the 3.0TT is also there. 

    Hopefully they will add AWD as an option to ALL CT models.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, dfelt said:

    Hopefully they will add AWD as an option to ALL CT models.

    I'm sure they will.  It's basically a requirement these days in that class.  I'm hoping they keep the V-Sport.  The pure V will probably take a year off and debut around this time next year. 

    • Thanks 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Matt 967

    I’m disappointed again just like with the XT6. They seem to be going backwards in style. The blackout side panel really looks out of place on a Cadillac 😢

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    6 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I don't have a problem with the 3.6 being there as long as the 3.0TT is also there. 

    They don't need the 3.6, the 3.0TT should be the middle engine, the V8 the top, 3 engines is enough choice I think, unless you had some sort of EV or hybrid thing in there.  Cadillac needs to start thinking of 400ish hp is mid-level, and throw away the corporate V6. Every German sedan has ad a boosted six for 5-10 years at this point, Infiniti has a turbo V6, Jaguar has a supercharged V6, that is all par for the course.  

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    I think overall the styling is fine.  My nitpicks are the rear 3/4 window is odd, the headlights look like they are from a last generation Cruze above the light bar and the upside down hockey stick thing on the tail lights looks like something Lexus would do.  Cadillac tail lights should just be vertical and that's it, not off shoots to the side.  Proportionally and stylistically I think it looks better than the CTS, I like the styling language just not the shape they put it on.

    My overall complaint would be that I like 3 box sedan design, this has the same shape of a 5-series GT:

    spacer.png

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Frisky Dingo

    Looks like a Gensis G80. And is this another cop-out 'tweener that they are afraid to offer as a true competitor to the established German set? 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    13 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    They don't need the 3.6, the 3.0TT should be the middle engine, the V8 the top, 3 engines is enough choice I think, unless you had some sort of EV or hybrid thing in there.  Cadillac needs to start thinking of 400ish hp is mid-level, and throw away the corporate V6. Every German sedan has ad a boosted six for 5-10 years at this point, Infiniti has a turbo V6, Jaguar has a supercharged V6, that is all par for the course.  

    Cadillac has been providing not just a boosted 6, but one of the most powerful of the boosted 6es since 2013.  So yeah... 6 years now.

    Having the 3.6 as an extra choice hurts nothing.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    spacer.pngspacer.pngimage.png

     

    same part number as on the Ion!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    I am glad the 3.6 is banished.  2.0 and 3.0 only engine options needed here.

    Edited by regfootball
    • Haha 2
    • Confused 1
    • Sad 1
    • Downvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    18 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    spacer.pngspacer.pngimage.png

     

    same part number as on the Ion!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    I am glad the 3.6 is banished.  2.0 and 3.0 only engine options needed here.

    Give it a rest... lots of cars have the same part number as the Ion then.. including a lot of the Germans. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    Give it a rest...I agree...especially when that particular Saturn has been out of production for over a decade.

    And no, just because it could be the same Saturn part number, it does not take away from the CT5 being a Cadillac.

    Its just a bloody window for God's sake.... 

    PS: It may or may not be...

    It probably take MORE engineering dollars to purposely fit that old parts number piece into a newly engineered car on a completely different platform just to save a few nickels and dimes for an already available number than start with a clean slate piece.

    It looks the same, in the pictures. Its probably a whole different part. 

    PSS:  The reason why I say its a different part all together, GM would have to purposely engineering the roofline angles and slopes of the CT5 to be the EXACT identical roofline and slope to the ION, which would affect the platform...remember, the ION was a subcompact. The CT5 is a midsizer. One was a FWD unibody while the CT5 is a RWD unibody on two completely different platforms that have NOTHING in common. 

    Maybe Im wrong, but when I read that certain platforms dont lend well to different wheelbases to house different types of vehicles, well, Im thinking that on a midsized RWD platform to get all the right ROUNDED ARCs and angles, widths and lengths, thickness... JUST to fit a window piece that went on a FWD subcompact, seems a tad ludicrous for me! 

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    wow, some folks can't detect sarcasm vs. seriousness

    the main takeaway is that its a blocky upright shape that in and of itself is odd and contributes to the clumsiness to the facade of the car.

    image.png

     

    Edited by regfootball
    • Haha 4

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    45 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Cadillac has been providing not just a boosted 6, but one of the most powerful of the boosted 6es since 2013.  So yeah... 6 years now.

