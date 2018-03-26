Rumorpile: Volkswagen To Show Off Pickup Concept

Volkswagen might have two concepts making their debut at the New York Auto Show later this week. We've already know one is the five-seat Atlas , but the second one could be a midsize truck.

Sources tell Automotive News the truck concept will be a derivative of the Atlas, meaning it will be based on the MQB platform - something akin to the Honda Ridgeline. If the concept is well received, sources say the model could go into production quite quickly at Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tennesse plant. This is part of Volkswagen's plan to strengthen sales in U.S. by designing products for local tastes.

"Diess has supported it from a very early phase in the project," said an unnamed Volkswagen official to the publication.

Why not bring over the Amarok? As we have reported previously, there's a number of issues with this plan - the big one being the 25 percent chicken tax. But building a separate truck has its own issues.

"I don't think anyone will be able to get the cost calculation right since you need the volumes. The Atlas ... and its coming five-seat derivative can get that since both can be sold in China [as the Teramont], but a pickup like this would likely just be for the U.S. and Canadian market," said another source.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)