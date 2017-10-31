Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept is Supercharged

Street-oriented performance trucks like the Ford Lightning, Dodge Ram SRT-10, and Toyota X-Runner don't exist. Instead, we have off-road performance models like the Ford F-150 Raptor and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. But Chevrolet has imagined what a modern performance truck could look like at the SEMA Show.
The Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept certainly looks the part with a lowered suspension, Satin Steel Gray paint, a new hood, air ducts, and a set of 22-inch wheels. Under the hood is a 5.3L V8 that uses the intercooled supercharger from the Camaro ZL1 and Corvette Z06. The supercharger is said to add 100+ horsepower which means the 5.3 is producing at least 455 horsepower. We do find ourselves wondering why Chevrolet didn't do this with the 6.2L V8. Other mechanical changes include a cold-air induction system, cat-back exhaust, and Brembo front brakes.
Chevrolet officials at a press conference revealing their SEMA showings hinted that if this concept gets a positive reaction, they could put this into production.
2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO PERFORMANCE CONCEPT
- CONCEPT SUPERCHARGER SYSTEM TAKES PERFORMANCE TO THE NEXT LEVEL
For as long as there have been trucks, they’ve been used for hauling more than just cargo. The 2018 Silverado Performance Concept explores the performance capability of Chevy’s light-duty pickup with a concept supercharger system that figuratively and literally blows more life into its 5.3L V-8 engine. It’s based on the supercharger of the LT4 engine offered in the Corvette Z06 and Camaro ZL1.
The Silverado Performance Concept also features Chevrolet Performance and Chevrolet Accessories parts that complement the supercharged engine, including a performance exhaust system and a performance brake kit. Custom exterior enhancements round out the Silverado concept’s high-performance aesthetic.
CONCEPT FEATURES
- Chevrolet Performance LT4-style intercooled supercharger system adds 100+ horsepower
- 22-inch performance tires
- Enhanced Satin Steel Gray exterior color
- Unique hood, air ducts and lower front fascia
- Body-color grille surrounds and bumpers
- Dark Android window moldings
- Custom exterior graphics
- Smoked headlamp and taillamp lenses
- Black suede-wrapped steering wheel with red stripe and black bowtie emblem
- Carbon-fiber Z71 gauges
- LCD competition-style dash logger app
CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE PARTS
- Front six-piston Brembo® brake upgrade kit in red
- 5.3L cat-back exhaust system with polished tip
- Performance cold-air induction system
CHEVROLET ACCESSORIES
- 22-inch aluminum wheels (custom color for concept vehicle) and center caps
- Black bowtie emblems
- Tri-fold tonneau cover
- All-weather floor liners
- Rear underseat storage organizer
The Silverado Performance concept joins approximately 20 additional Chevrolet models this week at the SEMA Show, Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Follow the action at ChevySEMA.com, #CHEVYSEMA, @ChevroletPerformance on Instagram and Chevrolet Performance on Facebook.