    Having the 3.6 as an extra choice hurts nothing.

    So why not a 4.2 NA V8 as a choice with the same horsepower and torque as the turbo V6?  Choice for the sake of choice doesn't make any sense.  The 3.6 is a torqueless engine that isn't competitive with other luxury V6s with the exception of maybe whatever is in a Lincoln MKZ or Lexus ES.  The could put the 3.6 V6 in the Escalade as a choice, or in the Corvette, doesn't mean it makes sense to.

    Plus, CT5 is a low volume car, the turbo 4 is for the rental spec and old folks, who don't care about performance, and BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes all offer that too, because they all have old folks that buy those cars also. Turbo V6 is your sport trim, turbo V8 for the hardcore buyer.  

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    11 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    wow, some folks can't detect sarcasm vs. seriousness

    Well..yes!

    Words on a screen...can be quite difficult to detect, um, sarcasm. 

    Related image

     

    PS: If you couldnt detect it, my apology is...um...sarcastic...

    • Haha 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    NINETY EIGHT REGENCY

    The thread is interesting. I will not take sides, but I will say GM has been known to use old tooling on new models. In some cases it was obvious. 

     1980-1981 Pontiac Bonneville and 1985-1986 Pontiac Parisienne 

    1994-1996 Oldsmobile Ninety Eight and 1997-1998 Oldsmobile Regency

    1982 Oldsmobile 98  and 1988-1990 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser

    1981 Oldsmobile 98 and 1986-1987 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser

    1983-1984 Oldsmobile Ninety Eight and 1984-1985 Oldsmobile Eighty Eight Royale Brougham LS

    There are cars that shared parts with other models that were in production at the same time that shared parts:

    1971-1976 Oldsmobile Eighty Eight, Ninety Eight, Custom Cruiser and Toronado shared parts

    1971 - 1976 Buick LeSabre, Buick Electra, and Buick Riviera shared parts. The 1977- 1978 Buick LeSabre and Buick Electra/Park Avenue and Riviera shared parts.

    The 1992-1995 Pontiac Bonneville shared headlights with the Lumina and Transsport minivans 

    The Pontiac Solstice and GMC Envoy shared back up lights.

    The Saturn Outlook and GMC Acadia shared parts. GMC Acadia used Saturn Outlook parts when it was updated.

    Chevrolet midsized cars and El Camino  and Pontiac midsized cars shared parts for decades...

    Buick Regal and Century shared parts.

    I will take this a step further. The 1991-1993 Oldsmobile steering wheel appeared later on the Oldsmobile Ciera and GMC and Chevrolet fullsized vans.

    The Oldsmobile Alero headlights are used on UPS delivery vans. 

    Buick Riviera and Buick Reatta shared parts

    Cadillac Deville, Seville and Eldorado shared parts in the 1990's and before that. 

    Name a platform past or present, you will find shared parts.  Look at the J Bodies.  That one was global. 

    Look at Grand Am and Alero. They shared big time. Look at the N cars from the 1980's

    The 1990's GM B Body wagons shared so many parts. 

    The third window in the C- pillar on the 1980's A Bodies were shared( Pontiac and Oldsmobile) and (Chevrolet and Buick)

    The GMC and Chevrolet trucks.

    The GMC and Chevrolet vans. 

    The GMC and Chevrolet Suv's( including Cadillac). It was not until recently they started to diverge( look distinctive)

    The early 2000's Cadillac Deville/ DTS headlights were used on buses. 

    Let's not get started on GM Canada. 

    I am not getting in the argument, but I am just making a point. They have shared parts for decades and no one complained on those other cars.  It is about economies of scale and sometimes it saves money.  I consider it to be a blessing personally because when I have needed parts of my 1995 Ninety Eight, I have bought 1997-1998 Regency parts and  1994-1999 Eighty Eight parts that were the exact same.  I also have done it for my Toronado too. I bought Riviera or Eldorado parts.

    I will tell you the only time it was bad and not good at all was the downsized look a like era 1985-1991. 

    Anyone know of any parts  that were shared between GM cars...

