    Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept is Supercharged

    By William Maley

      • Want some performance with your Silverado?

    Street-oriented performance trucks like the Ford Lightning, Dodge Ram SRT-10, and Toyota X-Runner don't exist. Instead, we have off-road performance models like the Ford F-150 Raptor and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. But Chevrolet has imagined what a modern performance truck could look like at the SEMA Show.

    The Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept certainly looks the part with a lowered suspension, Satin Steel Gray paint, a new hood, air ducts, and a set of 22-inch wheels. Under the hood is a 5.3L V8 that uses the intercooled supercharger from the Camaro ZL1 and Corvette Z06. The supercharger is said to add 100+ horsepower which means the 5.3 is producing at least 455 horsepower. We do find ourselves wondering why Chevrolet didn't do this with the 6.2L V8. Other mechanical changes include a cold-air induction system, cat-back exhaust, and Brembo front brakes.

    Chevrolet officials at a press conference revealing their SEMA showings hinted that if this concept gets a positive reaction, they could put this into production.

    Source: Chevrolet
    Press Release is on Page 2

    2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO PERFORMANCE CONCEPT

    • CONCEPT SUPERCHARGER SYSTEM TAKES PERFORMANCE TO THE NEXT LEVEL

    For as long as there have been trucks, they’ve been used for hauling more than just cargo. The 2018 Silverado Performance Concept explores the performance capability of Chevy’s light-duty pickup with a concept supercharger system that figuratively and literally blows more life into its 5.3L V-8 engine. It’s based on the supercharger of the LT4 engine offered in the Corvette Z06 and Camaro ZL1.

    The Silverado Performance Concept also features Chevrolet Performance and Chevrolet Accessories parts that complement the supercharged engine, including a performance exhaust system and a performance brake kit. Custom exterior enhancements round out the Silverado concept’s high-performance aesthetic.

    CONCEPT FEATURES

    • Chevrolet Performance LT4-style intercooled supercharger system adds 100+ horsepower
    • 22-inch performance tires
    • Enhanced Satin Steel Gray exterior color
    • Unique hood, air ducts and lower front fascia
    • Body-color grille surrounds and bumpers
    • Dark Android window moldings
    • Custom exterior graphics
    • Smoked headlamp and taillamp lenses
    • Black suede-wrapped steering wheel with red stripe and black bowtie emblem
    • Carbon-fiber Z71 gauges
    • LCD competition-style dash logger app

    CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE PARTS

    • Front six-piston Brembo® brake upgrade kit in red
    • 5.3L cat-back exhaust system with polished tip
    • Performance cold-air induction system

    CHEVROLET ACCESSORIES

    • 22-inch aluminum wheels (custom color for concept vehicle) and center caps
    • Black bowtie emblems
    • Tri-fold tonneau cover
    • All-weather floor liners
    • Rear underseat storage organizer

    The Silverado Performance concept joins approximately 20 additional Chevrolet models this week at the SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Follow the action at ChevySEMA.com, #CHEVYSEMA, @ChevroletPerformance on Instagram and Chevrolet Performance on Facebook.


    dfelt

    That is a Sexy ride. I agree why not the 6.2L supercharged as a last Hurrah to ICE auto's. 

    Course if they do this with the 5.3L for Chevy, maybe a 6.2L version for GMC. Full size Syclone would be cool! :metal: 

    smk4565
    58 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Chevy is probably waiting until closer to MY 2070 to do that.

    Sooner than that, I expect a 4 cylinder in a Silverado around 2025.  

    But that being said, might as well sell a supercharged V8 now while you can get money for it.  They sell so many silverados, I am sure you can find 5,000 people a year to pay an extra $10k for a supercharged SS truck.

    balthazar

    If Chevrolet instills the recent weight loss tech Cadillac has been bringing to market, a V6TT would do fine in a 1500.

    Still not the end of ICE- that'll take decades upon decades. Upon decades.

    smk4565
    53 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    If Chevrolet instills the recent weight loss tech Cadillac has been bringing to market, a V6TT would do fine in a 1500.

    Still not the end of ICE- that'll take decades upon decades. Upon decades.

    • Here is the Silverado engine line up now
    • 285 hp @ 5300 rpm 
    • 305 lb-ft of torque @ 3900 rpm
    • 355 hp @ 5600 rpm 
    • 383 lb-ft of torque @ 4100 rpm
    • 420 hp @ 5600 rpm
    • 460 lb-ft of torque @ 4100 rpm

    And a pair of engines in the CTS

    • 268 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque
    • 420 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque

    And the Volvo S90 4 cylinder is 316 hp @ 5700 rpm and 295 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm.   That engine could replace the Silverado V6, either of GM's own TTV6's can easily out power the 5.3 V8.  That is why I think we are less than 7 years away from a 4-cylinder Silverado (and F150)

    balthazar

    But if GM puts the Cadillac 2.0T in the Silverado, you might go into cardiac arrest proclaiming that 'Cadillac is using a Chevy engine!!' You don't want to experience cardiac arrest, do you? This is not something you should be advocating for.

