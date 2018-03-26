Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Volkswagen To Show Off Pickup Concept

    Another derivative of the Atlas

    Volkswagen might have two concepts making their debut at the New York Auto Show later this week. We've already know one is the five-seat Atlas , but the second one could be a midsize truck.

    Sources tell Automotive News the truck concept will be a derivative of the Atlas, meaning it will be based on the MQB platform - something akin to the Honda Ridgeline. If the concept is well received, sources say the model could go into production quite quickly at Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tennesse plant. This is part of Volkswagen's plan to strengthen sales in U.S. by designing products for local tastes.

    "Diess has supported it from a very early phase in the project," said an unnamed Volkswagen official to the publication.

    Why not bring over the Amarok? As we have reported previously, there's a number of issues with this plan - the big one being the 25 percent chicken tax. But building a separate truck has its own issues. 

    "I don't think anyone will be able to get the cost calculation right since you need the volumes. The Atlas ... and its coming five-seat derivative can get that since both can be sold in China [as the Teramont], but a pickup like this would likely just be for the U.S. and Canadian market," said another source.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    User Feedback


    smk4565

    I think they could sell a decent number of pickups and if you don’t need heavy duty hauling and towing, which most people don’t, then a unibody design could give nicer ride and handling.  And basically how hard is it to put a bed in the back of an Atlas instead of seats, we aren’t talking huge R&D risk here.  They should do it.

    dfelt

    Gonna be an exciting time for VW to see their concepts and potential future roadmap of auto's. Makes sense to do a unibody pickup for their CUV line. I think they could make a profit at it.

    dfelt
    3 minutes ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    I won't turn down any new product that can drive new car traffic into the store at this point, but I don't see this being a major sales success.

    If they advertise it right in the right areas that love CUV / Trucks, this will help drive sales. Right now, I honestly cannot say the last time I saw any advertising for VW and their products. They need something.