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    • Upvote 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    14 minutes ago, NINETY EIGHT REGENCY said:

    The Oldsmobile Alero headlights are used on UPS delivery vans. ﻿

    That...my friend I never knew!!!   

    I owned a 1999 Olds Alero...

    Image result for UPS delivery vans.

     

    I knew EXACTLY what truck you were referring too, and every time I used to see one on the road, there was always something puzzling to me, like a deja vu feeling...

    I did not know what was that familiarity feeling I had about that truck...but thanks to you...now I know!!!

    And I totally see it NOW that you pointed it out!   

    You really dont know how happy you just made me feel!!!

     

    No...no sarcasm. I promise!  You really made me happy! 

     

    • Thanks 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Parts sourcing aside, how are they going to get this to sell when the CTS, ATS, XTS and CT6 all have pretty lousy sales numbers.

    Obviously the shape a a bit different this time around with the fastback/GT rear end, but only 2 sedans sell in this segment in the USA, and 3 in this segment do well in China, so what is the selling point of the CT5 going to be to break the sales decline?

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac News: A Replacement for Displacement - Cadillac to Adopt New Engine Numbering Scheme
      By Drew Dowdell
      The saying goes there is no replacement for displacement, but at Cadillac that is no longer the case when it comes to the trunk badges.  Starting in 2020 on the XT6, Cadillac will drop the engine displacement badge from their vehicles. Instead, they will use a number that represents torque in newton-meters and rounded up to the next number that ends in 00 or 50.  Turbo models will get a T, while V-series models will retain their V in place of the number.
      For the XT6, that means its 271 lb-ft of torque converts to 373 newton-meters and then gets rounded up to 400. 
      Once the scheme rolls out to other models it could look like this:
      XT4 2.0T - 350T
      XT5/XT6 3.6 - 400
      Escalade 6.2 - 600  (current model, future model could be different)
      ATS/CTS/CT6 2.0T - 400T (current model, future CT4 and CT5 could be different)
      ATS/CTS/CT6 3.6 - 400
      CTS 3.6TT - 600T
      CT6 3.0T - 550T
      If the V-series cars used the numbers, it would look like this:
      ATS 3.6 TT - 600T
      CTS-V 6.2 - 900(S?)
      CT6-V 4.2T - 850T
      Cadillac President Steve Carlisle said "We're not talking about displacements anymore. [The new badging's] purpose is to communicate power and performance, not just for internal combustion engines, but also for other propulsion."  This is a nod to Cadillac's first all-electric model coming in 2022. Cadillac has not yet revealed what letter the electric vehicles will use. The CT6 PHEV still sold in China could potentially wear a 600 badge.
      This move by Cadillac resembles Audi's move to a horsepower based naming scheme used in Europe.
      The 2020 Cadillac XT6 will be built in Spring Hill TN and will go on sale later this year.
      Related:
      Detroit 2019: 2020 Cadillac XT6
      Cadillac XT6 Gets $53,690 Starting Price
       
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      A Replacement for Displacement - Cadillac to Adopt New Engine Numbering Scheme
      By Drew Dowdell
      The saying goes there is no replacement for displacement, but at Cadillac that is no longer the case when it comes to the trunk badges.  Starting in 2020 on the XT6, Cadillac will drop the engine displacement badge from their vehicles. Instead, they will use a number that represents torque in newton-meters and rounded up to the next number that ends in 00 or 50.  Turbo models will get a T, while V-series models will retain their V in place of the number.
      For the XT6, that means its 271 lb-ft of torque converts to 373 newton-meters and then gets rounded up to 400. 
      Once the scheme rolls out to other models it could look like this:
      XT4 2.0T - 350T
      XT5/XT6 3.6 - 400
      Escalade 6.2 - 600  (current model, future model could be different)
      ATS/CTS/CT6 2.0T - 400T (current model, future CT4 and CT5 could be different)
      ATS/CTS/CT6 3.6 - 400
      CTS 3.6TT - 600T
      CT6 3.0T - 550T
      If the V-series cars used the numbers, it would look like this:
      ATS 3.6 TT - 600T
      CTS-V 6.2 - 900(S?)
      CT6-V 4.2T - 850T
      Cadillac President Steve Carlisle said "We're not talking about displacements anymore. [The new badging's] purpose is to communicate power and performance, not just for internal combustion engines, but also for other propulsion."  This is a nod to Cadillac's first all-electric model coming in 2022. Cadillac has not yet revealed what letter the electric vehicles will use. The CT6 PHEV still sold in China could potentially wear a 600 badge.
      This move by Cadillac resembles Audi's move to a horsepower based naming scheme used in Europe.
      The 2020 Cadillac XT6 will be built in Spring Hill TN and will go on sale later this year.
      Related:
      Detroit 2019: 2020 Cadillac XT6
      Cadillac XT6 Gets $53,690 Starting Price
       
