Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept is Supercharged

Street-oriented performance trucks like the Ford Lightning, Dodge Ram SRT-10, and Toyota X-Runner don't exist. Instead, we have off-road performance models like the Ford F-150 Raptor and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. But Chevrolet has imagined what a modern performance truck could look like at the SEMA Show.

The Chevrolet Silverado Performance Concept certainly looks the part with a lowered suspension, Satin Steel Gray paint, a new hood, air ducts, and a set of 22-inch wheels. Under the hood is a 5.3L V8 that uses the intercooled supercharger from the Camaro ZL1 and Corvette Z06. The supercharger is said to add 100+ horsepower which means the 5.3 is producing at least 455 horsepower. We do find ourselves wondering why Chevrolet didn't do this with the 6.2L V8. Other mechanical changes include a cold-air induction system, cat-back exhaust, and Brembo front brakes.

Chevrolet officials at a press conference revealing their SEMA showings hinted that if this concept gets a positive reaction, they could put this into production.

Source: Chevrolet