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Hyundai News:2020 Hyundai Sonata Gets a New Platform
      By Drew Dowdell
      Last week, Hyundai released images of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata sedan, but was scant with the technical details.  Today, Hyundai revealed that the 2020 Sonata will ride on a new Third-Generation platform designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and driving performance. The platform underpinning the 2020 Sonata will eventually find its way into other products.
      On the safety front, the platform uses super high tensile steel, hot stamping, and a multi-load path structure.  The Multi-load path helps in a collision by increasing the amount of energy absorbed by the structure and reduces intrusions into the passenger cabin.  In a small frontal overlap crash, the tires are designed to move outward to prevent spinning and possible secondary collisions.
      To make the Sonata more efficient, the platform directs the flow of air to optimize cooling and heat dissipation. 
      Stability and performance is enhanced by lowering the position of the engine and transmission to lower the overall center of gravity.  Dramatically increased lateral stiffness helps with handling agility.  Noise reduction is improved via reinforced sound-absorbing systems. 
      Additionally, Hyundai has teamed up with Bose to create a specially tuned premium sound system with 12 channels. The system will use Bose Centerpoint technology to take a stereo signal and convert it to multiple channels. 
      Powertrain information still has not been released.
      The formal U.S. unveiling of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata is expected at the New York Auto Show next month.
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      2020 Hyundai Sonata Gets a New Platform
      By Drew Dowdell
      Last week, Hyundai released images of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata sedan, but was scant with the technical details.  Today, Hyundai revealed that the 2020 Sonata will ride on a new Third-Generation platform designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and driving performance. The platform underpinning the 2020 Sonata will eventually find its way into other products.
      On the safety front, the platform uses super high tensile steel, hot stamping, and a multi-load path structure.  The Multi-load path helps in a collision by increasing the amount of energy absorbed by the structure and reduces intrusions into the passenger cabin.  In a small frontal overlap crash, the tires are designed to move outward to prevent spinning and possible secondary collisions.
      To make the Sonata more efficient, the platform directs the flow of air to optimize cooling and heat dissipation. 
      Stability and performance is enhanced by lowering the position of the engine and transmission to lower the overall center of gravity.  Dramatically increased lateral stiffness helps with handling agility.  Noise reduction is improved via reinforced sound-absorbing systems. 
      Additionally, Hyundai has teamed up with Bose to create a specially tuned premium sound system with 12 channels. The system will use Bose Centerpoint technology to take a stereo signal and convert it to multiple channels. 
      Powertrain information still has not been released.
      The formal U.S. unveiling of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata is expected at the New York Auto Show next month.
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Cadillac News: Cadillac XT6 Gets $53,690 Starting Price
      By Drew Dowdell
      Currently, the least expensive way to get into a 3-row Cadillac was to pony up $76 kilo-dollars for a base Cadillac Escalade. Even then, check too many boxes on the option sheet and the price could easily head well into the $80k range.  When the Cadillac XT6 hits dealership later in couple months, that line in the sand will fall by over $20k.
      Cadillac will begin taking orders on the XT6 later this month with a base price starting at $53,690. That gets you a front-wheel drive Premium Luxury model.  The XT6 Sport with standard all-wheel drive starts at $58,090 (including destination charge for both).
      All XT6 models are powered by a 3.6 liter V6 producing 310 hp and a 9-speed automatic transmission shifting power to the wheels.  Active fuel management and Start/Stop are standard.  The Sport model features standard Continuous Damping Control suspension.
      You can read more about the Cadillac XT6 from our coverage of the reveal at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
       

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. texashd4x4
      texashd4x4
      (47 years old)
    2. timblazer03
      timblazer03
      (39 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...